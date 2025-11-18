Woolworths have Christmas desserts covered with dozens of indulgent options

With Christmas only weeks away now (gulp), it’s safe to say we are all in the midst of Yuletide planning, and a big part of that is the menu for the big day.

Advertisement

Whether your family prefers lunch or dinner to be the main event, dessert is an extremely important consideration. It’s the star (or angel) on top of the Christmas tree!

If you’re not exactly Nigella Lawson in the kitchen, or you simply don’t have the time to whip up something spectacular to impress those once-a-year rellies, Woolies has got you covered with their extensive dessert range.

Read on to find out what’s in the range.

Just some of the gorgeous options available this year. (Credit: supplied)

Advertisement

What you can buy from Woolworths Christmas 2025 desserts range

In 2025, Woolworths are delivering an impressive line-up of over 60 Own Brand dessert products.

The collection blends recent viral trends with nostalgic favourites, and with this many to choose from, there should be something for everyone!

“This year, we put a lot of work into creating a curated range that recognises great food looks different for everyone,” said Jackie Fourie, Woolworths Food Company’s Head of Innovation.

Advertisement

“It means providing convenient solutions to suit all tastes and budgets, from great value classics like our traditional mince pies right through to the premium products in our Gold range.”

See our top picks below.

Our favourite picks from the Woolworths desserts range

Dubai-Inspired Chocolate & Pistachio Tarts (Credit: supplied)

Gold Dubai-Inspired Chocolate & Pistachio Tarts

Anyone who’s been on social media this year will have gotten wind of the Dubai chocolate trend. These stunning tarts take their inspiration from the craze, featuring carefully toasted kataifi pastry, a hand-filled topping, and crushed pistachios for a crispy texture.

Advertisement

More Pies & Tarts in the range:

Fruit Mince Pies 6pk 360g

Woolworths Australian Baked Fruit Mince Pies 6pk

Woolworths Australian Baked Mixed Berry Pies 6pk

Woolworths Chocolate Hazelnut Tarts 6pk

Woolworths Caramelised Biscuit Tarts 6pk

Gold Davidson Plum & Gin Fruit Mince Tarts 6pk 250g

Gold Dubai-Inspired Chocolate & Pistachio Tarts 6pk

Gold Fruit Mince Pies with Apple Brandy 6 pack

Woolworths Gingerbread Cheesecake (Credit: supplied)

Woolworths Gingerbread Cheesecake

We can’t pass by this adorable cheesecake! It’s a modern classic, with a golden biscuit base, creamy gingerbread cheesecake, topped with a gingerbread biscuit and finished with a piped ring of dulce de leche. This cute cake isn’t available yet but should roll out soon.

More Ready-to-Serve Cakes & Trifles:

Woolworths Classic Berry Trifle 1.2kg

Woolworths Wally the Wombat Cake

Woolworths Caramelised Biscuit Trifle 1.2kg

Woolworths Christmas House Smash Cake 1.25kg

Woolworths Gingerbread Cheesecake 800g

Caramelised Biscuit Pudding (Credit: supplied)

Gold Caramelised Biscuit Pudding

Biscoff remains as popular as ever, and if you prefer a pudding on Chrissie Day, this could be the dessert for you! Featuring delicately spiced sponge with a decadent caramelised biscuit sauce and topped with caramelised biscuit crumbs, there’s space on our table for this one.

Advertisement

More Cakes & Puddings:

Woolworths Iced Fruit Cake 90g

Woolworths Iced Fruit Cake 450g

Woolworths Iced Fruit Cake 800g

Woolworths Plum Pudding 700g

Woolworths Matured Christmas Pudding 100g

Woolworths Matured Christmas Pudding 700g

Woolworths Salted Caramel Sponge Pudding 100g

Woolworths Salted Caramel Sponge Pudding 500g

Woolworths Chocolate Sponge Pudding 100g

Woolworths Chocolate Sponge Pudding 500g

Gold Chocolate Hazelnut Pudding 600g

Gold Caramelised Biscuit Pudding 600g

Gold Matured Fruit and Chocolate Pudding 700g

Build Your Own Gingerbread House (Credit: supplied)

Woolworths Build Your Own Gingerbread House

For a classic activity (and treat) that the kids will love, grab one of these Gingerbread House kits which has everything you need, including gingerbread cookie pieces, lollies for decorating, builder icing, decorating icing and a plastic display base.

More Sweet Treats and DIY Dessert Building Blocks:

Woolworths Choc Rumballs Chocolate 8pk

Woolworths Build Your Own Gingerbread House 890g

Gold Almond Shortbread 500g

Woolworths Decorated Gingerbread Man 45g

Woolworths Decorated Shortbread Tree 45g

Woolworths Giant Honeybread Cookie 150g

Woolworths Decorated Vanilla Cookies 3 pack

Woolworths Decorated Gingerbread House 70g

Woolworths Pastry Tartlet Cases 150g 6pk

Woolworths Vol Au Vents Petite 12pk

Woolworths Brandy Snaps 8pk

Woolworths Brandy Baskets 6pk

Gold All Butter Pastry Cases 9pk

Woolworths Festive Lamington Selection 8pk

Advertisement

There are retro classics and trending flavours in the range. (Credit: supplied)

When is the Woolworths Christmas desserts collection available?

Most products in the Woolworths Christmas dessert range are available in store and online now, with more showstoppers to arrive in the lead-up to 25 December.

Also included in the range:

Free From range for Gluten-Free Friends

Free From Gluten Fruit Mince Pie 4pk 230g

Free From Iced Fruit Cake Slices 4pk

Free From Fruit Cake 500g

Free From Gluten Fruit Pudding 100g

Free From Gluten Free Pudding 400g

Free From Gluten Sponge Chocolate Pudding 100g

Free From Gluten Gingerbread Man (4pk)

Free From Gluten Lemon Shortbread Trees 4pk

Free From DIY Christmas Cookie Kit 8 pack

Advertisement

Seasonal Pavlovas

Woolworths Petite Pav 9pk

Woolworths Individual Pavlovas 4Pk

Woolworths Large Pavlova Base Serves 12

Woolworths Baileys Flavoured Pavlovas 4pk

Gold Pavlova Wreath with Atherton Tablelands Vanilla

Gold Chocolate & Raspberry Meringues 4pk

Woolworths Lemon Myrtle Pavlovas 4pk

Want the latest food content? Sign up to our Food Newsletter for recipes tips, advice and offers. sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use