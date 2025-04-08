When John F. Kennedy Jnr.’s plane went down near Martha’s Vineyard on July 16, 1999, the world went into mourning for the loss of ‘America’s prince’.

The 38-year-old son of JFK and his glamorous wife, Jackie, had been earmarked for the White House – until that fatal plane ride cut short not only his life, but that of his much-admired wife, Carolyn Bessette-Kennedy, 33, and her sister, Laura, 34.

“In the same way people remember his father’s death, John’s loss left a huge wound for Americans, but more so for the Kennedys,” says a family insider.

“They understand the fascination with John’s life, his marriage, and his death, but it’s still a very painful memory, which is why they’re bracing for the worst with this upcoming TV series.”

A series about Carolyn and John’s life in the works. (Credit: Getty)

Who is in the cast of American Love Story?

After years of being in development, production on Ryan Murphy’s new American Love Story anthology series has officially begun, with the first season focusing on John’s romance with fashion PR executive Carolyn. Tony-nominated actress Sarah Pidgeon, 28, has been cast as Carolyn.

“It’s put everyone on edge at the [Kennedy’s] Hyannis Port compound,” adds the family insider.

“They are divided over their response to this, but are doing everything they can to have as much control as Ryan will let them.”

But the insider adds: “Unfortunately, Ryan’s keeping his cards close to his chest.”

Already the family has sent out warning shots via Carole Radziwill, Carolyn’s best friend and the widow of John’s cousin Anthony.

In an interview with the Juicy Scoop podcast in February, Carole said: “[We hear] Ryan’s leaning hard into the tabloid version of Carolyn and John’s story. It’s not the truth – it’s the splashy, messy myth.”

“Carolyn was private, complex, not this soap opera caricature. They deserve better than a glossy story everyone will take as gospel.”

Theatre star Sarah Pidgeon has been cast as Carolyn. (Credit: Getty)

Carole’s words echoed the family’s fears – that the project would be a sensationalised distortion of a tragic love story.

“The big tell will be who Ryan hires to play John,” adds the insider.

For now, there are rumours Ryan might try and create headlines by stunt casting JFK Jnr.’s actual nephew, Jack Schlossberg, or Kennedy family member, and breakout star of The White Lotus, Patrick Schwarzenegger in the role.

“The family really just want John and Carolyn to be left to rest in peace,” the insider adds. “They don’t endorse this project – and they’re anxious about what Ryan has planned.”

Insiders wouldn’t put it past creators to try and have Kennedy relative Patrick Schwarzenegger play JFK Jr. (Credit: Getty)

When will American Love Story be released?

With the casting of several key characters still underway, it’s unlikely American Love Story will get a premiere date anytime soon, despite it first being announced way back in 2021.

Factoring in filming and post-production, the series is expected to air in late 2026 at the absolute earliest, but will likely air at some point during 2027.

Where to watch American Love Story?

We expect the Kennedy-Bessette anthology series will be able to be watched on Disney+ in Australia when it is eventually released.

