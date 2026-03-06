PHOTO PROOF! Nicole Kidman and Simon Baker caught HOLDING HANDS amid romance reports

For the past few months, rumours have been swirling about a potential romance between Nicole Kidman and her Australian Scarpetta co-star, Simon Baker.

Earlier this week, the pair were spotted holding hands on the red carpet at the premiere of their new Prime Video series, which was adapted from Patricia Cornwall’s bestselling crime novels.

The public display of affection has further fuelled speculation that the Aussie stars could be sparking a romance, just months after Nicole was blindsided by Keith Urban’s decision to leave their marriage.

The Babygirl star and Simon, 56, have been friends for years, with Nicole even being named a godmother to one of Simon’s kids. The Hollywood stars first worked together in 2022 when they played a married couple in Apple TV+’s anthology series, Roar.

Nicole and Simon hold hangs amongst the rest of the cast at the Scarpetta premiere. (Credit: Getty).

The Mentalist star later made a flirty comment about his time working alongside 58-year-old Nicole on the project.

“I had the privilege of playing husband to Nicole Kidman,” he captioned an Instagram post which featured a steamy picture of the two from the show.

In December last year, a source close to the pair revealed it was actually fellow Aussie Naomi Watts who brought them back together.

“Simon’s always been a good friend of Nicole’s — she and Naomi are both godmothers to his kids — but it’s always been a strictly platonic friendship,” an insider told our sister publication Woman’s Day at the time.

“Nicole has never gone there with Simon because she’d be scared to do anything that might ruin their friendship or her friendship with Simon’s ex-wife [Rebecca Rigg], but Naomi knows that Simon would drop everything and everyone to hook up with Nicole.”

The old friends are starring opposite each other in the news series. (Credit: Prime Video).

The insider also claimed the Love Story: John F Kennedy and Carolyn Bessette star would love to see her famous friends get together.

“Naomi would love to see Nicole and Simon hook up, but she knows Nicole’s not ready yet and she’s still getting over her split from Keith [Urban}. Still, she’s hoping that playing lovers opposite Simon is at least giving her a chance for some harmless flirting, and if something grows from that, all the better!” the source revealed.

Simon split from his wife, Rebecca Rigg, five years ago.

“We remain close friends, and our three children will always be the most important focus of our lives,” they said in a statement at the time.

The couple met on a blind date in 1991 and went on to play love interests on the Aussie soap, E Street. They share three children together — Stella, 32, Claude, 26, and Harry, 24.