Why you need to add this historic vineyard to your travel bucket list

Crisp morning walks followed by lunchtime wine tastings – nothing refreshes the senses like a cosy mid-year getaway. And if you’re pondering where to head next, set your sights on historic Orange.

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On my recent getaway to this pocket of NSW, I wanted to skip the standard commercial stays and find something with character and charm.

That’s how I ended up at Mayfield Vineyard.

The spectacular views at Mayfield Vineyard will have you feeling zen in no time. (Credit: Supplied) (Credit: Supplied)

Where to stay in Orange NSW

Stepping onto the Mayfield estate feels like uncovering a beautifully preserved secret. Dating back to 1815, the property is a sweeping tapestry of heritage buildings, rolling hillsides, and a tranquil lake.

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Walking the grounds, we found ourselves sharing the space with kangaroos, geese, and a resident peacock or two. Nature lovers will also want to check out the arboretum, home to over 50 species of trees with some more than 100 years old.

We settled into one of their beautifully appointed, cosy cottages (though they also feature an expansive homestead that sleeps up to 14, perfect for a big family celebration), and the sense of calm came instantly. It felt entirely removed from the grid!

The Settlers Cottage at Mayfield will have you feeling cosy and calm. (Credit: Supplied)

The best wineries to visit in Orange

Once unpacked, we eagerly made our way to Mayfield’s historic cellar door. There is nothing quite like sitting out on their sun-drenched deck, soaking in the serene lake views with a glass of local gold in hand.

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We paired our tasting with a generous seasonal grazing platter overflowing with artisan crackers, premium cheeses, and local produce—it was absolute bliss!

If you’re after some more local sips, head out to Ross Hill Wines for a tasting.

Strolling through the lush, serene grounds instantly makes you feel calm and cosy.

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The staff are incredibly warm and welcoming, answering every question with the kind of effortless expertise that makes you feel like you’re getting a masterclass in winemaking. Let’s just say I left feeling like a certified expert.

A grazing board is a must! Our wine tasting was paired with local cheeses and produce. (Credit: Supplied)

Where to dine in Orange?

No longer your average country town, Orange has quietly transformed into a culinary hotspot. The town is buzzing with cute cafes and gourmet restaurants that rival anything you’ll find in the major cities.

The absolute highlight of our evening was Hey Rosey, an intimate and brilliantly styled wine bar that serves up a seasonal menu focused on fresh regional produce, alongside a drinks list guaranteed to delight even the most discerning wine connoisseur.

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It’s small in size and incredibly popular for a reason, so booking ahead is an absolute must.

Hey Rosey offers delicious dishes with an impressive wine list. (Credit: Supplied)

Family-friendly activities in Orange

Before making the journey home, we took a joyful detour to Hillside Harvest. A vibrant, family-run orchard just 10 minutes out of town.

And, depending on when you visit, you can experience the simple pleasure of picking your own cherries, apples, or berries straight from the branches.

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Even outside the peak harvest season, their cosy farm store is an absolute treasure trove of local goods.

We walked out laden with orchard-fresh fruit and gourmet pantry staples, carrying a piece of Orange’s incredible food scene right back home with us.