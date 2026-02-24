Karl Stefanovic’s ex Cassandra Thorburn reveals rare and aggressive breast cancer diagnosis

NEED TO KNOW Cassandra Thorburn has revealed she has been diagnosed with breast cancer .

Cassandra Thorburn, the ex-wife of Karl Stefnaovic, has received an outpouring of love after announcing she has been diagnosed with a very rare and aggressive form of breast cancer.

Cassandra, 54, first hinted at her health news when she shared a photo on Instagram on Tuesday, February 24.

The photograph showed her with newly shorn locks, while she wrote in a caption, “Life really is like a box of chocolates. And this chapter is giving my praline or truffle vibes.”

She didn’t elaborate further, but gave “kudos” to the Toni & Guy hair salon in Mosman, NSW, for their “pink scissors program” and their “kick arse clipper treatment”, adding that her hair will “grow back”.

Cassandra shared photos of herself before and after cutting her hair following her breast cancer diagnosis. (Credit: Instagram)

Cass’s post was flooded with comments from concerned followers, some of whom seemed to notice a type of medical port peeking out of the top of Cass’s singlet.

The following day, Cassandra shared another Instagram post, in which she confirmed that she had recently been diagnosed with breast cancer.

“On my walk this morning I thought of all the reasons why I made that post yesterday,” she said as she sat in her garden.

“Most of it is controlling the only part of my treatment and diagnosis that I can. That’s the part about when the hair comes off and when you tell people.”

Cassandra added that for herself and the three adult children she shares with her ex Karl, she is not interested “in hiding” because “I am not alone”.

Cass with her children River and Willow. (Credit: Instagram)

“I am not walking a path that is not well travelled by many women before me and I will not be the last.,” she said. “Breast cancer affects one in seven women in New South Wales, which is where I live.

“I read that sitting waiting for my mammogram not long ago – and I was the one in seven that day.

“My shout out today is the New South Wales Breast Screen, who picked up my triple negative occult breast cancer, which is no small feat if you know what occult breast cancer is. I didn’t – until now.

“I thank them from the bottom of my heart.”

What type of breast cancer does Cassandra have?

According to ScienceDirect.com, the type of cancer that Cassandra has is very rare and aggressive.

Triple negative occult breast cancer is a scenario axillary lymph node metastasis is present, but no primary tumor is detectable in the breast via imaging or clinical exam.

It lacks ER, PR, and HER2 receptors, requiring treatment with systemic chemotherapy and immunotherapy.

What is the Pink Scissors Program?

In her post, Cassandra gave thanks to Toni & Guy’s Pink Scissors Program.

The community initiative is designed to support individuals undergoing cancer treatment who are experiencing hair loss.

The program offers complimentary, personalised salon services delivered by specially trained stylists who understand both the practical and emotional impact of treatment-related hair changes.

Clients receive guidance before, during, and after hair loss in a private and compassionate setting, helping them feel more prepared and supported throughout the process.

Karl and Cassandra were married for 21 years. They split in 2016. (Credit: Getty)

Cassandra’s words of hope

Cassandra finished her statement by urging women everywhere to not wait around when it comes to getting a mammogram.

“When your mammogram reminder arrives in the mail, don’t dilly dally. Do as I did – book it straight away,” Cassandra said.

“It may have flipped my world in days but there’s no ‘why me’. There’s no poor me here. Just a desire to stop this in its tracks. I don’t need this freeloader. Have a great day.”

