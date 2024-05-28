  •  
ROYALS

Inside King Charles and Princess Anne’s unbreakable bond

They have continued to stand by and support each other.
Profile picture of Lauren Mills Journalist
king charles princess anne young

King Charles and Princess Anne, born just 21 months apart, are the two eldest children of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Charles and Anne also have two other younger siblings, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. Though they all share a strong bond, King Charles and Princess Anne prove to have the closest relationship.

Charles and Anne are very close in age compared to their brothers – Charles is 75 and Anne is 73 while Prince Andrew is 64 and Prince Edward is 60. The brother-sister duo were just toddlers when they moved into Buckingham Palace, following their mother’s coronation in 1953.

queen elizabeth coronation day. the queen and the duke exchange smiles while prince charles and princess anne look at the plane above them
King Charles and Princess Anne appeared on the balcony alongside Queen Elizabeth Prince Philip on the Queen’s coronation day in 1953. (Credit: Getty)

King Charles and The Princess Royal have remained close since their childhood. The two share a love for gardening and sports, and when they were younger, they would often go horse riding together. Nowadays, King Charles and Princess Anne enjoy attending polo matches together and sharing a laugh.

As they’ve grown up, Charles and Anne have stood by each other’s side through it all. From the death of their mother Queen Elizabeth to Charles’ reign, the support has continued and their bond has proven itself to be unbreakable time and time again.

“I am also so grateful for the support and understanding offered to my dear brother Charles as he accepts the added responsibilities of The Monarch.” Princess Anne said in a statement following Queen Elizabeth’s passing.

Princess Anne’s support for her big brother was clear to see following Charles’ cancer diagnosis in February 2024. Anne is known as being one of the busiest members of the royal family, even being named the hardest working royal; When Charles was diagnosed, Anne not only carried on with her royal duties, but she also found the time to fill in for her brother wherever needed.

Keep scrolling to see a timeline of King Charles and Princess Anne’s relationship…

queen elizabeth hold baby princess anne in her arms as king charles walks in front
(Credit: Getty)

September 1950

Queen Elizabeth boarded the train to Balmoral Castle, carrying a one-month-old Princess Anne with King Charles by her side.

king charles helps princess anne into a window
(Credit: Getty)

September 1952

Queen Elizabeth and King Charles helped Princess Anne through an open window at Balmoral Castle.

king charles plays in a fake car while princess anne pushes a pram
(Credit: Getty)

September 1952

The siblings, aged three and two, played with a car and a baby carriage on the grounds of Balmoral.

princess anne and king charles play on the grass
(Credit: Getty)

April 1954

King Charles and Princess Anne played with a xylophone in the garden of the Royal Lodge, Windsor

(Credit: Getty)

February 1958

Anne and Charles would only have each other when their parents would travel.

princess anne and king charles walking side by side
(Credit: Getty)

May 1958

Charles and Anne at the Royal Windsor Horse Show.

princess anne and king charles stare down at the cot with prince andrew
(Credit: Getty)

1960

Princess Anne and King Charles were excited to have a younger brother.

(Credit: Getty)

September 1955

The two have always enjoyed riding together!

princess anne and king charles with prince philip in the snow
(Credit: Getty)

December 1965

Anne and Charles with their father during a skiing holiday in Liechtenstein.

king charles walks behind princess anne
(Credit: Getty)

1967

Anne and Charles travelled regularly. The two visited the Isles of Scilly in 1967.

princess anne and king charles horse riding
(Credit: Getty)

April 1969

The siblings continued to ride together as they grew older.

princess anne and king charles wave from a plane
(Credit: Getty)

1971

King Charles stood by Princess Anne’s side as she took on the role of President of the Save the Children Fund.

the royal family stand on the balcony and princess annes wedding
(Credit: Getty)

November 1973

Charles was standing right there next to Anne on her wedding day.

princess anne and king charles look sad as they stand at their mothers funeral
(Credit: Getty)

September 2022

As they grew up, Charles and Anne’s relationship remained strong. The two stood by and supported each other after their mother’s passing.

princess anne and king charles laughing
(Credit: Getty)

September 2022

Despite the hardships, the two remain close and continue to get caught sharing a laugh together.

Profile picture of Lauren Mills
Journalist Lauren Mills Digital Content Producer

Lauren Mills currently works as a Digital Content Producer for Are Media. She writes primarily for New Idea though she also occasionally produces stories for other publications under the company name such as Now To Love and Who. Lauren began her studies at RMIT University in 2021, studying for a Bachelor of Communication, majoring in Journalism. As part of her time at RMIT, she completed a semester abroad where she continued her degree at North Carolina State University in the United States. Lauren later moved to South Australia and transferred her course to the University of South Australia where her degree transformed into a Bachelor of Journalism and Professional Writing - she then began her career in media in September 2023. Lauren produces articles covering all things fashion, health, beauty, and entertainment but particularly enjoys writing about travel, the latest TV shows, upcoming movies, and shopping content, however, her passion lies in all things music.

Related stories

camilla-andrew-parker-bowles 00:39
ROYALS

Andrew Parker Bowles & Queen Camilla’s rocky romance

When it comes to royal relationships, there is none quite as controversial as that of Queen Camilla and King Charles. From a six-month-fling in the 1970s to a long-running affair in the 1980s that finally led to the dissolution of both their marriages, the lovebirds were besotted with one another. But there was a time […]