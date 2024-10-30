After a successful tour of Australia and Samoa, Buckingham Palace has confirmed that King Charles will partake in regular international travel in 2025 as he adapts to living with cancer.

According to a spokesperson for His Majesty, the monarch will travel abroad during spring and autumn for several official royal visits, provided his medical team gives the go-ahead.

“We’re now working on a pretty normal-looking full overseas tour programme for next year, which is a high point for us, knowing that we can think in those terms,” Buckingham Palace shared recently with media.

King Charles is seen looking surprised after receiving a pair of boxers with kangaroo prints as a gift from a member of the public in front of the Opera House. (Credit: Getty)

While the announcement didn’t give any updates regarding the King’s current health status, the spokesperson did reveal that the King “genuinely thrived” on his first international tour since being diagnosed with cancer, and that meeting with members of the public lifted “his spirits, his mood, and his recovery.”

“In that sense, the tour, despite its demands, has been the perfect tonic,” they also shared, adding that the Queen’s presence in particular had given him strength.

During their whirlwind visit to Australia, the King and Queen attended scores of engagements in both Sydney and Canberra, greeting thousands of well-wishers in the process, something Buckingham Palace said made His Majesty “incredibly happy.”

“I think it’s a great testament to the King’s devotion to service and duty that he was prepared to come this far. He was incredibly happy and very, very determined to do so,” the spokesperson added.

King Charles III and Queen Camilla pose for a photo in front of Sydney Harbour Bridge on October 22, 2024. (Credit: Getty)

While the type of cancer King Charles has been diagnosed with has yet to be revealed, he has been receiving treatment as an outpatient since going public with his diagnosis in February.

After postponing all his front-facing duties until late April, he then continued business as usual, attending several key events on the royal calender including Trooping the Colour.

As for what future royal tours may look like for the King while he is being treated for cancer, we have an idea of what to expect based on his time in Australia.

With several ambulances, a team of dedicated doctors and even spare blood travelling with him, he will be receiving the best care available, no matter the location!

King Charles III participates in a traditional smoking ceremony conducted by community representatives from the Gadigal people of the Eora Nation during a visit to the National Centre of Indigenous Excellence on October 22, 2024 in Sydney. (Credit: Getty)

Shortly after revealing to the world he was battling cancer, the King released a heartfelt statement to the millions who had sent him their well wishes.

King Charles’ first statement following his cancer diagnosis, expressed his “most heartfelt thanks” for the well wishes he had received.

“As all those who have been affected by cancer will know, such kind thoughts are the greatest comfort and encouragement,” he shared in a statement at the time.

“It is equally heartening to hear how sharing my own diagnosis has helped promote public understanding and shine a light on the work of all those organisations which support cancer patients and their families across the UK and [the] wider world.

“My lifelong admiration for their tireless care and dedication is all the greater as a result of my own personal experience.”

Queen Camilla and King Charles III visit the Australian National Botanic Gardens on October 21, 2024, in Canberra. (Credit: Getty)

Before this, Queen Camilla had shared an unexpected update on her husband King Charles III, just days after Buckingham Palace revealed the monarch had been diagnosed with cancer on February 6.

Speaking at an event in Salisbury on February 8, she said the King had been doing “extremely well under the circumstances.”

“He’s very touched by the letters and the messages the public have been sending from everywhere – that’s very cheering.”

Charles’ initial surgery took place on January 26th. (Credit: Getty)

In the statement from Buckingham Palace that first confirmed his cancer diagnosis, it was revealed that Charles remained “wholly positive about his treatment” and was eagerly awaiting the day he could return to “full public duty.”

“His Majesty has chosen to share his diagnosis to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer.

“The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure.”

When the head of state is unable to carry out official duties, the “counsellors of state” can be appointed to stand in. Currently, this includes The Queen, The Prince of Wales, The Duke of Sussex, The Duke of York and Princess Beatrice.