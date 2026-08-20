Every clue foreshadowing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s shock UK return

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s UK move might have seemed sudden, but there have been some subtle signals pointing towards a change.

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From the Sussexes’ recent family visit to the UK to a recent outing sparking speculation of a disagreement between Harry and Meghan, it’s clear a decision has been brewing.

With Harry’s upcoming Invictus Games commitments in Birmingham adding to the UK pull, the couple’s abrupt decision is actually not a total surprise.

Scroll down for all the signs you might have missed pointing towards a major change for the Sussex clan.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are moving back to the UK, but what has sparked the decision? (Credit: Getty)

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Meghan’s ring drama

When the Duchess of Sussex attended a 40th Anniversary Gala event for David Foster’s foundation on August 7, she looked absolutely stunning in a navy gown. But it was her jewellery – and lack thereof – that drew the most attention.

Meghan, 45, accessorised with an elegant pair of sapphire and diamond earrings that belonged to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana. However, her engagement ring was absent yet again.

The telling choice sparked speculation from royal onlookers that there might have been trouble in paradise between Harry and Meghan, with the chatter resurfacing amid the news of their UK move, particularly as the Duchess has long been opposed to a relocation.

Some insiders are now wondering whether Meghan’s ring decision was actually a secret signal of her disapproval of their relocation, but New Idea hears otherwise.

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We understand that it was actually because she wanted the focus instead to be on Diana’s jewellery following her and Harry’s reconnection with Charles Spencer during their UK visit.

The Sussexes notably stayed with Diana’s brother at the Althorp Estate, where Diana spent her teenage years and where her grave is, with Meghan wanting her tribute to her late mother-in-law to be the main draw of her jewellery collection, given their upcoming UK move.

“Meghan wouldn’t dream of remodelling Diana’s stuff and wears it often,” our royal insider explains.

When Meghan Markle didn’t wear her engagment ring (left) at a screening in July (right), rumours were going wild over what it meant. (Credit: Getty)

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Meghan regularly dips into Diana’s jewellery box. Over the years, she’s been photographed on numerous occasions wearing Diana’s Cartier Tank watch, an aquamarine cocktail ring – dubbed Diana’s “divorce ring” – and a diamond tennis bracelet, among other pieces.

For Meghan, these pieces of jewellery have been her connection to the UK and Harry’s family, while her engagement ring has been remodelled up to four times since Harry proposed in November 2017. The last time it was seen on Meghan’s finger was in February this year, when she and Harry attended a basketball game.

Despite this, the fact that Meghan rarely wears the rock in public has still been “hurtful” to Harry, with insiders claiming he “can’t stand” the speculation that follows when she leaves her ring at home.

“He spent months agonising over it,” our insider says. The piece features a three-carat diamond from Botswana, where Harry and Meghan first holidayed together, at its centre, with two smaller diamonds on either side, taken from Diana’s personal jewellery.

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“It was surprising that she left it at home for the gala,” our source says. “It was inevitable that Meghan and Harry would be extensively photographed and eyebrows would be raised over her missing ring.”

“She doesn’t intend to hurt Harry by ditching it. She says she chooses her jewellery for fashion reasons, but he knows that anything Meghan wears, or doesn’t wear, makes a statement. He can’t stand the speculation that always follows when she leaves her ring at home.”

Meghan was simply wanting the focus to be on Diana’s jewellery (she is pictured wearing her Cartier watch). (Credit: Getty)

Harry and Meghan’s UK visit

Harry and Meghan sparked much chatter when they took their kids, Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, to the UK for a private reunion with King Charles and Queen Camilla.

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Notably, it was the first time Meghan and her children had been on UK soil since 2022, with New Idea‘s insiders explaining that it was the first step towards a royal reunion.

The news of the move so soon after their visit has sparked speculation that Charles was leading the charge, when in reality, he only found out on Sunday.

“Charles wasn’t completely blindsided by this, but he was informed on August 16 that it was going ahead and Harry and Meghan were going to announce it three days later,” one royal insider tells New Idea.

“He’s excited and expects the rest of the family, including William and Kate, to fall in line. They’ve hosted some of the most controversial figures in history; they can handle Harry and his wife.”

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Instead, it is Harry who has been desperate to move back to the UK, wanting to do so in time for Christmas.

“He always gets very homesick at that time of year, and he wants Archie and Lilibet to experience a proper royal Christmas,” our source explains.

“Christmas feels like the perfect opportunity to reunite with the rest of his family after so much time apart.”

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For Harry, the UK visit was the first step towards getting his family on board with moving back to his homeland, with Meghan having been firmly opposed to the idea since their 2020 relocation.

No doubt, their private reunion with Charles and Camilla had a role to play in the sudden change of heart.

Meghan returned to the UK in July with Archie and Lilibet and stayed at Earl Spencer’s family home. (Credit: Instagram)

The Invictus Games

During his July visit to the UK, Harry promoted the 2027 Invictus Games, which is being hosted in Birmingham next year.

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With another work trip to the UK on the cards so soon, and much planning needed for the event which he founded, there was speculation over whether Harry would be spending more time in the UK.

Could the timing of his relocation be in line with his responsibilities for Invictus? By the time it rolls around in July 2027, Harry will have long been back in the UK, given his move is set for August 2026.

David Wiseman, chief programmes and strategy officer at Invictus Games Foundation, has already reacted to the news of Harry’s relocation, describing it as “excellent”.

“I will be really pleased to have him back in the country. Moving is stressful for anyone so I hope it all goes well and the children settle well at school,” he told the BBC.

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Harry’s role in The Invictus Games was also bringing him back to UK soil. (Credit: Getty)

Needless to say, Harry has made no secret of his desire to bring Meghan and his two children back to the UK in recent years.

The one thing standing in their way has been security, with Harry no longer having automatic, taxpayer-funded protection in the UK after he stepped down as a working role in 2020.

“I can’t see a world in which I would bring my wife and children back to the UK at this point,” Harry told the BBC of his security concerns last year. “And the things that they’re gonna miss is, well, everything.”

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In fact, their July visit was almost abandoned after Harry’s request for police protection was denied.

Last year, Harry lost a legal challenge to overturn the decision to downgrade his security.

While many might be wondering what has changed, the Home Office has insisted that the UK’s system is “rigorous and proportionate” after the news of Harry’s return raised questions.

Harry has recently shared his “love” for the UK, admitting in recent interviews how much he misses his homeland.

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He has also spoken openly about a desire to reconcile with his family, noting: “Life is precious.”

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