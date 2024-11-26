After failing to find love with one another on Married at First Sight Australia, it seemed that Timothy Smith, 51, and Lucinda Light, 43, had still forged a firm friendship with one another from their time on the show.

Sadly, less than three months on from the final commitment ceremony where they ended their relationship, it seemed that their friendship had come to an end as well with Tim alluding to the pair not being on speaking terms in mid-June.

Fast forward to late November, and Lucinda revealed to the Daily Mail that while Tim may still harbour resentment for her, she would always be there for him.

“Everyone asks me about him, and I always say I love Tim, my doors are open for him,” she shared with the publication.

“I miss Tim from my life, but he’s in pain, and I just hope it doesn’t keep flaring up.”

Lucinda still holds hope for her friendship with Timothy. (Credit: Instagram)

Lucinda’s official statement addressing the feud

Lucinda previously addressed their fractured relationship in July after it was reported that the two had blocked each other on social media.

“In regards to the comments and blocking Tim has done~Conscious, clear and kind communication would have been my preference. If I’d offended Tim, I would have loved a phone conversation toward resolve,” she began.

“A couple of times I’ve confided in other cast members about genuine processes I’ve had since the show and behaviours that have upset me. I’m sure I’m not alone in that, we all need to process and share. Going on a reality TV show has been a huge experience and in many ways, I’m still processing it.

“I appreciate the feedback from any cast members or anyone that feels I’ve upset Tim in any way, certainly not my intention. If Tim doesn’t know what I stand for from the months of hanging out then there’s nothing I can do about that. I only wish Tim all the love & success.

“This is the last I’ll say on this piece, I’ve said what I have to say. I want to get on with my life~ I’ve got lots of love to share and I believe Tim does too. Everyone’s just trying their best in this one precious life and I for one don’t want to spend my energy and time in war, with anyone.”

Lucinda and Timothy no longer appear to be friends. (Credit: Instagram)

What happened between Timothy and Lucinda?

Lucinda’s statement was shared on Instagram on July 7, 2024, after it was revealed that the reality stars no longer followed each other on Instagram and had been untagged in each other’s joint photos – suggesting that they had blocked each other.

At the time, Timothy alluded to why he had cut contact with his ‘ex-wife.’

“As I went about my day yesterday, it made me think about time and how valuable time is. If people don’t respect your time – and respect is a big word – if they don’t appreciate or respect the time that you give people, cut them out. Get rid of them,” he reflected in a video posted to his TikTok account.

“Time is the most valuable commodity that we have. We give it out so flippantly for free, and if you don’t respect it and appreciate it, then get rid of them. Don’t let anyone waste one minute of your life and time because if they don’t respect it, they don’t deserve to have it.”

A happier time. (Credit: Channel Nine)

According to the reality star, “only three or four people” knew the real reason behind the breakdown of their friendship, Tim adding that he would not be discussing the topic “any further.”

Eagle-eyed followers did notice however that Tim was ‘liking’ comments including one that said “I think Lucinda’s not as sweet and innocent as she seems.”

As for Lucinda, in the same week, the wedding celebrant admitted that the former best buds were on “different paths” and hadn’t seen each other “for a while.”

“I love Tim and I wish him well,” she revealed on HIT WA’s Allan & Carly.

Romantic or otherwise, the pair seemed to have quite the bond while they filmed MAFS. (Credit: Nine)

Lucinda and Timothy’s time on MAFS

While their ‘slow burn’ had many MAFS viewers rooting for them, in the end, Lucinda and Timothy were just too different to form a romantic connection.

Saying goodbye at the final commitment ceremony of the season, Lucinda wrote a “sassy” poem for her ‘husband’, joking that he never really tried. Timothy took it in his stride, telling Lu that they would be lifelong friends.

Despite their many ups and downs, the couple proved they knew how to have fun together when they became the “bulls**t detectors”, writing a letter to Tori Adams and Jack Dunkley about the shortcomings of their relationship.

They also strengthened their emotional connection after Timothy cried to Lucinda about losing his family. The bride, who has attempted to break down Tim’s walls throughout the entire experiment, was proud of his vulnerability.

Lucinda and Timothy had quite a slow burn. (Credit: Nine) (Credit: Nine)

Timothy’s last real relationship ended six years ago when his partner “found somebody better”. Along with the shock breakup, the business owner has suffered much loss in his life.

His mother and brother both passed away in the same year, 17 years ago, followed by his father who died just six weeks before the experiment, leaving the MAFS star with no family.

Closed off as a result, Tim told Nine that he was finally ready to open himself up to love. “I want to make space for somebody in my life,” he said. “I am here to break old habits.”

Meanwhile, Lucinda was introduced as the antithesis of Tim’s bordered-up demeanour. “She’s the Dorothy to his Tin-man,” said MAFS expert, Mel Schilling.

Upon matching Lucinda and Tim, the experts were adamant that the bride and groom were exactly what the other needed in a life partner. Sadly this wasn’t the case.

