In keeping up a much-loved royal tradition, King Charles and Queen Camilla have shared their Christmas card for this year.

The royal couple chose a photo of themselves taken in the garden of Buckingham Palace for this year’s card. It was taken earlier in the year in April.

“Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year”, the card reads.

(Credit: Getty)

The photo, taken by photographer Millie Pilkington, was taken just as the King was returning to public duties following his cancer treatment, according to the BBC.

The King opted for a grey suit while the Queen is wearing a wool dress in royal blue.

For their Christmas card in 2023, the royal couple had a much more formal look, choosing a photo from King Charles’ coronation for their Christmas card.

Also featuring his wife of 18 years, Queen Camilla, the card featured a simple festive statement, written in red lettering: “Wishing you a very Happy Christmas and New Year.”

The accompanying image depicted the royals posing for a photograph in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace on Coronation Day and was captured by Hugo Burnand, the official photographer for the family.

The official Christmas card for 2023. (Credit: The Royal Family)

It came as no huge surprise that Hugo was chosen for this task, the professional previously capturing images on behalf of the monarchy at the weddings of both the King and Queen and then Prince William and Catherine Middleton six years later, and more recently at the coronation of King Charles on May 6th, 2023.

In the image, King Charles was wearing the Imperial State Crown, complimented by his coronation tunic and the robe of estate.

His wife was seen wearing Queen Mary’s Crown.

Unfortunately for royal watchers, only friends, family and colleagues will be sent a Christmas card from the pair in the mail.

The official Christmas card for 2022. (Credit: The Royal Family)

The 2023 card was the King’s second official Christmas card since becoming King.

In 2022, the image chosen was captured by Sam Hussein at the Braemar Games on September 3rd, just five days before Her Majesty passed away.

The royals were seen coordinating in red and green outfits, with Camilla opting for a forest-coloured midi coat with contrasting red trim and brown knee-high boots. King Charles was seen wearing a tartan kilt and red socks.

When the Christmas card photograph for 2022 was taken they were seen enjoying the celebrations along with Charles’ sister, Princess Anne. (Credit: Getty)

When the photograph was taken they were seen enjoying the celebrations along with Charles’ sister, Princess Anne.

The late Queen was planning to attend the gathering on that day but unfortunately canceled due to mobility problems.

The Queen spent numerous summers in Scotland where she enjoyed long walks and games as well as the Braemar Games. The Braemar Games was cancelled for two years running due to the COVID pandemic and returned after this hiatus in 2022.

Queen Elizabeth was the longest-reigning monarch Britain has ever seen, with 70 years on the throne. (Credit: Getty)

Queen Elizabeth was the longest-reigning monarch Britain has ever seen, with 70 years on the throne.

She is survived by her four children: Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew and Prince Edward.

Her Majesty had eight grandchildren when she died: Prince William, Peter Phillips, Princess Beatrice of York, Lady Louise Windsor, Prince Harry, Zara Phillips, Prince Eugenie of York and James, Viscount Severn.

She also had 13 great-grandchildren – the youngest being Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank’s second baby boy Ernest who was born in June 2023.