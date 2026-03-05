Love with cooking with hazelnuts? We’ve got the best trick to remove the skins

When it comes to nuts, the hazelnut is hard to beat in terms of flavour and health benefits.

Advertisement

They’re the perfect addition to any sweet or savoury dish, and the ultimate snack when you’re feeling peckish.

While they’re great value, peeling them can be a hassle, but don’t worry – we’ve found the ultimate hack.

Read more below.

Hazelnuts can elevate any dish. Check out these Chocolate Hazelnut Cannoli! (Credit: New Idea Food)

Advertisement

Do hazelnuts need to be skinned?

If you’re eating hazelnuts, you don’t need to remove their skins, but it’s recommended if you’re using them in cooking and baking.

The skin is bitter, and this flavour can impact your dish.

Removing the skins is not as challenging as it seems. (Credit: Supplied)

What is the easiest way to remove skin from hazelnuts?

To remove the skins from hazelnuts, heat nuts on a baking tray for 10-12 minutes in an oven preheated to 180°C, or until they are lightly coloured and skins have blistered.

Advertisement

Pour into a large, clean metal sieve over a bowl. Then, using a clean tea towel, rub the nuts and the skins will fall through the sieve.

Cool the nuts completely before use.

healthy and delicious, what more could you want? (Credit: Canva)

What are the benefits of eating hazelnuts?

Although they’re higher in calories, hazelnuts contain healthy fats and nutritional benefits.

Advertisement

They are packed with protein, vitamin E, magnesium, copper, manganese, fibre, thiamine, folate, potassium, zinc and phosphorus.

Hazelnuts are considered some of the healthier nuts available, but walnuts are considered the healthiest.

Advertisement

How many hazelnuts should you eat in a day?

The Australian Dietary Guidelines recommend that adults have no more than 30 grams daily.

This generally works out to be about 1/3 of a cup, or one handful of nuts.

When it comes to hazelnuts, this works out roughly to be 20 per serve, per day.

Want the latest food content? Hungry for inspiration? Sign up to the New Idea Food newsletter for the latest quick, easy, and delicious recipes plus clever cooking hacks. sign up Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use