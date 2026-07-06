How an indulgent trip to NSW’s South Coast cured my mid-winter blues

I don’t know about you, but for me, the winter cold tends to bring on an urge for slower mornings, rugged coastal adventures and evenings spent by the fire with good food and even better wine, making the South Coast’s Shoalhaven region my perfect seasonal escape.

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Just a few hours from Sydney, Canberra and Wollongong, this dreamy pocket of NSW delivers equal parts adventure and indulgence – think whale watching, wellness retreats, ocean dips, bushwalks and day spas.

When it comes to my style of relaxation, I’m ALL about pausing the pace, rugging up and swapping the chaos of my city job for salty air and self-care (yes, wineries count).

The great outdoors was first on my self-care to-do list. (Credit: Supplied)

Reconnecting with the outdoors

I wanted to start my trip getting fully immersed in nature, so off I went to Jervis Bay National Park.

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Next was Greenfield Beach, where I wandered along the White Sands Walk, a gentle track weaving through coastal forest and dazzling white-sand beaches – the views here were particularly Instagram-worthy!

If you’re planning to make the trip, I suggest keeping your eyes peeled for dolphins playing offshore and migrating whales. The scenic shared pathway from Huskisson to Plantation Point also offers a stunning ride around the bay.

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Time to check in and chill out

Nothing spells peace quite like a stay at Yoga & Wellness at Worrowing, where they invite guests to slow down and reconnect in the grounding surrounds of Jervis Bay.

Nestled within the tranquil Melaleuca Studio, yoga and restorative wellness classes take place among paperbark trees and native wildlife.

Watch kangaroos hop by while you stretch, breathe and properly unwind – making it the perfect addition to a weekend of relaxation.

I was spoiled for choice when it came to the different forms of relaxation. (Credit: Supplied)

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Cheers to the good life

We settled in for some wine and lunch at Cupitt’s Estate, and the live music was just a lovely added bonus. Here, the hours seemed to disappear effortlessly.

While the winery only opened its doors two decades ago, the cellar door was built in 1851 – originally serving as a creamery (the property was initially a dairy cattle farm).

We started with a tasting at the cellar door before finding a sunny spot in the Wine Garden. The live music drifted through the vines (and wines!) and right into our eager ears.

We ordered the local oysters and tuna crudo for something light and refreshing, followed by fried squid to share – alongside a crisp, coastal Chardonnay that tasted like the ocean air we’d been breathing all morning.

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My trip wasn’t complete without a dip

For those craving a splash of the outdoors despite the chilly temperature, winter is peak whale season – and there’s no better way to experience it than out on the water.

The Jervis Bay Passage cruise takes keen whale watchers past towering sea cliffs and ancient caves. If you’re lucky, you’ll be able to catch sight of a dolphin, seal, or even a whale along the way.

When feeling particularly brave, Woebegone Freedive offered unforgettable ocean experiences, including seal snorkelling and seasonal humpback whale swims (for confident swimmers).

A guided kayaking tour by Sea Kayak Jervis Bay across the sparkling waters of the Marine Park was a brilliant way to spend our time.

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The food practically transported me to new dimensions. (Credit: Supplied)

Places I’d suggest for a delicious feed

At Mirritya Mundya in Culburra Beach, Aboriginal chef Dwayne Bannon Harrison showcases native ingredients and storytelling through beautifully crafted dishes.

The set menu is subject to change based on seasonal produce, but there’s often three or so options to choose from for your entrees, mains and desserts.

Meanwhile, Island Sushi is a laid‑back, lakeside food van in Cudmirrah serving some seriously mouth-watering Japanese‑Hawaiian fusion.

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The sushi-grade Ahi tuna poke bowl is incredible, especially when paired with toppings like the Shiso basil flakes, sriracha peas, and a generous heap of sesame chilli oil.

My go-to accommodation in the South Coast

For a dreamy nature escape, Bay and Bush Nature Retreat is the way to go. They’ve got luxe glamping tents for a comfortable outdoor stay. There are kangaroos that hop past at sunrise – unmissable!

If you’re after serene vineyard views with a comprehensive guest activity list, the Villas at Cupitt’s Estate make for the perfect stay.

I’d suggest here if you’re travelling as a group, as the accommodation is just a stone throw away from all the fun and best to avoid any carpooling for the begrudging designated driver.

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Worrowing Estate is perfect if you’re after some truly restorative time (like me) as it offers wellness rituals, yoga sessions and bushside serenity for the ultimate reset.

I slept like a baby throughout my different stays across the South Coast. (Credit: Supplied)

Planning your own itinerary?

If you’re keen to explore the region yourself, I suggest heading to shoalhaven.com/wellness for a well-rounded guide of things to see and do (and taste!).

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