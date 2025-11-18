Woolworths have Christmas desserts covered with dozens of indulgent options

With Christmas only weeks away now (gulp), it’s safe to say we are all in the midst of Yuletide planning, and a big part of that is the menu for the big day.
Whether your family prefers lunch or dinner to be the main event, dessert is an extremely important consideration. It’s the star (or angel) on top of the Christmas tree!
If you’re not exactly Nigella Lawson in the kitchen, or you simply don’t have the time to whip up something spectacular to impress those once-a-year rellies, Woolies has got you covered with their extensive dessert range.
Read on to find out what’s in the range.
What you can buy from Woolworths Christmas 2025 desserts range
In 2025, Woolworths are delivering an impressive line-up of over 60 Own Brand dessert products.
The collection blends recent viral trends with nostalgic favourites, and with this many to choose from, there should be something for everyone!
“This year, we put a lot of work into creating a curated range that recognises great food looks different for everyone,” said Jackie Fourie, Woolworths Food Company’s Head of Innovation.
“It means providing convenient solutions to suit all tastes and budgets, from great value classics like our traditional mince pies right through to the premium products in our Gold range.”
See our top picks below.
Our favourite picks from the Woolworths desserts range
Gold Dubai-Inspired Chocolate & Pistachio Tarts
Anyone who’s been on social media this year will have gotten wind of the Dubai chocolate trend. These stunning tarts take their inspiration from the craze, featuring carefully toasted kataifi pastry, a hand-filled topping, and crushed pistachios for a crispy texture.
More Pies & Tarts in the range:
- Fruit Mince Pies 6pk 360g
- Woolworths Australian Baked Fruit Mince Pies 6pk
- Woolworths Australian Baked Mixed Berry Pies 6pk
- Woolworths Chocolate Hazelnut Tarts 6pk
- Woolworths Caramelised Biscuit Tarts 6pk
- Gold Davidson Plum & Gin Fruit Mince Tarts 6pk 250g
- Gold Dubai-Inspired Chocolate & Pistachio Tarts 6pk
- Gold Fruit Mince Pies with Apple Brandy 6 pack
Woolworths Gingerbread Cheesecake
We can’t pass by this adorable cheesecake! It’s a modern classic, with a golden biscuit base, creamy gingerbread cheesecake, topped with a gingerbread biscuit and finished with a piped ring of dulce de leche. This cute cake isn’t available yet but should roll out soon.
More Ready-to-Serve Cakes & Trifles:
- Woolworths Classic Berry Trifle 1.2kg
- Woolworths Wally the Wombat Cake
- Woolworths Caramelised Biscuit Trifle 1.2kg
- Woolworths Christmas House Smash Cake 1.25kg
- Woolworths Gingerbread Cheesecake 800g
Gold Caramelised Biscuit Pudding
Biscoff remains as popular as ever, and if you prefer a pudding on Chrissie Day, this could be the dessert for you! Featuring delicately spiced sponge with a decadent caramelised biscuit sauce and topped with caramelised biscuit crumbs, there’s space on our table for this one.
More Cakes & Puddings:
- Woolworths Iced Fruit Cake 90g
- Woolworths Iced Fruit Cake 450g
- Woolworths Iced Fruit Cake 800g
- Woolworths Plum Pudding 700g
- Woolworths Matured Christmas Pudding 100g
- Woolworths Matured Christmas Pudding 700g
- Woolworths Salted Caramel Sponge Pudding 100g
- Woolworths Salted Caramel Sponge Pudding 500g
- Woolworths Chocolate Sponge Pudding 100g
- Woolworths Chocolate Sponge Pudding 500g
- Gold Chocolate Hazelnut Pudding 600g
- Gold Caramelised Biscuit Pudding 600g
- Gold Matured Fruit and Chocolate Pudding 700g
Woolworths Build Your Own Gingerbread House
For a classic activity (and treat) that the kids will love, grab one of these Gingerbread House kits which has everything you need, including gingerbread cookie pieces, lollies for decorating, builder icing, decorating icing and a plastic display base.
More Sweet Treats and DIY Dessert Building Blocks:
- Woolworths Choc Rumballs Chocolate 8pk
- Woolworths Build Your Own Gingerbread House 890g
- Gold Almond Shortbread 500g
- Woolworths Decorated Gingerbread Man 45g
- Woolworths Decorated Shortbread Tree 45g
- Woolworths Giant Honeybread Cookie 150g
- Woolworths Decorated Vanilla Cookies 3 pack
- Woolworths Decorated Gingerbread House 70g
- Woolworths Pastry Tartlet Cases 150g 6pk
- Woolworths Vol Au Vents Petite 12pk
- Woolworths Brandy Snaps 8pk
- Woolworths Brandy Baskets 6pk
- Gold All Butter Pastry Cases 9pk
- Woolworths Festive Lamington Selection 8pk
When is the Woolworths Christmas desserts collection available?
Most products in the Woolworths Christmas dessert range are available in store and online now, with more showstoppers to arrive in the lead-up to 25 December.
Also included in the range:
Free From range for Gluten-Free Friends
- Free From Gluten Fruit Mince Pie 4pk 230g
- Free From Iced Fruit Cake Slices 4pk
- Free From Fruit Cake 500g
- Free From Gluten Fruit Pudding 100g
- Free From Gluten Free Pudding 400g
- Free From Gluten Sponge Chocolate Pudding 100g
- Free From Gluten Gingerbread Man (4pk)
- Free From Gluten Lemon Shortbread Trees 4pk
- Free From DIY Christmas Cookie Kit 8 pack
Seasonal Pavlovas
- Woolworths Petite Pav 9pk
- Woolworths Individual Pavlovas 4Pk
- Woolworths Large Pavlova Base Serves 12
- Woolworths Baileys Flavoured Pavlovas 4pk
- Gold Pavlova Wreath with Atherton Tablelands Vanilla
- Gold Chocolate & Raspberry Meringues 4pk
- Woolworths Lemon Myrtle Pavlovas 4pk