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Why the Sunshine Coast ticks every box for a family-friendly winter holiday

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Winter might be time for cosying up, but one Aussie destination is encouraging you to leave your thermals at home and embrace the outdoors.

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Enter the Sunshine Coast, which promises warmer weather, with plenty of activities to keep everyone entertained.

Think impeccable beaches, whale watching, rainforest hikes and more.

See the best recommendations below.

What are the best things to do on the Sunshine Coast during winter?

Avani Mooloolaba Hotel Sunshine Coast
(Credit: Visit Sunshine Coast)

Stay at Avani Mooloolaba Beach

When it comes to a room with a view, you cannot go past the Sunshine Coast’s hottest new hotel, Avani Mooloolaba Beach, which is set to open this month.

The light-filled rooms feature a refined coastal palette, with enviable views of the sweeping ocean or stunning hinterland.

The rooftop restaurant, Sully’s Rooftop, will showcase local seafood and seasonal produce.

Book now
Whale watching Sunshine Coast
(Credit: Visit Sunshine Coast)

Whale watching

The great news is that the whale watching season starts in June on the Sunshine Coast, where you will see them migrate along the coast’s “humpback highway”.

This year, more than 40,000 whales are expected to pass through, so there are plenty of opportunities to see them for yourself.

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Kayaking Noosa Everglades
(Credit: Visit Sunshine Coast)

Paddle through Australia’s Everglades

The Sunshine Coast is home to one of two Everglades systems in the world, in the Cooloola region of the Great Sandy National Park.

See it all for yourself only via boat or canoe, and take in all your surroundings.

Book a tour with Kanu Kapers or Everglades Eco Safaris.

book now
Mountain biking Sunshine Coast
(Credit: Visit Sunshine Coast)

Mountain biking

See the best the coast has to offer by bike!

The great thing is that there are a variety of trails for beginners to advanced riders.

All of the paths are also within easy reach of major towns and beaches. See the map here.

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Rainforest hike Sunshine Coast
(Credit: Visit Sunshine Coast)

Hike through the rainforest

When it comes to embracing the warmer weather and going outdoors, you can’t forget to add hiking to your list.

For shorter walks with the family, you can see 150-year-old Moreton fig trees in just 20 minutes on the  Fig Tree Walk in the Imbil State Forest. We also recommend taking a picnic to enjoy by the river!

Want to swim after your hike? Might we suggest the Kondalilla Falls walk, or Gardner’s Falls?

If you want to go off-road and see some of the most remote landscapes, make sure to book Sunny Jeeps.

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Profile picture of Briannah Devlin
Briannah Devlin Content Producer

Briannah is passionate about all things entertainment and reality TV, so New Idea is obviously the perfect fit! She is always keen to talk about all things pop culture and reality TV,  art, food, and books, and analyse and critique red carpet moments. Before this, she worked for three years as a regional journalist in the Southern Highlands, covering everything from property to the arts and council affairs. Throughout university, she interned across radio, podcasting, print, and magazines while she studied a Bachelor of Communications in Journalism. With a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies also under her belt, Briannah studied French in Australia and then overseas, when she went to live in Bordeaux in the South of France. When she’s not sniffing out a story, she’s reading, doing Reformer Pilates, listening to a podcast, or sewing up a storm.

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