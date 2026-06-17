How this Aussie gran travels the world on less than $15k a year – and how you can too

As families across the country battle rising living costs, Sandra Rielly, 68, has quietly discovered the secret to living well for less.

The savvy grandmother of two and her husband Peter survive comfortably on less than $15,000 a year – covering everything from groceries, petrol and bills to rates and insurance.

And, far from missing out, their frugal lifestyle has given the couple the freedom to travel extensively, with international holidays now a regular part of their life.

Sandra says it is not about sacrifice but about realising that living well does not have to cost more.

“It’s really about planning ahead and making sure we’re paying the right price for the things we want,” Sandra tells New Idea.

By living frugally, Sandra has travelled to more than a dozen countries, including Japan, Greece, Turkey and South Korea. (Credit: Supplied)

“We never feel deprived. If anything, we feel incredibly fortunate because the money we save allows us to enjoy luxuries like holidays and dining out.”

That approach has funded years of travel, with Sandra and Peter using savings from their low grocery and household spending to see the world.

In 2018, the couple travelled to Malta, Sicily, Santorini and Athens, followed by Christmas in New York.

They visited Bali in 2019. After travel resumed following the pandemic, they stamped their passports at Malta, Gozo, Pompeii, Sorrento and Positano in 2022.

Later that year, they spent the week of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in London.

Sandra says the timing was unexpected.

“How good was our timing for that,” she says.

By bulk buying, using generic brands and shopping specials, she brought her grocery costs down to just $60 a week. (Credit: Simple Savers Facebook page)

In 2023, the couple travelled through Turkey and Greece, followed by Japan in 2024, South Korea in 2025 and, more recently, Malaysia, Vietnam and Singapore in 2026.

More than 30 years ago, the couple made the decision to leave city life in Sydney, NSW, behind and build a simpler future in regional Queensland.

They bought land in 1993 and built their home in 1994, later paying off their mortgage, installing solar power and water tanks, and embracing a self-sufficient lifestyle.

After retiring from her hospitality role in 2006 – following six years at the Hyatt Regency – Sandra began looking for ways to ease financial pressure when a TV segment on a Simple Savings group caught her attention.

She first signed up to the group’s newsletter before giving herself full membership for her 50th birthday, a decision she says changed her life.

Sandra says cooking in bulk and preparing meals at home are two of her biggest money-saving habits. (Credit: Simple Savers Facebook page/Supplied)

“I was already following a lot of the money-saving ideas, but I wanted to become more involved and help others as well,” Sandra says.

“Simple changes like buying generic brands and stocking up on specials cut our spending on groceries, cleaning products and toiletries to just $60 a week. We also grow our own fruit and vegetables and cook meals in bulk.”

The Simple Savers online community has since become a lifeline for Sandra, who now shares her strategies with more than 240,000 members.

The team has since launched the Going Lower course, designed to give households practical tools to ease the strain of rising living costs.

“If you can bring your costs down, you create freedom,” she says.

“A rich life is not about how much you spend, but how wisely you live.”

The Simple Savers community inspires thousands to spend less and save more. (Credit: Simple Savers Facebook page)

Sandra’s Simple Savings Tips

■ Choose generic brands or shop items on special.

■ Cut back on meat, limiting it to just twice a week.

■ If you can, grow your own fruit and vegetables.

■ Cook in bulk and bake at home.

■ Organise pantry items by use-by dates and rotate them regularly to avoid waste.

■ Book bulk-billed medical appointments to minimise healthcare expenses.

■ Invest in solar power and solar hot water to dramatically reduce electricity bills.

■ Opt for energy-efficient appliances to keep power usage low.

■ Use a water tank to cut down on main water consumption.

■ Grow your own herbs in a pot or a sunny spot in the garden.