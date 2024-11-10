EXCLUSIVE: MAFS’ Jono and Ellie take HUGE next step in relationship  

Married at First Sight 2024’s Jonathan (Jono) McCullough and Ellie Dix have taken their relationship to the next level.

They’ve purchased their first property as a couple – a beautiful house in Queensland’s Palm Beach!

Speaking with New Idea, the couple is overjoyed with their purchase.

“It’s definitely too big for the two of us, it’s massive,” Jono, 40, laughs.

“We just decided it was the right time to get in, and get something.”

“And nothing says I love you like buying a property together – and getting into debt!” Ellie, 32, adds.

Jono and Ellie can’t wait to host summer festivities in their new home. (Photo: Supplied)

Jono has previously owned property in Palm Beach – and Ellie loves the area.

“It’s awesome, every day we’re just like, ‘How cool is this?’” says Jono.

Jono and Ellie are looking forward to spending the summer there – and plan to host a Married at First Sight Christmas celebration at their house.

“Possibly three or four other MAFS couples will be coming around, and we’ll be having a big Christmas dinner,” Jono says.

“We did it last year, we went down to Tim Smith’s place in Melbourne.”

This big relationship step comes shortly after the couple started a business together.

Registered nurse and dermal therapist Ellie proudly stands next to her business sign. (Photo: Supplied)

After the pair arrived back from six months of travel earlier this year, they hit the ground running with a new business venture.

The business, Model Skin Aesthetics by Nurse Ellie, offers a range of beauty and cosmetic services.

The controversial couple was wondering if their Married at First Sight exposure would be a bad thing for the business but said “It’s actually turned out to be really good!”.

“I think people saw Ellie on the show, just look quite flawless with really nice skin and not over the top… we get a lot of people going, ‘Look I don’t care what happened on that show, I saw your skin and I was like, ‘I’m going to go see that girl!’” Jono says.

The couple are stronger than ever! (Credit: Instagram)

As Jono’s sixth business, he’s managed the setting up and running of the business – and also does the marketing.

They confess they work well as a team.

“We’ve had a few disagreements, like colour schemes affecting the wall, but nothing major!” says Ellie.

“Shrimp cocktail ended up getting the win!” Jono laughs.

