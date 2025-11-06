EXCLUSIVE: Declan Cleary and Amazon Australia unveil a cheeky Christmas pudding with a twist

Amazon Australia is in its third year of reinventing the Christmas pudding (following the ‘Amazon Aussie Christmas Pudding’ and ‘Amazon Everything Pud’). Celebrating our nation’s festive quirks, there’s always great anticipation over what the new flavour will be.

Advertisement

In 2025, Amazon collaborated with none other than MasterChef icon (and soon-to-be dad!), Declan Cleary, and regional Victorian small business Pud For All Seasons to create the Hot Chriss Pud.

What’s that all about? You might well ask! The New Idea team had a chat with Declan to find out all the details.

Keep scrolling to find out.

It’s a holiday hybrid! (Credit: Supplied)

Advertisement

What is a Hot Chriss Pud?

You might have guessed it, Declan’s cheeky creation is a hot cross bun-inspired Christmas pudding!

“I’m a big fan of the festive season, whether it’s Christmas, Easter, or Halloween. I love getting into the spirit of it all,” shares Declan.

“Combine that with my love for Christmas pudding, then thinking about hot cross buns at Easter, me being a bit cheeky and hot cross buns always coming out so early each year, Christmas decorations always appearing so early, I went to Amazon with this idea to put hot cross buns on the Christmas table! And they loved it. So we came up with the Hot Chriss Pud.”

Declan explains that the flavours of traditional Christmas pudding and hot cross buns go hand-in-hand anyway, and the Hot Chriss Pud combines the best of both worlds, with dried fruit, notes of cinnamon and nutmeg, a hint of citrus, and of course, with the iconic cross on top!

Advertisement

Declan’s cheeky nature matches this bold move perfectly! (Credit: supplied)

That’s a bit controversial, isn’t it?

“I think that’s what I’m going for,” laughs Declan. “I’m going for a bit of controversy. Australians love to have a laugh, or a moan, about how early hot cross buns appear each year, so I thought, why not embrace it? The Amazon Hot Chriss Pud is the ultimate holiday truce. It’s festive, it’s fun, and it’s an instant conversation starter at lunch.”

Declan appreciates that Amazon Australia supports local businesses and local talent too, collaborating with regional Victorian small business Pud For All Seasons to bring the concept to life.

“It’s been an incredible opportunity to bring Declan’s wild and wonderful idea to life,” says Angus Walsh, owner of Pud For All Seasons. “This pudding has all the hallmarks of a new Aussie classic – a little cheeky, a lot delicious, and a new potential staple for Aussie Christmas. We can’t wait to hear what people think!”

Advertisement

This unique pudding can be served as a main dessert with custard or brandy butter, or, thanks to its signature spiced fruit flavours, take centre stage on a cheeseboard.

And what about Declan’s favourite way to eat Christmas pudding?

“I mix and match a bit, I’ve done it with a butterscotch sauce, I’ve done ice-cream, but I’m a custard fan. You just can’t go wrong with a bit of pouring custard and warm Christmas pudding,” he says.

Get yours quick, before the ‘bun’ is out! (Credit: Supplied)

Advertisement

What does Christmas look like for Declan and Sarah?

While Declan and Sarah both have big families whom they love to celebrate with, this year will be a bit calmer and quieter, with a new addition to the family well and truly imminent!

“I think we’ll be bunkering down here in Melbourne, nice and intimate with just Sarah, Phoenix and I. We’re done with travel and trips for the year,” says Declan.

“We’re having a nice, wholesome Christmas at home, enjoying it and not having to cook for the masses! Sarah’s feeling incredible. I don’t know how she rolls out of bed every morning, looking and feeling so good. We’re expecting in the new year, and keeping the gender a surprise. We just want a healthy baby.”

“We had our baby shower last Saturday. We put together a feast of finger food and nibblies, and a lot of family and friends flew in to Melbourne, so we got to enjoy that with them. When Chrissie comes, we will just enjoy it as our little family.”

Advertisement

Declan, Sarah and son Phoenix at their recent baby shower. (Credit: Instagram, @declancleary and @sarahtodd)

Declan’s tip for a stress-free Christmas meal

Declan’s advice is to prepare as much as you can ahead of the day.

“Christmas is definitely a time when you can pre-prepare food,” explains Declan. “Peel your prawns, grab a pudding, mix and marinate all your meats, have everything in glass or plastic containers in the fridge ready to go on the day.”

“Everyone thinks of Christmas as a stressful and crazy day, but it’s also such a joyous day, no matter who you’re sharing the day with, hopefully, you won’t be working, so make sure you find the time on the day to sit down, have something to eat and be with your loved ones.”

Advertisement

We’ll toast to that!

Declan’s Christmas prep will include having a Hot Chriss Pud on standby! (Credit: Supplied)

How can I get an Amazon Hot Chriss Pud?

The Hot Chriss Pud will be available exclusively from Amazon Australia with the launch of its two-week Black Friday sales, from 18 November, for just $10.

It’s a strictly limited run, so if you’re keen to grab one, add it to your Wish List now so you can snap it up before it sells out!

Advertisement

Want the latest food content? Sign up to our Food Newsletter for recipes tips, advice and offers. sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use