King Charles and Princess Anne, born just 21 months apart, are the two eldest children of the late Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip. Charles and Anne also have two other younger siblings, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward. Though they all share a strong bond, King Charles and Princess Anne prove to have the closest relationship.

Charles and Anne are very close in age compared to their brothers – Charles is 75 and Anne is 73 while Prince Andrew is 64 and Prince Edward is 60. The brother-sister duo were just toddlers when they moved into Buckingham Palace, following their mother’s coronation in 1953.

King Charles and Princess Anne appeared on the balcony alongside Queen Elizabeth Prince Philip on the Queen’s coronation day in 1953. (Credit: Getty)

King Charles and The Princess Royal have remained close since their childhood. The two share a love for gardening and sports, and when they were younger, they would often go horse riding together. Nowadays, King Charles and Princess Anne enjoy attending polo matches together and sharing a laugh.

As they’ve grown up, Charles and Anne have stood by each other’s side through it all. From the death of their mother Queen Elizabeth to Charles’ reign, the support has continued and their bond has proven itself to be unbreakable time and time again.

“I am also so grateful for the support and understanding offered to my dear brother Charles as he accepts the added responsibilities of The Monarch.” Princess Anne said in a statement following Queen Elizabeth’s passing.

Princess Anne’s support for her big brother was clear to see following Charles’ cancer diagnosis in February 2024. Anne is known as being one of the busiest members of the royal family, even being named the hardest working royal; When Charles was diagnosed, Anne not only carried on with her royal duties, but she also found the time to fill in for her brother wherever needed.

Keep scrolling to see a timeline of King Charles and Princess Anne’s relationship…