EXCLUSIVE: Sunrise stars hint at secret “surprises” in store for Carols in the Domain

Now that he’s co-hosting his third The Salvation Army’s Carols in the Domain concert, Matt Shirvington is a lot more confident about getting up on stage, at the beloved annual event, in front of his nearest and dearest.

“In my first year, I only had my immediate family there,” he confesses.

“Then last year, I organised tickets for 12 family and friends. But now, I think I’ve found my feet, and I’ve got all the extended family and friends coming along! It’s a really special night, and I’m proud to be a part of it.”

His co-host, Nat Barr, confesses she “can’t quite remember” how many Carols concerts she’s been involved in – “but that’s because every show is so unique and special in its own way,” Nat explains.

“Hosting this show every year is such a gift.”

“Every show is so unique and special.” (Credit: New Idea)

However, Nat admits that she and Shirvo are both still somewhat out of their comfort zones when up on that huge stage, looking out at a sea of happy faces and twinkling candles!

“It’s always a little bit nerve-racking because Shirvo and I are used to working in a small studio, in front of a handful of people, even though we are broadcasting Sunrise to the whole of Australia every day,” Nat reveals.

“Being up on that stage in front of thousands of people right in front of you is scary, and exhilarating at the same time. You never get used to it.”

As always, Carols will deliver all the classics like ‘Little Drummer Boy’, ‘Silent Night’, and, of course, ‘Jingle Bells’, because it “wouldn’t be the same show without those,” Nat says.

But, she adds, expect “a sprinkling of new things and some surprises too.”

“We’ve got some surprises in store.” (Credit: New Idea)

Shirvo says this year, he is particularly keen to see the 2025 Australian Idol winner, Marshall Hamburger perform.

“He’s been on Sunrise a couple of times, and offstage, he’s a pretty quiet kid. But when he gets in front of a microphone, he’s a musical powerhouse,” Shirvo says.

He thinks that The Tree of Wisdom from The Wiggles will also bring some chaotic energy to the proceedings.

“And of course, don’t forget that Santa will turn up too,” adds Nat, with a smile. “That’s always a huge highlight.”

“Nobody wants to hear me sing,” jokes Shirvo. (Credit: New Idea)

After another successful year on Sunrise, Nat and Shirvo are looking forward to a break over the Christmas holidays. For Nat, that means heading to her mum’s beach house in south-west WA.

“There’s a lot of bare feet, barbecuing, and beach time while we’re there. It’s a really special place for us as a family,” she shares.

Shirvo will spend the holiday in Sydney, enjoying that “classic Aussie Christmas Day” with his loved ones. He and Nat will then return to Sunrise in 2026, recharged and excited for what’s ahead.

“And of course, all being well, we’re looking forward to next year’s Carols concert too!” Nat declares.