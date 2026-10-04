Wedding bells? Mark Beretta and girlfriend Renata Hickson spark proposal rumours

Mark Beretta is a man in love!

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The former Sunrise sports presenter recently whisked his partner, Renata Hickson, to Canada to celebrate some friends’ nuptials – and sources are convinced the next wedding the couple attend will be their own.

Mark and Renata, who headed to Europe after their Canada getaway, have been together “a lot longer than people realise”, one insider tells New Idea, adding, “They’re inseparable.”

“There is mounting speculation that Beretts is getting close to popping the question… a Christmas proposal could be on the cards,” continues the insider.

Wedding rumours are swirling about Mark Beretta and Renata Hickson. (Credit: Instagram)

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Mark was previously married to his wife, Rachel, for 22 years, but they announced their split in October 2023. They share adult children, Ava and Daniel, and are also grandparents to Ava’s son, Arlo.

Mark’s romance with Renata, a former Tank Squadron Commander who now works for the Indigenous Marathon Foundation, was revealed in December 2025. They were seen walking her dog, Rocket, in Sydney.

Together for some time before then, Mark credits Renata for helping him navigate his late father David’s cancer battle and death in September 2025, as well as his mother Joan’s own cancer diagnosis.

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“Dad loved her,” Mark told the Daily Telegraph a few days before the romance, and Renata’s identity, was made public.

“Ask anyone who knows Beretts – he was smitten from the get-go,” our source continues.

“They’re like two peas in a pod and share a love of the great outdoors and all things military. Mark’s been an Australian Army Reserve officer since 2019, so they just connect on so many fronts.”

Renata wears a gold band on her right hand, so will she be adding a diamond to her left? (Credit: Backgrid)

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After turning 60 this past June, Mark decided he’s “not wasting time”, adds the source.

“He had all sorts of doubts about where life might take him post-Sunrise, but he’s just released his podcast, and things with Renata are going great,” they explain.

“Beretts is one of those people in TV land who never burned bridges. He’s always been a really nice bloke. One must hope now Renata does say yes for this fairytale to have its happy ending!”

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