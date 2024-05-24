MAFS stars Andrea Thompson and Timothy Smith, both 51, have sparked fresh romance rumours after sharing a new photo together.

In the picture, shared to Andie’s Instagram, Andie’s arm was wrapped around Tim’s shoulder as the pair enjoyed what looked like a fun night out in Melbourne.

“Hanging out with the “Mayor of Chapel Street” @timsmith_melbourne #mafs #mafsaustralia,” Andrea captioned the image.

Ever supportive, Andie’s dear friend Lucinda Light, 43 – who was initially matched with Timothy – commented: “Cuties x.”

Andie and Tim enjoyed a night out in Melbourne.

The post sparked many people to speculate about the nature of Andrea and Tim’s relationship these days.

“I reckon they are seeing each other,” one fan wrote.

“Some chemistry there! Andie looks so much more relaxed,” another penned.

“They would have been a better match right from the start, don’t need the experts to tell us that! But we love Lucinda too,” a third added.

Andrea and Timothy watched Jack and Tori’s final vows together.

This isn’t the first time Andrea and Timothy have been at the centre of romance rumours.

After the photographer and her groom Richard Sauerman, 62, left the experiment, a video shared to a MAFS gossip Instagram page hinted at a budding relationship.

In the footage, the MAFS stars were on a lounge together as they watched the final vows of Jack Dunkley, 34, and Tori Adams, 27. An episode which put Timothy to sleep.

“We’re watching Jack and Tori’s final vows, Indi (her daughter) and I,” Andrea said. “With Timmy. And he’s so into it he’s fallen asleep. He’s that bored.”

Jono McCullough and Ellie Dix joined Timothy and Andrea for a dinner outing. (Credit: Media Mode)

Speaking exclusively to New Idea at the time, Andie denied any romantic relationship between herself and Tim, explaining that they were simply “beautiful friends”.

“There’s nothing romantic there,” Andrea, 52, revealed to New Idea. “I adore him, and he adores me.” Adding, “He’s been a rock to me at times.”

She told us that the “best part of the experiment” for her has been the friends that she has left it with.

“The people with kind hearts found each other in the experiment which has been really special,” she said.

Andrea has stayed good friends with Lucinda.

Indeed, Timothy isn’t the only friend that Andrea has made from her time on MAFS. The photographer also formed a bond with the tin-man’s ‘ex-wife’ Lucinda, who visited Andie in the Sunshine Coast the minute the experiment ended.

“What an amazing time we had, talking day and night, dining, going to the beach, doing our hair, giggling, and just being silly soul sisters,” Lucinda wrote on Instagram.

“Andi has been there for me since the hens night, and I adore her! Andi~ you’re incredibly beautiful, both inside and out! You’re a quirky, kind, and a creative soul, just my type of sweetheart… You feel like home after this unique experience we shared. Love you.”

