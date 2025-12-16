The ultimate three-day experience in South Australia’s Riverland wine country

When you think of South Australia’s wine region, it’s likely your mind immediately turns to the world-renowned Barossa Valley, and with good reason.

Advertisement

But all the reasons for visiting the Barossa (stunning natural surroundings, a Mediterranean climate, and amazing, award-winning wine) also stand true for her little sister, the Riverland region.

Of course, the word “little” is misleading. The Riverland region is actually vastly larger, and more sprawling than the geographically intimate Barossa Valley. So it helps to know which places to visit before you set out!

The Oxford Landing Vineyard in Sunlands. I was obsessed with the vibrant colours of the Riverland landscape. (Credit: Erin Roberts)

Riverland winery is the most sustainable in Australia

I recently had the indulgent pleasure of visiting the Riverland wine region for a three-day immersive experience, hosted by Oxford Landing. This winery, one of the brands owned by Hill-Smith Family Estates, became Australia’s first Gold Member of the International Wineries for Climate Action (IWCA) in 2024, placing them firmly as a leader in sustainable winemaking.

Advertisement

To put this into perspective, the key criteria to qualify for Gold Membership include having already met Silver Membership requirements; at least 20% renewable energy used in winemaking processes; consistent emission reduction per litre of wine produced; a Net Zero by 2050 commitment; and third-party verification of GHG (greenhouse gases) progress.

The winery has been swapping in sustainable practices to reduce their footprint, such as:

🌳 Revegetation through planting native trees and shrubs

☀️ 20% of operations are powered by renewable sources

Advertisement

🌊 100% of wastewater being recycled or repurposed

🍾 Lightweight bottles introduced to reduce carbon emissions through production and shipping

🐄 Making vegan-friendly products (all wines are made without animal products)

Sipping the Oxford Landing Rosé on a cruise of the Murray River! (Credit: Erin Roberts)

Advertisement

Favourite Oxford Landing wines

Outside of their industry-leading sustainable practices, I should add that Oxford Landing make excellent, and very drinkable wines! Now, I’m no wine connoisseur. I’m not the right person to give tasting notes, or to tell you about the bouquet and mouthfeel of the wines I tried.

But, I can tell you which varieties I enjoyed most whilst wandering through the vines. My favourites were:

🍷 Oxford Landing Rosé

What Oxford Landing say: Delicious aromas of freshly picked strawberries and rose petals. Light bodied, the palate abounds with flavours of Turkish delight, fine texture and a crisp, dry finish.

What I say: A beautiful Rosé that I plan to enjoy all summer. Not too sweet or too dry, pairs well with a charcuterie board when you can’t be bothered to make dinner. Only complaint is that it’s a little TOO easy to drink.

Advertisement

🥂 Oxford Landing Sauvignon Blanc

What Oxford Landing say: Pale straw in colour with subtle green tints. Fresh and lively aromas of kiwifruit intermingle with the zestiness of lemongrass, tropical fruits and delicate herbaceous notes. The palate unfolds with layers of vibrant flavours, a delightful combination of lemongrass, papaya and mango providing a tropical fruit medley, hints of melon and lime complete with fine, zesty acidity to finish..

What I say: This gorgeous drop has been the most popular Aussie Sauv Blanc in the UK since the 90s, and for good reason! I normally favour a Marlborough but the first sip of this had me sighing appreciatively. I plan to enjoy it with fresh prawns on Christmas Day.

🍾 Oxford Landing Pinot Grigio

What Oxford Landing say: An intense mixture of apple and spiced pear with hints of lychee. The spiced pear and lychee flavours find their way into the medium-bodied palate.

What I say: I wouldn’t normally reach for Pinot Grigio but this one was a pleasant surprise. I found it to be fresh and light, and fruity enough to please my palate.

Advertisement

Oxford Landing’s two newest ranges, Regenerate (top) and One to One. (Credit: Erin Roberts)

Regenerate and One-to-One collections: wines with purpose

Through their Regenerate and One to One ranges, Oxford Landing have proven that they don’t just talk the talk – they live it.

The Regenerate collection, consisting of Pinot Grigio, Chardonnay, Shiraz and Cabernet Sauvignon, embodies Oxford Landing’s sustainability ethos. Each bottle proudly bears the Sustainable Winegrowing Certification which signifies their commitment to native regeneration, biodiversity and water conservation. This range is available exclusively at Liquorland.

The One-to-One collection, consisting of Cuvée, Shiraz, Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon, takes a direct-action approach: for every six-pack enjoyed, one square metre of native bushland is planted through Greenfleet, restoring habitats and enriching biodiversity. To date, the initiative has supported over 30,000 square metres of regeneration, protected for 100 years. This collection is available at Dan Murphy’s and BWS.

Advertisement

We were lucky enough to see the Aurora Australis! (Credit: Erin Roberts)

Other things to do in the Riverland Wine Region

The Riverland region has a huge amount to offer visitors outside of its excellent wine. Here are some of the elements I enjoyed over the three days I spent there.

Stay

I stayed at the Villas Waikerie Golf and Country Club, in Sunlands. The elegant villas overlook the tranquil golf course and feature a private terrace, bar, free Wifi and kitchenette with a complimentary Continental breakfast.

Advertisement

Part of the River Murray Dark Sky Reserve and the Waikerie Cliff Top Walk. (Credit: Erin Roberts)

See and do

🔭 Astronomy session in the River Murray International Dark Sky Reserve: Enjoy an astronomer-led session at one of the darkest places on Earth! This is Australia’s first Dark Sky Reserve and one of only 21 in the world.

🍴 Dinner at Temperance, Hotel Renmark: Executive Chef Anthony Cresp leads the team, and partners with selected local suppliers to create a meal like no other!

Advertisement

🛥️ Cruise on the Murray River: Float lazily down the mighty (yet tranquil) Murray River with Renmark River Cruises. The most relaxing part of the trip!

Want the latest food content? Sign up to our Food Newsletter for recipes tips, advice and offers. sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use