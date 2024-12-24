Married at First Sight 2025: Premiere date, cast, spoilers + more

It’s hard to believe that a new season of Married at First Sight is almost upon us.

It felt like only yesterday when the collective jaws of a nation dropped as our ’24 MAFS couples made their final decision about whether or not to stay with the partner the experts had paired them with at final vows.

But alas, season 12 is here, bringing with it more big personalities, jaw-dropping drama, friendships, feuds, and hopefully a sprinkle of romance as well.

While the reality television series has had some success over the years with couples like Cam and Jules and Martha and Michael from the 2019 season, we’ve come to expect that the majority of our brides and grooms will leave the show as they entered it – alone.

Fingers crossed Cupid nocks his bow for our 2024 contestants!

Scroll on for everything you need to know about MAFS 2025.

Your first look at the 2024 brides and grooms. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Will there be a MAFS Australia season 12?

Given MAFS is one of, if not the BIGGEST show on Channel Nine, it came as no surprise that they confirmed it would be returning for a 12th season at the network’s annual Upfronts event in late 2024.

As an early Christmas present to fans of the series, an official teaser trailer was released on December 23, giving audiences their first look at season 12.

“Australia, it’s time to be loved ❤️” they captioned the post. You can watch the first look below.

Married at First Sight 2025 Spoilers

In the dramatic teaser trailer, it was revealed that one couple paired together this year actually didn’t met at the alter for the first time.

Instead, the experts have accidentally paired together a bride with a groom who “just stopped texting” her after a few dates.

“I was in shock because he ghosted me,” the bride is seen telling a producer in the trailer.

The trailer also spoiled a brand-new twist that will take place in the final week of the season.

According to Channel Nine, this will see the couples “confronted with the age-old question, ‘Is the grass greener on the other side?'”

In a statement about the upcoming season, the network said that the show “is certain to get Australia talking and falling in love with these new couples.”

“With the unpredictable Dinner Parties and emotionally charged Commitment Ceremonies, prepare for laughter, tears, and a whole lot of drama, as the season surprises with shocking twists and turns.”

It seems like none of Australia could have predicted that Jack and Tori would be one of the strongest couples to emerge from MAFS season 11. (Credit: Instagram)

Which Married at First Sight 2024 couples are still together?

Jade Pywell and Ridge Barredo are still stronger than ever!

And despite their controversial time on the series, Jack Dunkley and Tori Adams have continued to have the last laugh, their relationship getting more serious with each day.

Who are the experts on Married at First Sight Australia?

Much to our delight, our favourite trio of experts will be returning to MAFS Australia in 2025.

They include certified sexologist Alessandra Rampolla and relationship experts John Aiken and Mel Schilling.

The MAFS experts for 2024 will match a new batch of single Aussies. (Credit: Channel Nine)

When does Married at First Sight 2025 Premiere?

The 12th season of MAFS Australia will premiere on Monday, January 27 at 7:30pm.

Where can I watch Married at First Sight Australia?

MAFS Australia can be watched on Channel 9 and 9Now.