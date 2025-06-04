King Charles put on a brave front during his historic visit to Canada last week with Queen Camilla.

At 76, the health-embattled British monarch pushed through a packed 48-hour schedule, which included delivering a 26-minute speech at the opening of the Canadian parliament, dropping a puck at a street hockey game in Ottawa, and planting a tree at the governor general’s residence, Rideau Hall.

The King’s Canadian schedule was jam-packed. (Credit: Getty)

But local royal fans noticed a stark decline in the King since his last visit to the Commonwealth country three years ago, with an onlooker telling New Idea: “He looked like he’s aged a decade since last time. He was still our lovely smiling Charles, but this time he was very pale and seemed weary.”

New Idea can reveal that palace insiders are urging Camilla to persuade Charles to “slow down”. But unfortunately, so far, that request has gone unheeded.

Camilla has been urged to persuade Charles to slow down. (Credit: Getty)

“She should be reining him in,” our source says bluntly.

“Camilla would never stop Charles from doing what he wants, but that’s the problem. She can’t seem to say no to Charles and his last-minute efforts to make an impact during his time on the throne.”

“In fact, it seems she’s actually supporting his desire to work hard, so that he can create his legacy as King.”

Since being diagnosed with cancer in February 2024, the King has been undertaking regular treatments to manage the condition.

Charles put his cancer treatment on hold while in Canada. (Credit: Getty)

Indeed, our royal source explains the trip to Canada was brief so as not to interrupt Charles’ regular treatment regimen.

But the Canadian trip follows on from tours to Australia, Samoa, and Italy, in addition to numerous royal duties carried out in the UK since his diagnosis.

“Charles is refusing to slow down, so palace aides are looking to Camilla to apply the brakes,” says our source.

“But whether she will put her foot down or not remains to be seen.”