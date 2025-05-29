Beloved Australian actress Magda Szubanski has revealed that she has been diagnosed with stage 4 Mantle Cell Lymphoma – a rare and fast-moving blood cancer.

The 64-year-old shared her harrowing health news on social media on May 29th, describing her condition as “serious.”

Despite this, the Kath and Kim actress says she remains hopeful after starting one of the “best treatments available” and was “lucky” to be getting world-class care in Melbourne.

“I won’t sugar-coat it. It’s rough. But I’m hopeful. I’m being lovingly cared for by friends and family, my medical team is brilliant, and I’ve never felt more held by the people around me,” she penned.

“I’ll be lying very low while my immune system takes a hammering, so if you see me out and about, don’t hug me, kiss me, or breathe anywhere near me! Wave enthusiastically from a safe distance and know I love you madly,” she continued.

According to Magda, her “obscure” cancer was only discovered after a routine mammogram, where medical staff found that she had elevated and swollen lymph nodes.

After feeling “pretty ratshi* for ages”, the Babe star then asked for additional blood tests, which eventually confirmed her diagnosis.

“For now, just know I’m in good hands, good spirits—but I reserve my human right to be a cranky old moll. Love you all, Mags 🩷🙏, 🩷” she concluded her post.

Magda has been flooded with supportive messages from some of Australia’s most famous faces after sharing her health news. (Credit: Instagram)

Within just half an hour of sharing her news, Magda’s comments section was flooded with words of encouragement from well-wishers.

“You are such an inspiration to so many of us, an icon for the ages,” wrote Teresa Palmer.

“All the hugs and all the love to you,” penned Sylvia Jeffreys.

“You’ve got this!” added Carrie Bickmore, with Poh Ling Yeow also writing that she was “right behind” Magda on her journey.

“Sending an abundance of love, hugs, and strength your way,” chimed in Megan Gale, with David Campbell also writing that he loved her “so bloody much” and Peter Helliar commenting “You (and we) know how strong you are!!!”

