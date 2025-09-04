King Charles makes rare health confession during hospital visit

King Charles made a rare comment about his health while opening a new hospital on Wednesday.

The King, 76, greeted patients and staff while officially opening the Midland Metropolitan University Hospital in Birmingham.

And he addressed his own health as he made a joke about the ageing while visiting one of the hospital’s acute elderly care wards.

King Charles discussed his health during a visit to Birmingham. (Credit: Getty)

Patient Jacqueline Page, 85, told the King she was “wearing out”, prompting him to reply: “I know, this is the terrible thing, as I am discovering already.”

“The bits don’t work so well when you get past 70,” he joked.

Charles provided another rare update on his health after being diagnosed with cancer in February 2024.

During the visit, he told cancer patient Matthew Shinda “I’m not too bad” when asked about his recovery.

His return to Birmingham comes after he was forced to cancel several royal engagements in the city in March after he was briefly hospitalised.

Charles is still receiving treatment for the undisclosed form of cancer and has resumed his public duties.

In June, a royal aide close to the King revealed how the monarch was “managing” his health.

The monarch joked about ageing while speaking to patient Jacqueline Page at Midland Metropolitan University Hospital. (Credit: Getty)

The source told People that his health remained steadfast amid his busy schedule of royal engagements.

“The thing you learn about this illness is that you just manage it, and that’s what he does,” they told the publication.

“Medical science has made incredible advances, and I genuinely see no difference in him.

“As long as you just do what the doctors say, just live your life as normally as possible. That’s exactly what he is doing.”

It is not the first time the King has openly commented on his cancer battle.

In May, he detailed the lessons he’s learned from his treatment at a reception he hosted with his wife Queen Camilla to honour cancer charities.

The monarch said his own experience had given him a greater appreciation for the work done by different organisations and volunteers.

“It has reinforced what I have long observed during these visits – that the darkest moments of illness can be illuminated by the greatest compassion,” he confessed.

He said the guests had his “whole family’s deepest admiration and gratitude”.

Charles was briefly hospitalised in late March due to the “side effects” of his cancer treatment.

He was forced to cancel a series of royal engagements in Birmingham to focus on his recovery.

The official statement from Buckingham Palace at the time read: “Following scheduled and ongoing medical treatment for cancer this morning, The King experienced temporary side effects that required a short period of observation in hospital. His Majesty’s afternoon engagements were therefore postponed.”

King Charles and Queen Camilla pictured in July. (Credit: Getty)

“His Majesty has now returned to Clarence as a precautionary measure, acting on medical advice.

“Tomorrow’s diary programme will also be rescheduled. His Majesty would like to send his apologies to all those who may be inconvenienced or disappointed as a result.”

Charles has kept many of the details of his cancer treatment private since publicly revealing his diagnosis in February 2024.

