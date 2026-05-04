Why the Sunshine Coast ticks every box for a family-friendly winter holiday

Winter might be time for cosying up, but one Aussie destination is encouraging you to leave your thermals at home and embrace the outdoors.
Enter the Sunshine Coast, which promises warmer weather, with plenty of activities to keep everyone entertained.
Think impeccable beaches, whale watching, rainforest hikes and more.
See the best recommendations below.
What are the best things to do on the Sunshine Coast during winter?
Stay at Avani Mooloolaba Beach
When it comes to a room with a view, you cannot go past the Sunshine Coast’s hottest new hotel, Avani Mooloolaba Beach, which is set to open this month.
The light-filled rooms feature a refined coastal palette, with enviable views of the sweeping ocean or stunning hinterland.
The rooftop restaurant, Sully’s Rooftop, will showcase local seafood and seasonal produce.
Whale watching
The great news is that the whale watching season starts in June on the Sunshine Coast, where you will see them migrate along the coast’s “humpback highway”.
This year, more than 40,000 whales are expected to pass through, so there are plenty of opportunities to see them for yourself.
Paddle through Australia’s Everglades
The Sunshine Coast is home to one of two Everglades systems in the world, in the Cooloola region of the Great Sandy National Park.
See it all for yourself only via boat or canoe, and take in all your surroundings.
Book a tour with Kanu Kapers or Everglades Eco Safaris.
Mountain biking
See the best the coast has to offer by bike!
The great thing is that there are a variety of trails for beginners to advanced riders.
All of the paths are also within easy reach of major towns and beaches. See the map here.
Hike through the rainforest
When it comes to embracing the warmer weather and going outdoors, you can’t forget to add hiking to your list.
For shorter walks with the family, you can see 150-year-old Moreton fig trees in just 20 minutes on the Fig Tree Walk in the Imbil State Forest. We also recommend taking a picnic to enjoy by the river!
Want to swim after your hike? Might we suggest the Kondalilla Falls walk, or Gardner’s Falls?
If you want to go off-road and see some of the most remote landscapes, make sure to book Sunny Jeeps.