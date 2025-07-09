Concerns have been raised about King Charles’ latest outing, but a palace source has set the record straight.

Royal fans were worried when the monarch joined Queen Camilla, Princess Catherine, and Prince William with a bloodshot eye at the formal welcome for French President Emmanuel Macron and his wife, Brigitte, at the Royal Dais.

Following his appearance at the event on July 8, a Palace source has provided some clarification.

The source said that Charles experienced a burst blood vessel in one eye, which was unrelated to any other health conditions, including his battle with cancer.

Fans saw that King Charles had a bloodshot eye when he greeted President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte. (Credit: Getty)

This isn’t the first time that people have worried about Charles’ health and well-being.

When he went to Canada in May, fans worried that he took on too much and exhausted himself.

At the time, one source told New Idea that Camilla should encourage him to slow down.

A royal aide also spoke to People about how he managed cancer treatments with royal duties.

“The thing you learn about this illness is that you just manage it, and that’s what he does,” the aide shared with the publication. “Medical science has made incredible advances, and I genuinely see no difference in him.”

“As long as you just do what the doctors say, just live your life as normally as possible. That’s exactly what he is doing”

Despite the concerns about his eye, King Charles was in good spirits.

King Charles was in good spirits with Emmanuel Macron at the state banquet. (Credit: Getty)

After the welcome, Charles hosted the pair at Windsor Castle with full ceremonial honours, which included a Guard of Honour, a lunch in the State Dining Room and a carriage procession.

Following these affairs, the King went to the state banquet at St. George’s Hall, with other notable names in attendance, such as Sir Mick Jagger and Sir Elton John.

At the event, Charles spoke in French and English about the ties between England and France, and cross-border threats such as “terrorism, organised crime and cyber attacks”.

He also joked about the banquet menu.

“This evening, we have drunk English sparkling wine made by a French champagne house. This would have been scarcely believable to at least some of our predecessors,” he said.