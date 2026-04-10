We went to Royal Caribbean’s brand-new beach club. Here’s what to expect

There are beach days, and then there are beach days. The kind where the water is impossibly blue, the cocktails never seem to run out, and the sun is blazing high in the sky – and holidaymakers from every walk of life are somehow, miraculously, having the perfect day all at once.

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That’s exactly the promise of Royal Caribbean’s brand-new Royal Beach Club Paradise Island, and from what New Idea’s Digital Editor Elizabeth has seen, it more than delivers.

The beach club opened in January 2026 and is already proving a popular day excursion for Royal Caribbean cruise guests during their day in port at the Bahamian capital of Nassau. (Credit: Royal Caribbean)

Nestled on Nassau’s stunning Paradise Island in the Bahamas, this first-of-its-kind beach club is one of Royal Caribbean’s boldest ideas yet.

Think pristine powdery-white sand, world-class amenities and the kind of all-inclusive experience that makes you feel like you’ve stumbled onto your own private paradise. What makes it truly special is its soul – Bahamian art installations, live local music and a genuine celebration of Caribbean culture are woven through every corner of the destination, giving it an authenticity that’s increasingly rare in all-inclusive travel.

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Available exclusively to guests of the cruise line, a day pass (starting from $154 AUD) covers unlimited dining, drinks, live music and access to three beautifully distinct beach zones, each designed with a different holiday mood in mind. Because let’s be honest – everyone has a different picture in their mind when it comes to the “perfect” day at the beach.

No matter who you are travelling with, the Royal Beach Club has something for everyone. (Credit: Royal Caribbean/Elizabeth Gracie)

For the families: pure, unbridled joy

If you’re travelling with little ones or the young at heart, Family Beach is the spot for you. Located mere steps from The Shallow End – a gorgeous zero-entry pool that’s as welcoming for toddlers as it is for nan and pop – this stretch of sand is purpose-built for families.

Beach games like tug-of-war and paddle ball keep everyone moving, while the showstopper is undoubtedly the Ultimate Family Cabana. Spread across two stories, this one-of-a-kind private retreat comes complete with its own slide, a dedicated whirlpool and even a frozen drink machine to help everyone cool down during their day of fun.

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For the sun-seekers: slow down and savour

Sometimes a holiday is all about doing nothing – and Chill Beach was made for exactly that. Pull up a sun lounger beside The Deep End pool, close your eyes and let the sound of the ocean do its thing.

When hunger strikes, you won’t have to wander far. Local artisan huts offer a gorgeous slice of Caribbean culture to browse, while the food scene is genuinely exciting – grilled shrimp skewers (a must try), fire engine fritters and an ever-changing lineup of island-inspired flavours that feel a world away from your standard resort or cruise line fare.

The Royal Beach Club has opened off the back of Royal Caribbean’s private island, CocoCay, which is equally dreamy and a guaranteed holiday highlight. (Credit: Royal Caribbean/Elizabeth Gracie)

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For the fun-lovers: turn it up

If your idea of a perfect beach day involves a DJ, a cocktail in hand and your feet dangling in the water, Party Cove is the place for you – and where we’d especially recommend spending your day if travelling with a group of friends.

The beating heart of this vibrant zone is The Floating Flamingo – the world’s largest swim-up bar – where you can dance, splash, swim and sip to your heart’s content. The energy is infectious, the views are stunning, and for those who want to take things up another notch, the Party Cove VIP space delivers personal poolside service that makes the whole experience feel genuinely next-level.

Whether you’re planning a family escape, a girls’ trip, a romantic getaway with that special someone or indulging in some solo travel, this is one destination that earns every bit of the hype – and one that’s well worth booking a Royal Caribbean Cruise for.

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