EXCLUSIVE: Keith Urban’s daughter Sunday Rose issues olive branch amid estrangement

Keith Urban’s daughter, Sunday Rose, has issued a surprising olive branch amid rumours of a family estrangement.

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New Idea had exclusively revealed that 17-year-old Sunday was not following Keith on Instagram in an apparent social media snub, but now, she has re-followed her father.

Keith hasn’t been seen publicly with his daughters, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 15, for more than 100 days since his separation from Nicole, 58, while the trio have been putting on a united display.

When approached about Sunday’s apparent social media snub, Keith exclusively told New Idea, “Family is private,” in his first public comment since his split from Nicole.

However, just days later, a search on May 4, 2026, can reveal that Sunday has re-followed her father in an apparent olive branch.

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Sunday Rose Kidman has seemingly issued an olive branch to her father, Keith Urban. (Credit: Getty )

It is not known exactly when or why Sunday re-followed Keith’s profile; however, he didn’t show up in her “following” list in a search on April 21, 2026, while Nicole did.

Keith still follows both Sunday and Nicole on Instagram. His youngest daughter, 15-year-old Faith, has a public social media handle, but does not actively use it and follows zero accounts.

While Keith didn’t reveal much when we approached him about the apparent snub, a source revealed that it hadn’t been easy for the country music star.

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“[Keith is] sick of being painted as the bad guy all the time,” a source told New Idea. “This is a deep wound, and he can’t sleep at night until this is made right.”

Sunday had previously failed to mention Keith in an interview with ELLE Australia’s March issue, while citing Nicole as her “biggest inspiration”.

“My mum is someone who has always been so creative and my biggest inspiration in life. She’s a key part of everything I do,” she told the publication.

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“The biggest piece of industry advice Mum has given to me is to always be on time.”

Sunday Rose has re-followed Keith on Instagram.

The interview further fuelled rumours of an estrangement, after Nicole made a rare public appearance with Sunday and Faith at Paris Fashion Week.

Nicole, who obtained primary custody of the two girls, also flew to her native Australia with them for Christmas, while Keith remained in Nashville.

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Sunday is also due to attend the 2026 Met Gala with Nicole on May 4, making more public appearances after being kept out of the limelight as a child.

Nicole will have Sunday and Faith for 306 days of the year after she was granted primary custody in her divorce from Keith.

Keith was granted 59 days with the children, generally every other weekend, in the agreement, which was finalised in January 2026.

The agreement also orders them not to speak poorly of each other around their children.

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