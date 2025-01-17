TRIGGER WARNING: This article discusses miscarriage. If you find this topic distressing, please contact SANDS on 1300 308 307.

When it comes to reality TV love stories for the ages, Matty J and Laura Byrne’s relationship is no exception.

From meeting on The Bachelor to welcoming two daughters, marriage, and property renovations, they have gone from strength to strength.

Let’s take a trip down memory lane and see how it all began.

Matty J and Laura enjoyed a boat ride and drawing session on their first date on The Bachelor. (Credit: Channel Ten)

It all began with a rose

Matty was already a familiar face for viewers after Georgia Love told him he was not the one and chose Lee Elliott on The Bachelorette.

Keen to give love another go, he became the leading man of the show in 2017.

Sydney jewelry designer Laura caught his eye, and the pair instantly hit it off.

The couple said they loved each other on The Bachelor finale. (Credit: Channel Ten)

Their chemistry grew when they shared the first kiss of the season on Laura’s single date. Another key moment during the show was when bought a star at the Sydney Observatory on another date, which they called ‘Mattaura’.

“Laura, I love you,” he told her during the finale in Thailand.

“I think you are so perfect.”

“You did the most incredible job bringing our little girl Marlie-Mae Rose Johnson into the world,” Matty said on Instagram about Laura after she gave birth to Marlie-Mae. (Credit: Instagram)

Welcoming daughters

The reality TV couple announced they were expecting their first child in 2018, and Laura revealed she previously had a miscarriage.

They went on a ‘babymoon’ in Fiji before their first daughter Marlie-Mae arrived in 2019.

Fans were thrilled when they announced in 2020 that another baby was on the way, and then welcomed their second daughter Lola Ellis Johnson in 2021.

Laura admitted in 2020 on her Life Uncut podcast, which she co-hosts with fellow Bachelor star Brittany Hockley, that they suffered a second miscarriage.

“Just two months ago, Matt and I went through our second miscarriage and that still feels raw and very bizarre to even say out loud,” she shared.

“It’s not something I’ve really spoken about, not something that I’ve talked to many people about, but I feel very very passionately that miscarriage is a conversation that needs to be had in an open forum.”

Saying ‘I do’

Although they went to Fiji on a ‘babymoon’ before Marlie-Mae came along, it was not the only thing they were celebrating – Matty also popped the question.

“You are my favourite everything @matthewdavidjohnson. YES to a lifetime of love and flamboyant dance moves with you my honey,” she said on Instagram showcasing her ring when announcing the happy news.

The couple tied the knot on November 11, 2022, in a ceremony at Cupitt’s Estate on the South Coast in Ulladulla.

Their adorable daughters also looked picture-perfect in white dresses, and Buster even walked down the aisle.

The newlyweds gushed in a joint Instagram post that it was “Just the happiest day of our lives.”

Their property portfolio

Matty and Laura marked a major relationship milestone when they bought a home in the Byron Bay region, in Bangalow.

Following this and their wedding, they also purchased a $5.2 million property in North Bondi in 2022, which is their main home.

Fans have also seen the renovations they are doing to a run-down house in Ulladulla, which they secured in 2024.

With its own Instagram page called @chante.mer.house, they often share photos of their progress on social media, and even ask followers for their opinions about the ongoing renovations.

