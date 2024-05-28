King Charles and Princess Anne, born just 21 months apart, are the two eldest children of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Charles and Anne also have two other younger siblings, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. Though they all share a strong bond, King Charles and Princess Anne prove to have the closest relationship.
Charles and Anne are very close in age compared to their brothers – Charles is 75 and Anne is 73 while Prince Andrew is 64 and Prince Edward is 60. The brother-sister duo were just toddlers when they moved into Buckingham Palace, following their mother’s coronation in 1953.
King Charles and The Princess Royal have remained close since their childhood. The two share a love for gardening and sports, and when they were younger, they would often go horse riding together. Nowadays, King Charles and Princess Anne enjoy attending polo matches together and sharing a laugh.
As they’ve grown up, Charles and Anne have stood by each other’s side through it all. From the death of their mother Queen Elizabeth to Charles’ reign, the support has continued and their bond has proven itself to be unbreakable time and time again.
“I am also so grateful for the support and understanding offered to my dear brother Charles as he accepts the added responsibilities of The Monarch.” Princess Anne said in a statement following Queen Elizabeth’s passing.
Princess Anne’s support for her big brother was clear to see following Charles’ cancer diagnosis in February 2024. Anne is known as being one of the busiest members of the royal family, even being named the hardest working royal; When Charles was diagnosed, Anne not only carried on with her royal duties, but she also found the time to fill in for her brother wherever needed.
September 1950
Queen Elizabeth boarded the train to Balmoral Castle, carrying a one-month-old Princess Anne with King Charles by her side.
September 1952
Queen Elizabeth and King Charles helped Princess Anne through an open window at Balmoral Castle.
September 1952
The siblings, aged three and two, played with a car and a baby carriage on the grounds of Balmoral.
April 1954
King Charles and Princess Anne played with a xylophone in the garden of the Royal Lodge, Windsor
February 1958
Anne and Charles would only have each other when their parents would travel.
May 1958
Charles and Anne at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.
1960
Princess Anne and King Charles were excited to have a younger brother.
September 1955
The two have always enjoyed riding together!
December 1965
Anne and Charles with their father during a skiing holiday in Liechtenstein.
1967
Anne and Charles travelled regularly. The two visited the Isles of Scilly in 1967.
April 1969
The siblings continued to ride together as they grew older.
1971
King Charles stood by Princess Anne’s side as she took on the role of President of the Save the Children Fund.
November 1973
Charles was standing right there next to Anne on her wedding day.
September 2022
As they grew up, Charles and Anne’s relationship remained strong. The two stood by and supported each other after their mother’s passing.
September 2022
Despite the hardships, the two remain close and continue to get caught sharing a laugh together.