21 of the best cookie recipes that are divine and easy to make

There's nothing better than a scrumptious cookie!
Who doesn’t love a good cookie? Not only are they delicious, they are easy to make AND easy to clean up – usually only one bowl is needed to whip up a batch of fresh cookies!

The best part about cookies is there doesn’t have to be a special occasion to cook them, unlike cakes and cupcakes

We have collected a list of the best cookie recipes for all occasions and all preferences.

Whether you like to stick with a classic choc chip cookie or prefer to venture out with more extravagant recipes such as a strawberry marshmallow cookie slice, our cookie collection will not disappoint!

See them all below.

21 of New Idea’s best cookie recipes

nutella-stuffed-giant-cookie
(Credit: New Idea)

Nutella Stuffed Giant Cookie

Prep 10 minutes, Cook 30 minutes

A delicious treat or dessert for the whole family.

caramel-cheesecake-cookie-sandwiches
(Credit: New Idea)

Caramel Cheesecake Cookie Sandwiches

All you could want in a cookie!

chocolate-rum-and-raisin-cookies
(Credit: New Idea)

Chocolate, Rum and Raisin Cookies

Prep 35 minutes, Cook 18 minutes

Too good to stop at one!

macadamia-and-choc-chip-share-cookie
(Credit: New Idea)

Macadamia and Choc Chip Share Cookie

Prep 15 minutes, Cook 35 minutes

Serve as a snack or dessert, and let everyone help themselves!

marshmallow-cookie-slice
(Credit: New Idea)

Strawberry Marshmallow Cookie Slice

Prep 15 minutes, Cook 25 minutes

What’s everyone’s favourite afternoon tea? Cookie – d’ough! These are delicious, pretty-in-pink treats for any occasion!

date-coconut-banana-cookies
(Credit: New Idea)

Date, Coconut and Banana Cookies

Prep 20 minutes, Cook 25 minutes

You won’t feel guilty eating these healthy cookies!

nutella-cookies
(Credit: New Idea)

Gooey Nutella Chocolate Cookies

Prep 45 minutes, Cook 12 minutes

Take chocolate biccies to the next level with oozing drops of your favourite choc-hazelnut spread.

red-velvet-cookies
(Credit: New Idea)

Double-Choc Red Velvet Cookies

Prep 15 minutes, Cook 15 minutes

The best of both worlds!

5-ingredient-chewy-coconut-cookies
(Credit: New Idea)

5-Ingredient Chewy Coconut Cookies

Prep 30 minutes, Cook 30 minutes

These. Taste. So. So. Good.

5-ingredient-chewy-banana-cereal-cookies
(Credit: New Idea)

5-Ingredient Chewy Banana Cereal Cookies

Prep 5 minutes, Cook 15 minutes

These on-the-go snacks are great for lunchboxes – and so, so easy!

oat-cornflake-cookies
(Credit: New Idea)

Oatmeal Cornflake Cookies

Cook 35 minutes

Lunchbox item or after-school snack – the choice is yours!

4-ingredient-choc-mint-cookies
(Credit: New Idea)

4-Ingredient Choc Mint Cookies

Prep 20 minutes, Cook 20 minutes

A block of chocolate, packet cake mix, eggs and butter is all you need!

red-velvet-and-white-choc-cookies
(Credit: New Idea)

Red Velvet and White Choc Cookies

Prep 20 minutes, Cook 40 minutes

You’re going to want to make a double batch of these beauties – they’ll go fast!

chocolate-fudge-stuffed-choc-chip-cookie-slice
(Credit: New Idea)

Chocolate Fudge Stuffed Choc Chip Cookie Slice

Prep 30 minutes, Cook 25 minutes

Yum, yum and yum!

chunky-macadamia-cranberry-and-white-choc-cookies
(Credit: New Idea)

Chunky Macadamia, Cranberry and White Choc Cookies

Prep 25 minutes, Cook 15 minutes

You’re going to need to make a double batch of these, because they’ll be gone in seconds!

classic-choc-chip-cookies
(Credit: New Idea)

Classic Choc Chip Cookies

Prep 25 minutes, Cook 15 minutes

The choc chip cookie really is probably THE baking staple. Everyone has made them, everyone loves them, so you’ll love this recipe.

air-fryer-choc-chip-cookies
(Credit: New Idea)

Air Fryer Choc Chip Cookies

Cook 45 minutes

These giant air fryer choc chip cookies will have you going back for seconds. A treat the whole family can enjoy!

lolly-gobble-caramel-popcorn-cookies
(Credit: New Idea)

Lolly Gobble Caramel Popcorn Cookies

Cook 40 minutes

These Lolly Gobble Caramel Popcorn Cookies are a delight to eat. You won’t be able to stop at just one!

paw-cookies-recipe
(Credit: New Idea)

Paw Cookies

Prep 28 minutes, Cook 12 minutes

Your little ones will love this sweet snack.

Berry Choc-Chip Cookie Pizza
(Credit: New Idea )

Berry Choc-Chip Cookie Pizza

Prep 15 minutes, Cook 20 Minutes

If you’re after making a cookie that lasts longer, look no further than this one!

Donna Hay's Pistachio Choc Chip Cookies
(Credit: Con Poulos, Recipe and styling: Donna Hay)

Donna Hay’s Pistachio Choc Chip Cookies

Cook 14 minutes

If you’re as obsessed with pistachio as we are, these are meant for you!

With any Donna Hay recipe, you are in safe hands.

Lauren Mills currently works as a Digital Content Producer for Are Media. She writes primarily for New Idea though she also occasionally produces stories for other publications under the company name such as Now To Love and Who. Lauren began her studies at RMIT University in 2021, studying for a Bachelor of Communications, majoring in Journalism. As part of her time at RMIT, she completed a semester abroad where she continued her degree at North Carolina State University in the United States. Lauren later moved to South Australia and transferred her course to the University of South Australia where her degree transformed into a Bachelor of Journalism and Professional Writing - she then began her career in media in September 2023. Lauren produces articles covering all things fashion, health, beauty, and entertainment but particularly enjoys writing about travel, the latest TV shows, upcoming movies, and shopping content, however, her passion lies in all things music.

