Celeste Barber has raised eyebrows with her latest video after news broke that her ex-husband has found love again.

Advertisement

The comedian, 44, shared a tongue-in-cheek video of her drooling over a muscular man in a promotional Instagram video for her beauty brand, BOOIE.

In the amusing skit, Celeste eagerly watched as an attractive young delivery driver wearing tight khakis brought bags of BOOIE products to her door.

As the delivery man got drenched by a sprinkler, newly single Celeste enjoyed the view before snatching her bags off the man.

Celeste Barber is starting a new chapter after her split from Api Robin. (Credit: Getty)

Advertisement

At the end of the video, it was revealed that Celeste was actually promoting her brand’s 40% off Black Friday sale.

It’s a clear, new chapter for Celeste, moving away from her ex-husband, Api Robin, starring as the “hot husband” in her viral skits.

The flirtatious new skit was posted just hours after the Daily Mail broke the news that Celeste’s ex has allegedly found love again.

The publication has claimed that Api has moved on with Mamamia podcast host Annaliese Todd, and that they’ve been together for around six months.

Advertisement

Friends claimed that the relationship is getting serious, but reports are swirling that Celeste is “totally unimpressed” by the speed of their new romance.

While Api announced their separation in February 2026, he is believed to have moved on with Annaliese around May. There is no suggestion that there was any overlap between the two relationships.

In September, an insider revealed to New Idea that it may take a nudge in the form of Api moving on with a new partner before Celeste “gets serious” about her personal life.

Advertisement

“She’s still processing what went wrong between her and Api,” the source explained.

“It’s why it’s still so hard when she’s not there on special family days. It’s not the first time and sadly nor will it be the last.”

Celeste first addressed their split in a video shared to her Instagram Stories in which she applied mascara from her BOOIE Beauty collection.

Advertisement

Initially declaring that she was only going to talk about the mascara, Celeste let her guard down later in the video.

“[The mascara is] waterproof, which I can absolutely vouch for; I’ve been giving the waterproofness a run for its money lately,” she admitted.

Before signing off, she added in a whisper: “Thank you for all your lovely messages. I really appreciate it, thank you.”

It was her first public comment addressing her marriage breakdown after Api broke the news in an Instagram post on February 13.

Advertisement

“The past few months have been incredibly challenging and deeply heartbreaking for us both,” Api shared in an individual post.

“After much reflection, the decision has been made to separate. There is still love and respect between us, but sadly, we are at capacity and have come to recognise we may want for different things.”

Celeste and Api had been together for 20 years. (Credit: Instagram)

Celeste and Api had been together for over 20 years, first meeting at a pub in Balmain, Sydney, while Celeste was working as a bartender.

Api then became known as the “hot husband” when Celeste launched her comedy career, and he’d always been supportive of her career.

“He’s the most fantastic human being in the whole land. I’m just obsessed with him,” Celeste told our sister publication, The Australian Women’s Weekly, in 2020.

“He takes it all in his stride, and he’s really supportive and excited by how well I’m doing because he knows what I do really makes up who I am. He just gets on with it.”

The exes share two sons, Lou and Buddy, while Api has two older daughters, Darah and Kyah, from a previous relationship.