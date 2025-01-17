With plenty of screaming across the table at dinner parties, it’s hard to imagine that any of the Married At First Sight brides and grooms actually remain friends when filming ends. But while the goal of MAFS is to find a romantic partner, most MAFS contestants leave the show with platonic love instead.

Of course, there are those who end up closer to enemies, but plenty form bonds to last a lifetime. During the eleventh season of MAFS, we saw a lot of friendships put to the test, but we also saw plenty flourish.

We have done some investigating to find out which 2024 MAFS cast members are still friends.

Which of the MAFS 2024 contestants follow each other?

While Instagram followings aren’t exact proof of who has stayed friends, they do give us an indication.

It seems that Eden, Richard and Natalie don’t hold any grudges towards their fellow brides and grooms – that’s at least if their current Instagram following list is anything to go by.

Some, however, are more selective when it comes to their following lists. Jayden, for example, follows his ‘wife’ Eden, Jade, Lucinda, Richard, Michael, Stephen, Ridge, Tim, and Jono.

Including Jayden, there’s also a group who don’t follow the season’s ‘villain’ Jack Dunkley. This includes Sara, Michael, Tristian, Lauren, Jade and Tim.

Fan-favourite Lucinda, who was matched with Timothy, follows the majority of the cast minus him and Madeleine. Following the season-ending, the wedding celebrant said “cheers” on Instagram to her friendship with Timothy. However, it has not been long-lasting, and the pair are not on speaking terms.

Speaking to the Daily Mail about their feud last November, Lucinda said she apologised on Instagram and that her “doors are open for him”.

Who has remained close?

Lucinda has also remained good friends with Andrea. The Byron Bay local even changed her flight right after leaving the experiment to go visit ‘Andi’ on the Sunshine Coast.

“What an amazing time we had, talking day and night, dining, going to the beach, doing our hair, giggling, and just being silly soul sisters,” she has previously written on Instagram.

“Andi has been there for me since the hen night, and I adore her! Andi~ you’re incredibly beautiful, both inside and out! You’re a quirky, kind, and creative soul, just my type of sweetheart. Thank you for welcoming me into your beautiful boho beach shack and embracing me with open arms, angel. You feel like home after this unique experience we shared. Love you.”

Lucinda and Andrea have remained dear pals. (Credit: Instagram)

The tightest friendship to come out of this season is, no doubt, Lauren and Sara. Not only have they continuously complimented each other in the comments of their Instagram posts, but the pair travelled to Bali together in December 2023, and continue to create content together.

Sara and Lauren travelled to Bali together. (Credit: Instagram)

Sara has also been spotted hugging 62-year-old Richard since filming wrapped, indicating the pair are on good terms.

Despite the fact she exposed Sara to her groom Tim, Eden also appears close with the girls. Last year, Sara posted a photo with Lauren and Eden captioned “my main chicks”.

However, it seems she and Lauren haven’t been without their issues. After Lauren was spotted on a night out with Eden’s ‘husband’ Jayden, Eden called the actions of both parties “inappropriate and trashy” and “embarrassing”.

“I think both of their behaviour on that night was quite disrespectful of me,” Eden told the Daily Mail in April 2024.

“It felt almost a little bit intentional from Lauren’s half to hurt my feelings, and maybe Jayden as well,” she added.

Cassandra and Michael have become close since the show and have even travelled to Fiji together.

It appears Jack and Tori are still together. (Credit: Instagram)

But what about Jack and Tori? Who have the divisive couple remained chums with?

During an explosive dinner party, Tori announced she wouldn’t want to “spend time” with anyone after the experiment. Has she stuck to her word?

So far, although she appears to still be with Jack, there have been scarce reports of Tori hanging out with anyone else from her season. But she does still follow Lauren, Michael, Stephen, Eden and Richard on Instagram.

Jack, however, is far more selective. Along with following his bride Tori, he also follows Ellie, Eden and Lucinda. As for the grooms, the personal trainer follows Ben, Stephen, Ridge and Ash.

Keep scrolling to see all the photos of MAFS contestants who are still friends…

Jade and Eden. (Credit: Instagram)

“A few of my favourites in one photo,” Jade wrote.

Ash and Michael. (Credit: Instagram)

“Grateful for the friendships,” Ash wrote.

Ash and Timothy. (Credit: Instagram)

“Nothing but ❤️,” Ash captioned this post.

Stephen and Eden. (Credit: Instagram)

“Sister wife,” Stephen wrote.

Eden, Jade and Stephen. (Credit: Instagram)

“Ended up walking away from #MAFS with plenty of love! Super grateful for each experience, friendship and lessons learned!” Stephen captioned this post.

Lucinda, Ellie, and Andrea. (Credit: Instagram)

“We are on the other side now. The people with hearts find each other. Love you girls x,” Andie wrote about this sweet snap.

Michael and Andrea. (Credit: Instagram)

“I would turn gay for this man, but he says this isn’t how it works…” Andie jokingly captioned this photo.

Lucinda, Cassandra and Andrea. (Credit: Instagram)

“We didn’t find love with our men but we found something so special with each other…” Andrea captioned the above.

Eden and Lucinda. (Credit: Instagram)

“We could all learn a thing or two from Lu… She is calm, thoughtful, warm, empathetic, and the kindest woman I have ever come across. Lu has been such an amazing support for me ❤️,” Eden penned.

Lucinda, Cass, Michael, Jono, Ellie, Andrea, and Timothy. (Credit: Instagram)

“A few of us took a trip away to celebrate Andy’s birthday – had such a fun weekend with these beautiful people ❤️,” Ellie wrote about the above image.

Lauren and Sara. (Credit: Instagram)

“Sara takes Perth. Pt 1 ❤️,” Lauren captioned this Instagram post.

Lucinda and Tristan. (Credit: Instagram)

“Love you son 💕,” Lucinda wrote.

“MAFS was full of unexpected gifts… one of them was adopting a son I just adore! Tris~ you’re a loveable, divine dimpled gent, so handsome, hilarious and kind. I watched you dig deep and grow a lot during the experiment and you continue to & I’m just so proud of you. Love Muma 💕✨,” Lucinda share to Instagram about Tristan.

Jono, Timothy and Tristan. (Credit: Instagram)

“Sydney trip to catch up with these legends,” Jono captioned this photo captured of his catch-up with the boys.

Jono, Timothy and Cass. (Credit: Instagram)

“Night out for Michael’s birthday 🥳,” Jono captioned this friendly photo.

Jono, Lucinda and Andie. (Credit: Instagram)

“Popped in to catch up with these 2 beautiful souls. Thanks for all your advice and guidance x,” Jono captioned this happy snap shared to Instagram.

Michael and Timothy. (Credit: Instagram)

“Great night out buddy,” Timothy wrote about this photo that featured him and Michael.

Timothy and Andrea. (Credit: Instagram)

Timothy captioned this post, “Friends for life!!!!”

Timothy and Tristan. (Credit: Instagram)

The ultimate father-son duo frequently catch up.

Timothy captioned this photo shared to Instagram, “What a great night !!!”

