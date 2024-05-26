Colin from Accounts stars reveal how they balance work and family

Juggling work life with family time can often be a tricky balancing act. Yet Aussie TV’s new golden couple, Harriet Dyer and Patrick Brammall, seem to have nailed it!

The husband and wife team are returning to our screens for the second season of Colin from Accounts, which they created and star in.

During production last December, the Logie-winning pair were seen on set accompanied by their adorable three-year-old daughter, Joni.

But making it work hasn’t always been easy, says former Love Child actress Harriet, 35.

The couple wed and welcomed daughter Joni in 2021. (Credit: Getty)

“We had eight episodes to do in just under eight weeks,” the star has said of the show’s first season filming schedule.

“There was no off switch.”

At the same time, they were in production on Colin from Accounts’ acclaimed debut season, Harriet and Patrick, 48, were also coming to grips with first-time parenthood.

The couple, who met while filming 2015 Stan series No Activity, adopted US-born Joni in September 2021. They shared their exciting family news via an Instagram post later that same month.

“International Daughter’s Day feels as good a time as any to introduce our little Joni,” Harriet posted at the time.

“Born September 16, 2021, and with us from her first moments, thanks to her incredible birth mother.”

Baby Joni with her doting parents. (Credit: Instagram)

Earlier that year, Harriet and Patrick tied the knot in Tampa, Florida. They were on holiday and Patrick had proposed just five days earlier! At the end of last year, Harriet and Patrick held an informal second ceremony for family and friends in Sydney.

“Everyone was a bit sore that we did it overseas during the pandemic and so it was just to mark it and have some speeches and some dancing,” Harriet recently told our sister publication WHO magazine.

Patrick added, “It wasn’t officiated by anyone with any authority.”

Season two of Colin from Accounts has been highly anticipated. (Credit: BINGE)

Now the couple are focused on the release of Colin from Accounts’ second season, which premieres this week.

The pair are quietly hopeful that its second season will match the success of the first.

“We just wanted to make people smile and laugh,” Harriet said.

“Being able to do that with your best friend and partner is incredibly special. We feel really lucky about everything.”

Stream Colin from Accounts on BINGE

