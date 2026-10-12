The telling sign Delta Goodrem won’t win Strictly Come Dancing

When it was announced that Delta Goodrem would take to the Strictly Come Dancing stage, fans knew she’d fly the flag proudly for the Aussies.

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With partner Kai Widdrington, we’ve seen her shake her stuff in a samba and glide across the floor in an American Smooth, but the songstress has fans divided after her latest turn on the dancefloor.

Dancing the salsa, Delta proved she has the moves and went to the top of the leaderboard, but viewers couldn’t help but remark how her background as a performer has given her a leg up in the competition.

Delta Goodrem is dancing up a storm on Strictly! (Credit: BBC)

“She’s a professional, unfair advantage!” one critic penned in the comments.

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What’s more, fans of the show have commented that Delta may have peaked too early and the show’s eventual winners tend to be the most improved dancers as the competition progresses.

BBC culture editor Guy Lambert previously wrote, “When it comes to winning over voters, nothing beats an underdog story,” and referenced 2024 winner Chris McCausland; the first blind contestant to take part in the show.

“Every week he won the nation’s hearts with his dancing alongside partner Dianne Buswell, eventually being crowned champions.”

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“Then there’s the contestant who improves week after week. Enter Series 18 winner, Bill Bailey. He was one of the older contestants that year, but Bailey surprised everyone by proving to be a capable dancer. His street dance to Rapper’s Delight by the Sugar Hill Gang was a turning point, showing just how hard he was working to learn difficult routines.”

Despite those online predictions, Delta has garnered herself a solid fan base with many putting all their support behind her and Kai.

The Born To Try singer’s famous friends Down Under have also been sharing their support.

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“PERFECTION!!!” TV host Renee Bargh, who hosted The Voice Australia during Delta’s time, exclaimed.

“That’s a perfect 10 from me!!!!” Nine’s Belinda Russell remarked.

Speaking to the BBC about joining the show, Delta confessed, “I feel very much ready to grab my dancing shoes, hit the ballroom, find as much glitter as possible to put on my shoes. I am approaching it with a total open heart, and I am just wanting to learn the new skill set!”

Fingers crossed she dances to victory!

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