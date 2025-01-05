The real reason King Charles is preparing for “the worst”

As the head of the Church of England, King Charles has always been a spiritual man and a noted scholar of many global religions.

And it’s no secret among courtiers that as he continues to live with his cancer diagnosis, Charles is leaning heavily on his faith, especially since a Buckingham Palace source recently confirmed his cancer treatment will now continue well into 2025.

His attendance at church has increased this year, and New Idea understands Charles is in constant counsel with Reverend Paul Williams. He is based at St Mary Magdalene Church on the fringes of the royal family’s Sandringham estate in Norfolk.

In recent weeks, onlookers were startled to see the usually cheerful King appearing distressed while in conversation with Reverend Williams following a Sunday church service.

“Charles was visibly emotional,” a source tells New Idea.

“He had his head in his hands at one point, and the Reverend was obviously concerned.

“Charles is generally very happy and positive when he attends Sunday service so this was a real departure from the norm.”

It’s a worrying sign for royal watchers. Rumours persist that 76-year-old Charles may soon opt to abdicate to focus on his ailing health.

“Charles’ aides have been taking his reign day by day for months now,” reveals a palace insider.

“He is determined to serve as long as he possibly can, but he is not a young man and his cancer treatment is, naturally, taking its toll.

“There will come a day, possibly soon, where he simply can’t go on.”

The insider explains Charles is “taking advice from his secretaries, his doctors, and especially his religious instructors”.

“If he does decide to relinquish the crown, everyone involved would support it. It has been heartbreaking to watch him get sick so soon after finally becoming King,” says the source.

With these worrying developments, it seems no coincidence that a recent report in People magazine claimed the Prince and Princess of Wales are now preparing to become King William and Queen Catherine “sooner than expected”.

“[The King] has had to accept limitations during his cancer treatment,” says longtime American royal reporter Sally Bedell Smith.

“As a result, William has been taking on more responsibilities.”

Last week, the wider royal family gathered at Sandringham for their traditional Christmas break.

It’s understood Charles planned on spending more time than usual behind closed doors with Wills, 42.

“William had always hoped to inherit the crown much later in life when his children were well into their own adulthood,” says a source.

“But Charles is unfortunately having to gently steer William toward possibly accepting a different destiny.

“The only upside to all this is that if Charles stands aside to focus on his health, he will have the precious and rare experience of seeing his son become King.”

