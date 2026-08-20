Where will Archie and Lilibet go to school in the UK? Top frontrunners explained

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are relocating to the UK in a matter of weeks, and their children are starting school there!

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While the couple haven’t revealed where Archie, seven, and Lilibet, five, will be going to school from September, but speculation is already rife.

Royal insiders are wondering whether Harry and Meghan will opt to stay in line with royal traditions or carve out their own path.

Scroll down for everything we know about their schooling options and all the frontrunners.

Archie and Lilibet will be enrolling in school in the UK come September. (Credit: Instagram)

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Ludgrove School

With Archie’s eighth birthday just around the corner, speculation is rife that he could follow in Harry’s footsteps at Ludgrove School.

The all-boys boarding school takes students from ages 8-13 and costs £14,477 ($27,683) per term.

The headmaster of the school allegedly made it his “mission” to protect both William and Harry from headlines and give them as normal a schooling as possible.

“Ludgrove was extremely good at protecting him and later Harry,” Charles and Diana’s former spokesperson, Dickie Arbiter, previously shared.

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“It took them out of troubled waters.”

Ludgrove was praised at the time for being well-equipped to house the royal brothers, which could equally make it a good option to protect young Archie in the same way.

Royal insiders wonder if Archie will follow in Harry’s footsteps at Ludgrove and Eton. (Credit: Getty)

Bedales School

If Harry and Meghan are looking to break from royal tradition, Bedales School is being proposed as a top alternative.

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The progressive, co-educational boarding school in Hampshire would allow Archie and Lilibet to attend the same school and spans ages 3 through 18.

While it is not a traditional royal option, it does have some very notable royal alumni.

Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones sent their children, David Armstrong-Jones and Lady Sarah Chatto, to school there in the 1970/80s.

It also has many high-profile alumni, including singer Lily Allen, actor Daniel Day-Lewis, songwriter Johnny Flynn and actress Juno Temple, among others.

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Given Meghan’s own background as an actress, it could have that Hollywood crossover feel that makes it even more appealing, while satisfying Harry’s desire for security.

Bedales costs £14,219 ($27,181) per term for school days or £18,357 ($35,000) per term for boarding.

No doubt security will be high on Harry and Meghan’s mind for their children’s schooling. (Credit: Netflix)

Eton College

While all-boys boarding school Eton College might seem like the most obvious fit for Archie if the Sussexes remain in the UK long-term, royal insiders aren’t so sure.

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The school doesn’t accept pupils until they turn 13, so Archie is too young to enrol just yet, and Harry himself has previously denied rumours that his son would attend.

“I can confirm that the Duke has not put his son’s name down for Eton and has no plans to send his son there,” a spokesperson told People in September 2025.

While this statement came long before the news of Harry and Meghan’s UK return was confirmed, it pushes Eton down the list of future options for young Archie.

Eton is a popular option for the royals due to its stringent security, with Princes Harry and William both attending from the age of 13.

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In his 2023 memoir Spare, Harry described the “shock” of going to boarding school just one year after his mother, Princess Diana’s death, and felt isolated.

However, he noted that sports gave him a sense of belonging at the school and in more recent years, he has spoken more fondly about his education there.

Given his mixed emotions about his own time there, it could be too emotional to send Archie to a place where he walked the halls at such a difficult time in his life.

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William’s son, Prince George, has just enrolled in Eton, and there is speculation that Prince Louis, eight, will follow when he turns 13.

If both Louis and Archie did go to Eton, they would be attending at the same time, given William’s son is just one year older than Archie.

It’s considered unlikely for Archie and Lilibet to attend the same school as their cousins. (Credit: Getty)

Lambrook School

Speculation is rife about whether Harry and Meghan will send their children to Lambrook School, where William and Kate’s children attend.

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While George is moving on from Lambrook to Eton, their two younger children, Charlotte, 11, and Louis, eight, still attend.

However, given Harry and William’s ongoing estrangement, New Idea‘s royal insiders have signalled that it’s highly unlikely for Archie and Lilibet to follow in their footsteps.

Given it is close to William and Kate’s Windsor residence, it seems unlikely for Harry and Meghan to choose it as an option.

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