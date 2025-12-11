Feed the fam for under $100 on Christmas Day with this handy hack

It seems like everyone is feeling the pinch to some extent these days. Christmas is a particularly difficult time of year for many, with expectations high and cost of good quality food even higher.

Your Christmas Day menu needn’t be a reason to stress, thanks to Woolworths’ Christmas value meals. Woolies has released two curated Christmas menus to help Aussies with the never-ending balance between budget, quality, and time.

Read on to find out more about the menus.

Woolworths’ Festive Feasting for Six Menu. (Credit: Woolworths)

What Woolworths Christmas value meals are available this year?

Woolworths has launched two distinct, curated Christmas menus to help take the stress out of festive planning. There is a menu to suit a small, traditional gathering or a larger, elevated celebration.

“We understand that the holiday season brings the challenge of balancing both budget and time,” says Louis Eggar, Woolworths Supermarkets Director of Fresh.

“Our specially curated menus aim to simplify Christmas shopping by offering high-quality, delicious products designed to meet our customers’ needs.”

Festive Feasting for Six Menu – Under $100

This menu is designed for those who want to impress their guests and capture the spirit of Christmas, whilst still being mindful of their budget. It’s designed to feed up to six people for under $100.

Featuring Aussie festive favourites like prawns, a half-leg ham and pavlova, it covers all the essential bases and boasts generous portions, ensuring there are still leftovers to enjoy on Boxing Day.

The Festive Feasting for Six menu includes:

1x Thomas Dux Brie Cheese 125g – $2.70

1x Thomas Dux Vintage Cheddar 200g – $4.80

2x Woolworths Plain Water Crackers 125g – $2.20

1x Woolworths Prawn Ring Platter Cooked & Peeled 200g – $8.50

1x Woolworths Seafood Mayonnaise – $2.65

1x Beurre Bosc Pear – $1.13*

1x Woolworths Fresh Continental Parsley Bunch – $3.20*

1x Woolworths Half Leg Ham – $32.00**

2x Woolworths White Washed Baby Potatoes 1kg – $9.00

1x Woolworths Orange, Honey & Mustard Glaze – $4.00

1x Woolworths Cranberry Sauce 275g – $2.90

1x Woolworths Cranberry & Kale Slaw Kit – $5.50

1x Woolworths Large Pavlova Base – $9.20

1x Woolworths Thickened Cream 600ml – $5.40

1x Woolworths Passionfruit Pulp Canned 170g – $1.09

1x Strawberries Punnet 250g – $4.05*

Total: $98.77

*Fresh prices may fluctuate.

**Price is based on a ~4kg ham.

Woolworths’ Easy Entertaining for Eight Menu. (Credit: Woolworths)

Easy Entertaining for Eight Menu – Under $240

For those with a larger budget and wanting to be a bit fancier, this menu is the way to go. It’s designed to feed a crowd of eight people for under $240 and features premium ingredients like duck fat potatoes, cheese selection and prosciutto for grazing, and Woolies’ showstopping Gingerbread Cheesecake to round out the feast.

The Easy Entertaining for Eight menu includes:

1x Thomas Dux Sliced Prosciutto 100g – $7.50

1x Thomas Dux Vintage Cheddar 200g – $4.80

1x Thomas Dux Triple Cream Brie 200g – $5.00

1x Thomas Dux Creamy Blue Cheese 150g – $5.50

1x Thomas Dux Quince Paste 100g – $3.00

2x Woolworths Plain Water Crackers 125g – $1.90

1x Woolworths Caramelised Onion Relish 260g – $2.80

1x Fresh Figs Punnet 300g – $8.00*

1x Woolworths Green Seedless Grapes Bunch- $8.00*

1x Woolworths Truffle Arancini 225g – $7.00

2x Gold Duck Fat Potatoes 500g – $14.00

1x Woolworths Prawn Ring Platter Cooked & Peeled 200g – $8.50

1x Woolworths Seafood Mayonnaise – $2.65

1x Gold Glaze & Bake Davidson Plum & Honey Ham 800g – $27.50

1x Woolworths Turkey with Chestnut & Cranberry – $20.00

2x Woolworths Cranberry & Kale Slaw Kit – $5.50

2x Woolworths Beanette Pre Pack Punnet 400g – $7.80

1x Woolworths Gingerbread Cheesecake – $25.00

1x Woolworths Vanilla Bean Ice Cream 1L – $6.50

1x Fresh Cherries Box – $25.00*

1x Woolworths Party Mix Bon Bons – $24.00

Total: $228.35

*Fresh prices may fluctuate.

How can I buy or order Woolworths’ Christmas value meals?

Both menus are now fully shoppable online, providing a ready-to-go list of ingredients.

After some more sweet inspiration? Check out Woolies’ indulgent Christmas dessert range.

