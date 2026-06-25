An honest guide to Miami – the good, the unexpected and the unmissable

Let me be upfront – I thought I had Miami figured out before I went. Spring break chaos, overpriced drinks, the obligatory Versace mansion photo. What I didn’t expect was how much this city has going on beneath the surface.

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It’s chaotic, beautiful, and a little extra in the best possible way. Here’s what you actually need to know.

The pastel-hued Art Deco architecture of South Beach’s Ocean Drive is one of the most iconic streetscapes in the US. (Credit: Getty/New Idea)

Getting there

United Airlines is the pick for Australians heading to Florida, with flights from both Sydney and Melbourne connecting through their US hubs in Los Angeles, San Francisco or Houston, then onward to Miami. It’s a long haul – we’re talking the better part of 24 hours all up – but United’s comfortable cabins make it as comfortable as a trip that far can be. Book early, pick your seats, and treat the journey as the start of the adventure.

Where to stay

For the perfect Miami experience, split your time between two very different worlds. Base yourself in South Beach for the first half of your trip – you’ll want to be steps from the Art Deco streetscapes, the beach, and the buzzing nightlife.

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Then move to Downtown Miami or Brickell for the second half, where you’re perfectly placed for day trips to Wynwood, Little Havana, and Coconut Grove. The contrast between the two is half the fun, and together they give you the full picture of what this city is really about.

The lush grounds of the Vizcaya Museum and Gardens in Coconut Grove — a stunning slice of history tucked away from the city buzz. (Credit: New Idea)

South Beach is iconic for a reason

The candy-coloured Art Deco buildings lining Ocean Drive are genuinely one of the most photogenic streetscapes you’ll ever come across – wander the Art Deco Historic District in the morning before the heat kicks in, and it feels like stepping onto a film set. While you’re in the area, take a stroll along the Miami Beach Boardwalk, seek out the mesmerising Betsy Orb, and don’t skip Lincoln Road – a lively pedestrian strip that’s as much about people-watching over an iced coffee as it is about the shops. For a quieter moment, walk south to South Pointe Park at sunset.

If the Miami Heat are playing while you’re in town, you go. Full stop. (Credit: New Idea)

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Wynwood will make you want to move there

If you only have one afternoon for a neighbourhood, make it Wynwood. What started as a warehouse district is now Miami’s arts hub, and every wall is a canvas.

The Wynwood Walls is the obvious drawcard – a rotating outdoor gallery of massive murals from artists around the world – but the whole precinct rewards aimless wandering. Grab a coffee from Zak the Baker, browse the vintage shops, then end the afternoon at 1800 Lucky, a pan-Asian hawker hall that has absolutely nailed the vibe.

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The Miami Design District is worth the detour

Just a short stroll from Wynwood, the Design District is a feast for the eyes even if you’re not in the market for luxury shopping. The architectural highlights alone are worth the walk – keep an eye out for Buckminster Fuller’s iconic Fly’s Eye Dome, the elegant Palm Court and Moore Building, the striking Sou Fujimoto Building Facade, and the wildly creative Museum Garage and City View Garage, which are genuinely some of the most interesting car parks you’ll ever lay eyes on.

Little Havana is the soul of the city

Calle Ocho is one of those places you can’t really prepare for. Hand-rolled cigars, salsa spilling out of doorways, café cubano served through a walk-up window – it’s vibrant and proud and unlike anywhere else in the US. Take a guided walking tour if you can; you’ll get so much more out of it.

Coral Gables and Coconut Grove: Miami’s leafy side

If you’ve only ever thought of Miami as beaches and nightlife, Coral Gables and Coconut Grove will come as a very pleasant surprise. Coral Gables is all wide, tree-lined boulevards and Mediterranean-inspired architecture, with Miracle Mile perfect for a leisurely afternoon of shopping and people-watching. Just around the corner, Coconut Grove has its own relaxed charm – browse the boutiques at CocoWalk, stroll along Charles Avenue, and if you’re there on a Saturday, don’t miss the Coconut Grove Farmers Market, one of the loveliest morning rituals in the city.

And just a short drive from both sits the Vizcaya Museum and Gardens – an absolute must-visit. Stunning historic buildings surrounded by lush, beautifully maintained gardens; it’s the kind of place that stops you in your tracks.

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The vibrant energy of Wynwood, where world-class street art transforms every corner of Miami’s most creative neighbourhood. (Credit: New Idea)

Get out of the city for at least half a day

The Everglades are right on Miami’s doorstep. Book an airboat tour, and you’ll be skimming across sawgrass marshes spotting alligators before you can say “I should have worn bug spray.”

If a boat trip is more your speed, the Biscayne Bay Sightseeing Cruise delivers spectacular skyline views past the celebrity mansions on Star Island. And don’t overlook the Brightline high-speed train, which hugs the Florida coast and makes Fort Lauderdale and Palm Beach genuinely easy day trips – both are well worth the short ride up the coast.

And if the Miami Heat are playing while you’re in town – go. The atmosphere at Kaseya Centre is electric in a way that even the least sports-inclined person would enjoy.

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Where to eat and drink

Espanola Way is a sun-drenched pedestrian strip that every local will tell you to visit, and they’re right – it’s perfect for a slow lunch or early dinner with a glass of something cold. For something more relaxed, Lagniappe is a beloved neighbourhood wine bar where you pick your wine and cheese board, find a spot in the garden, and let the live music wash over you. It’s exactly the kind of place that doesn’t feel like it should exist in the middle of a big city, but does.

And for a little indulgence, make sure to book a meal at the iconic Gianni’s – named after the late Versace founder and set inside his former home, it’s as much an experience as it is a meal.

Miami rewards those who explore on foot. (Credit: New Idea)

Tips for keen walkers

Miami genuinely rewards those willing to explore on foot. Some of the best views in the city can be found along Brickell Key Park, the Brickell Key Loop, the Underline, and the Miami Riverwalk – a string of connected paths and parks that wind along the water and offer a completely different perspective on the city.

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The free Metromover elevated rail is also great for getting your bearings around Downtown and Brickell when your feet need a rest. And when the heat gets a bit much, the Miami Beach Botanical Garden is a lovely, free escape – peaceful, green, and surprisingly beautiful.

Miami is also home to one of the busiest cruise ports in the world, making it the perfect jumping-off point for a Caribbean adventure. Read our review of Royal Caribbean’s Royal Beach Club Paradise Island here.