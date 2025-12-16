Carols in the Domain: Your official 2025 Songbook

The Salvation Army’s Carols in the Domain returns for its 43rd year in 2025, airing live on Seven on Saturday, December 20.

Advertisement

Following more than four decades as a charity partner of the Carols in the Domain, The Salvation Army is honoured to come on board this year as the official naming partner.

Whether you’re watching from home or from Sydney’s Domain, New Idea has you covered with our annual 16-page pull-out Songbook.

Featuring the lyrics to all your favourite Christmas Carols, an exclusive interview with returning hosts Natalie Barr and Matt Shirvington, and your must-do list of things to do at the Carols, it’ll get you in the festive mood and ready to sing your heart out!

Advertisement

Once again, New Idea is the official magazine of The Salvation Army’s Carols in the Domain and is proud to bring you the official Songbook.

Keep scrolling for your full Songbooks lyrics…

Sunrise co-hosts Matt Shirvington and Natalie Barr are thrilled to return as hosts of The Salvation Army’s Carols in the Domain. (Credit: Yianni Aspradakis/Channel 7)

O Come, All Ye Faithful

O come, all ye faithful

Joyful and triumphant

O come ye, O come ye to Bethlehem

Come and behold Him

Born the King of angels

Advertisement

O come let us adore Him, O come let us adore Him

O come let us adore Him, Christ the Lord

Sing choirs of angels

Sing in exultation

Sing all ye citizens of heaven above

Glory to God, Glory in the highest

O come let us adore Him, O come let us adore Him

O come let us adore Him, Christ the Lord

Yea Lord, we greet thee

Born this happy morning

Jesus, to thee be all glory given

Word of the Father

Now in flesh appearing

Advertisement

O come let us adore Him, O come let us adore Him

O come let us adore Him, Christ the Lord

(Credit: Yianni Aspradakis/Channel 7)

Hark Hear the Angels Sing Medley

Angels we have heard on high

Sweetly singing o’er the plains

And the mountains in reply

Echoing their joyous strains

Gloria, in excelsis Deo

Gloria, in excelsis Deo

Hark! The herald angels sing

“Glory to the newborn King!”

Peace on earth and mercy mild

God and sinners reconciled

Advertisement

Joyful, all ye nations rise

Join the triumph of the skies

With the angelic host proclaim

“Christ is born in Bethlehem”

Hark! The herald angels sing

“Glory to the newborn King!”

Gloria, in excelsis Deo

Gloria, in excelsis Deo

Silent Night

Silent night, holy night

All is calm, all is bright

Round yon virgin

Mother and child

Holy infant so tender and mild

Sleep in heavenly peace

Sleep in heavenly peace

Silent night, holy night

Shepherds quake at the sight

Glories stream from Heaven afar

Heavenly hosts sing, “Alleluia!”

Christ the Saviour is born

Christ the Saviour is born

Advertisement

Silent night, holy night

Son of God, love’s pure light

Radiant beams from thy holy face

With the dawn of redeeming grace

Jesus, Lord at thy birth

Jesus, Lord at thy birth

(Credit: Yianni Aspradakis/Channel 7)

The First Noel

The first Noel the angel did say

Was to certain poor shepherds

In fields as they layIn fields as they

Lay keeping their sheep

On a cold winter’s night

That was so deep

Noel, Noel, Noel, Noel

Born is the King of Israel

They looked up and saw a star

Shining in the east

Beyond them far

And to the earth

It gave great light

And so it continued

Both day and night

Noel, Noel, Noel, Noel

Born is the King of Israel

Noel, Noel, Noel, Noel

Born is the King of Israel

Advertisement

Amazing Grace

Amazing Grace

How sweet the sound

That saved a wretch like me

I once was lost, but now am found

Was blind, but now I see

’Twas grace that taught

My heart to fear

And grace my fears relieved

How precious did

That grace appear

The hour I first believed

Through many dangers

Toils and snares

We have already come

’Twas grace that brought

Me safe thus far

And grace will lead me home

When we’ve been there

Ten thousand years

Bright shining as the sun

We’ve no less days

To sing God’s praise

Than when we first begun

(Credit: Yianni Aspradakis/Channel 7)

Advertisement

Away in a Manger

Away in a manger

No crib for a bed

The little Lord Jesus laid down

His sweet head

The stars in the bright sky

Looked down where He lay

The little Lord Jesus

Asleep on the hay

The cattle are lowing

The baby awakes

But little Lord Jesus

No crying He makes

I love thee, Lord Jesus

Look down from the sky

And stay by my side

Until morning is nigh

Be near me, Lord Jesus

I ask thee to stay

Close by me forever

And love me, I pray

Bless all the dear children

In thy tender care

And fit us for heaven

To live with thee there

Advertisement

Jingle Bells

Jingle bells, jingle bells

Jingle all the way

Oh what fun it is to ride

In a one-horse open sleigh

Jingle bells, jingle bells

Jingle all the way

Oh what fun it is to ride

In a one-horse open sleigh

Dashing through the snow

In a one-horse open sleigh

O’er the fields we go

Laughing all the way

Bells on bobtails ring

Making spirits bright

What fun it is to ride and sing

A sleighing song tonight

Jingle bells, jingle bells

Jingle all the way

Oh what fun it is to ride

In a one-horse open sleigh

Jingle bells, jingle bells

Jingle all the way

Oh what fun it is to ride

In a one-horse open sleigh

(Credit: Yianni Aspradakis/Channel 7)

Advertisement

O Holy Night

O holy night, the stars are brightly shining

It is the night of the dear Saviour’s birth

Long lay the world in sin and error pining

Till He appeared and the soul felt its worth

A thrill of hope the weary world rejoices

For yonder breaks

A new and glorious morn

Fall on your knees

O hear the angel voices

O night divine

O night when Christ was born

O night divine

O night, O night divine

Truly He taught us to love one another

His law is love and His gospel is peace

Chains shall He break

For the slave is our brother

And in His name all oppression shall cease

Sweet hymns of joy

In grateful chorus raise we

Let all within us praise His holy name!

Fall on your knees

O hear the angel voices

O night divine

O night when Christ was born

O night divine

O night, O night divine

Advertisement

Now in its 43rd year, the Carols return to Sydney’s Domain on Saturday, December 20. (Credit: Getty Images)

Share the magic of Christmas!

Sing along to all your favourite Carols with the stars at Woolworths Carols in the Domain on Saturday, December 20.

Elevate your experience with a reserved spot. Visit carolsinthedomain.com. The show airs from 8pm (AEDT) on Seven and 7plus.

Advertisement