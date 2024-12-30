  •  
MAFS’ Jono and Ellie surprise message to new cast members

"Don't be too hard on yourself"
Jono and EllieSupplied to New Idea

There’s no denying 2024 has been a massive one for Married At First Sight’s Ellie Dix and Jono McCullough. But next year is already shaping up to be just as big for the reality TV lovebirds! 

Sitting down with New Idea for an end-of-year catch-up, the pair still maintain they have “no regrets” about doing MAFS, or the controversy that their coupling caused. 

Shortly after filming the reunion, the pair put their relationship to the ultimate test by traveling the world together for six months.

They also bought their first home in Palm Beach, QLD.  

“Nothing says I love you like getting into an eye-watering amount of debt together,” Ellie joked on social media at the time. 

Jono and Ellie
Taking a big step in their relationship! (Photo: Supplied).

More recently, they launched a new business, Model Skin Aesthetics. Fronted by registered nurse Ellie, 32, the business offers a range of beauty and cosmetic services. 

Jono and Ellie admit they were worried their on-screen reputation would harm their business.

The pair were dubbed the ‘villains’ of MAFS 2024 due to them hooking up after ending things with their respective expert-matched spouses Lauren Dunn and Ben Walters.  

Instead, the opposite has happened.  

“We’ve had a really positive result from the show,” Ellie tells us.  

Jono, 40, adds: “People come in and they say, ‘I saw Ellie on MAFS and her skin looked so good’. They want whatever she’s doing. We get a lot of people going, ‘I don’t care what happened on that show’.” 

Ellie Dix MAFS
Registered Nurse Ellie is living the dream! (Photo: Supplied).
The couple intends to focus on the business in 2025, but will definitely find time to check out the next season of MAFS.  

“I’ve actually never watched MAFS in my life,” Jono confesses.

“So I’m definitely watching this next season!”  

“It’ll be really fun to be on the other side this time,” adds Ellie. 

The pair have even passed on some of their wisdom to the incoming brides and grooms.

Jono says he had a “big chat” with “one person in particular”.  

“They had a big plan and I was like, plans don’t work – I promise. If they are running a storyline, that’s what they’re going to show and you need to adapt to that,” he reveals.  

“Don’t try and change it because they’ll just cut everything. Try and work with what they’re doing, not against it.”  

Ellie thinks it’s important to not be too hard on yourself. 

“If it’s not going well for you, know it doesn’t last long. Very quickly people get over it and you’ll get a little niche of people who like you for you,” she says.   

Despite the drama, Ellie and Jono ultimately enjoyed their “once in a lifetime experience” on MAFS – because it’s brought them to where they are today.   

“It was hard at times but it’s all turned out great for Jono and me now,” she adds with a big smile.

“We’re excited for what’s next.” 

Celia Whitley Entertainment writer

