The 100% Aussie pudding you need to try this Christmas

Hot on the heels of the runaway success of the 2023 Cob Loaf Christmas Pudding, Amazon Australia has released another distinctively Aussie-flavoured pudding created by celebrity chef Anna Polyviou.

Advertisement

Crafted in conjunction with Pud for All Seasons – a small business retailer located two hours outside of the Melbourne CBD in the regional community of Castlemaine – the ‘Amazon Everything Christmas Pudding‘ is yet another creative twist on the classic Christmas pud.

The Amazon Everything Christmas Pudding has the tick of approval from the team at New Idea. (Credit: Amazon)

Available to exclusively purchase on Amazon.com.au, the ‘Amazon Everything Christmas Pudding‘ artfully blends the flavours of a traditional Christmas pudding with the essence of ham, turkey, gravy, pumpkin, cherry, rosemary, and more – aka our silly season favourites.

Explaining how she landed on creating a Christmas pudding that will put the ‘true blue’ into Christmas feasts across the country, Anna says she revelled in the challenge of turning a traditional pud, into something that featured all the best flavours of our favourite festive foods.

Advertisement

“Christmas is one of the only times where anything and everything goes. We not only mix mouthfuls, but flavours too, and that’s the magic we wanted to recreate in the ‘Amazon Everything Christmas Pudding.”

Founder of Pud for All Seasons Karen Kelly shares these sentiments, describing the experience of adapting a traditional plum pudding to incorporate a huge range of the many flavours of Aussie Christmas as “so much fun.”

“We believe this pudding will be a Christmas Day favourite!” she tells New Idea.

Anna and Karen worked hand in hand to bring this deliciously limited-edition Christmas creation to life. (Credit: Amazon Australia)

Advertisement

To accompany the launch of Amazon’s new pudding, Anna has also helped craft three unique sauce recipes for Aussies to make at home and drizzle atop their savoury puddings.

Based on the popularity of last year’s limited-edition Christmas pudding, this one is sure to sell out quickly!

And at only $10, you’d be silly not to stock up! Shop the Amazon Aussie Christmas pudding now here during the Black Friday sales from 19, November.