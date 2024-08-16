Nestled in the heart of the Hunter Valley, Leisure Inn Pokolbin Hill offers an idyllic retreat for those looking to escape the hustle and bustle of daily life.

My friend and I had the pleasure of experiencing their new gourmet walking trail firsthand, and it was nothing short of delightful.

Our stay began on a crisp Sunday afternoon, greeted by the warm hospitality of the Leisure Inn team, who immediately shared their expertise about the local offerings and dinner spots.

After taking in the picturesque grounds (including the friendly ducks that approached our door!) we heeded the local advice and ventured to Harrigan’s pub for a bite.

The medium rare steak was cooked to perfection. Paired with a delectable peppercorn sauce and soft, fruity merlot, it was truly the perfect welcome to the area.

We basked in the view as we sipped wine outside.

Ending the night with a bubble bath and a cloud-like sleep in a king bed was the cherry on top.

Monday morning kicked off with a hearty breakfast at Blanchies on Leisure. A charming spot with impeccable service from the welcoming team.

I adored the house-made waffle mix, which was complete with sweet maple syrup, rasher bacon, and sausage. My travelling companion described her fritters as “stunning”.

The meal was the perfect fuel for a day of exploration. We started with the Pokolbin Walking Trail, where the region’s natural beauty unfolded with each step.

Just a short walk away, the Hunter Valley Cheese Factory provided a delightful cheese-tasting experience, offering a taste of the local craftsmanship.

My delectable waffles.

We shared a tasting platter of Fromager’s selection of cheeses, including: Pokolbin white natural rind, Hunter gold washed rind, Harrigan’s vintage cheddar, Brokenback vintage cheddar, and Hunterzola.

These were paired perfectly with house-made fruit paste, an olive medley, and the factory’s famous caramelised balsamic vinegar and hunter olive oil blend.

The tasting was also guided, and we learned so much about the local history and cheesemaking in the process.

As I am lactose intolerant, I could only indulge so much and had to rely on my travelling companion to enjoy the remainder of the cheese – and that, she did.

Describing the platter as moreish, she begrudgingly left the factory so we could continue on to our next adventure.

The selection of moreish cheeses.

The highlight of the day was undoubtedly the visit to the Hunter Valley Gardens. A vibrant tapestry of flora, the gardens were a feast for the eyes and soul.

There were so many award-winning gardens to explore, including the gorgeous Rose garden, Indian Mosaic, Chinese Moongate, Italian Grotto, Sunken Garden, and more.

But our favourite, undoubtedly, was the Storybook Garden.

Featuring statues of timeless fairytales and nursery rhymes, it was a welcome dose of nostalgia to wander through.

We couldn’t wipe the smiles from our faces as we posed with Humpty Dumpty, Jack and Jill, and Alice in Wonderland.

The delightful storybook garden.

There were also plenty of parents watching in delight as their children darted between their legs, spotting a new story to explore with each step.

Laughter boomed from the nearby fair rides, including tea cups, the carousel, swing chair, and super-slide.

We opted for the Ferris-Wheel to truly take in the gorgeous greenery, and were not disappointed with the serene view.

After a leisurely lunch at a nearby eatery, we continued our journey to McGuigan Wines and Tempus Two for two exquisite wine-tasting experiences from experienced sommeliers.

We tried a range of their best whites and reds including Personal Seserve Shiraz, Mastercraft Pinot Noir, Hunter Ridge Vineyard Chardonnay, Pewter Semillon, and more.

A perfect way to take in the view.

The final wine tasting was at Wine House Hunter Valley. And while we were almost wined-out, we had room for a few more.

The independent, family-owned winemakers welcomed us and explained the self-guided tasting process.

With 40 different wines to choose from, we rifled through a booklet selection until one caught our eye. Then, we turned to the machine below.

It gave us options – a taste, a small glass, a large glass. We sipped delectable Silkman Chardonnay, Margan Merlot, and Hart and Hunter shiraz.

Just a 10 minute walk away from the Roche Estate, where Cold Chisel will be performing later in the year. The lovely team explained how the live music travels to the Wine House – creating the perfect atmosphere to sip a wine and enjoy the entertainment with loved ones.

The coolest wine tasting machine we had ever seen.

With our bellies full of wine and cheese, we were ready to unwind at the inn for one more night.

After a leisurely sleep in, it was time to bid farewell to this charming retreat and the even lovelier people.

Leisure Inn Pokolbin Hill truly captures the essence of the Hunter Valley.

The new gourmet trail offers a blend of comfort, nature, and local flavor.

It’s a destination I’m eager to return to, and one I wholeheartedly recommend to anyone seeking a peaceful escape in the heart of wine country.