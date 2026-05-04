Why the Sunshine Coast ticks every box for a family-friendly winter holiday

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Winter might be time for cosying up, but one Aussie destination is encouraging you to leave your thermals at home and embrace the outdoors.

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Enter the Sunshine Coast, which promises warmer weather, with plenty of activities to keep everyone entertained.

Think impeccable beaches, whale watching, rainforest hikes and more.

See the best recommendations below.

What are the best things to do on the Sunshine Coast during winter?

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