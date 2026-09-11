I cycled, snorkeled, and ate my way through Rottnest Island – here’s what’s worth your buck!

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Nothing brings out my inner child quite like riding a bike.

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So when I booked a short holiday to Rottnest Island (Wadjemup) in WA and found out cars aren’t allowed and everyone gets around on two wheels, that carefree, joyful feeling came flooding back.

Five of us caught the ferry from Fremantle, Perth, arriving on the island just 25 minutes later.

While my friends checked into the luxury Samphire Rottnest boutique hotel, I’d booked a bed at the budget-friendly Kingstown Barracks hostel.

After checking in at the Visitor Centre, I caught the island shuttle to my accommodation, dropped off my bags, then headed straight to Pedal and Flipper to hire a pushbike.

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I cycled my way around Rottnest Island, and STILL didn’t grab a quokka selfie. (Credit: Getty Images)

Day One: Exploring the northern coast’s stunning scenery

At just 11km long and 4.5km wide, the island is surprisingly compact, yet it’s home to 63 stunning beaches.

It’s easy to explore. There’s a network of cycling and walking trails winding past secluded coves and pristine beaches punctuated by breathtaking lookouts.

We set off on our bikes enthusiastically to explore the island’s northern coast, stopping to sink our toes into the soft white sand and cool off with swims in the crystal-clear waters.

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Along the way, there are seven snorkelling spots, and the reefs don’t disappoint with an abundance of colourful tropical fish to discover.

However, by the time we’d finished exploring, it was also time to admit defeat. While the cycling made me feel like a kid, my legs, lower back (and sore bottom!) didn’t get the memo.

My photo album is filled with ocean views and vibrant sunsets. (Credit: Rachel Williams)

Day Two: A journey to the south, then around to West End

So, confession time: on day two, I swapped my bike for an electric one, which was worth every penny!

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With the extra boost, the hills became a breeze, and as I could cover more ground, faster, I decided to cycle around the whole island.

The rugged beauty of the southern coast felt a world away from the busier northern beaches.

Perhaps the looming black clouds had something to do with it, but at times I had stretches of the coast all to myself, and secluded spots like Mary Cove felt like a secret I had just discovered.

Soon, I’d reached West End, the island’s tip, where dramatic cliffs meet the Indian Ocean – the perfect place to spot whales during migration season.

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After such a big day, a low-key dinner was needed, so I collected a handmade sourdough pizza from Frankie’s on Rotto, and retired early, tired but happy.

All that cycling sure built up my appetite…

Food lovers won’t be short of places to eat on Rotto, including the aforementioned Frankie’s! We also enjoyed a long lunch at Pinky’s Beach Club.

At Thai-inspired Lontara, we feasted on curries, dumplings, skewers and spring rolls.

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For a more relaxed pub meal, head to The Rottnest Hotel. Don’t leave the island without trying a pie, or the famous jam doughnut, from The Rottnest Bakery.

Another highlight was watching the sunset from The Basin overlooking Bathurst Lighthouse. The sky turned shades of pink and purple, the perfect backdrop for photos that will be treasured for years to come.

Especially since I never managed to capture the famous quokka selfie!

From pub roasts to famous jam doughnuts, I was definitely satisfied! (Credit: Instagram)

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And of course, I couldn’t NOT mention the happy locals

The island is famous for having the world’s largest population of quokkas – the adorable marsupials who are happy to pose for a selfie.

I learnt that 17th-century Dutch explorers mistook them for giant rats, naming the island ‘Rattenest’, which translates to ‘Rat’s Nest’.

The shape of their face makes it look like they’re smiling, earning them the reputation as the happiest animal in the world. And we can’t argue with that.