What Celeste Barber just said about the end of her marriage will leave you speechless

Celeste Barber has finally spoken out about her marriage breakdown — almost a month after her ‘hot husband’ Api Robin announced their split.

The 43-year-old comedian broke her silence on Instagram Stories while demoing a tubing mascara from her Booie Beauty collection.

Celeste Barber addressed fans on her Instagram Stories. (Credit: Instagram)

Declaring she was “going to talk about mascara and that’s all we’re going to talk about”, she carried on with her tutorial before letting her guard down just slightly.

“It’s waterproof, which I can absolutely vouch for; I’ve been giving the waterproofness a run for its money lately,” she admitted.

Before signing off, she leaned in and added in a whisper: “Thank you for all your lovely messages. I really appreciate it, thank you.”

Celeste has remained tight-lipped about her marriage split. (Credit: Instagram)

It marks the first time Celeste has made any reference to the breakdown of her marriage since Api broke the news on his Instagram with a post on February 13.

“The past few months have been incredibly challenging and deeply heartbreaking for us both,” Api shared in an individual post.

“After much reflection, the decision has been made to separate. There is still love and respect between us, but sadly, we are at capacity and have come to recognise we may want for different things.”

Celeste and Api were together for over 20 years, with the comedian well known for gushing over her partner on social media during their relationship.

She dubbed him her ‘hot husband’ – complete with his own #hothusband hashtag – and regularly dragged him into her celebrity couple parody posts.

Celeste and her husband Api. (Credit: Instagram)

“He’s the most fantastic human being in the whole land. I’m just obsessed with him,” she told our sister publication The Australian Women’s Weekly in 2020.

“He takes it all in his stride, and he’s really supportive and excited by how well I’m doing because he knows what I do really makes up who I am. He just gets on with it.”

The couple share two sons, Lou and Buddy, while Api has two older daughters, Darah and Kyah, from a previous relationship.

