Who doesn’t love a good cookie? Not only are they delicious, they are easy to make AND easy to clean up – usually only one bowl is needed to whip up a batch of fresh cookies!
The best part about cookies is there doesn’t have to be a special occasion to cook them, unlike cakes and cupcakes.
We have collected a list of the best cookie recipes for all occasions and all preferences.
Whether you like to stick with a classic choc chip cookie or prefer to venture out with more extravagant recipes such as a strawberry marshmallow cookie slice, our cookie collection will not disappoint!
See them all below.
21 of New Idea’s best cookie recipes
Nutella Stuffed Giant Cookie
Prep 10 minutes, Cook 30 minutes
A delicious treat or dessert for the whole family.
All you could want in a cookie!
Chocolate, Rum and Raisin Cookies
Prep 35 minutes, Cook 18 minutes
Too good to stop at one!
Macadamia and Choc Chip Share Cookie
Prep 15 minutes, Cook 35 minutes
Serve as a snack or dessert, and let everyone help themselves!
Strawberry Marshmallow Cookie Slice
Prep 15 minutes, Cook 25 minutes
What’s everyone’s favourite afternoon tea? Cookie – d’ough! These are delicious, pretty-in-pink treats for any occasion!
Date, Coconut and Banana Cookies
Prep 20 minutes, Cook 25 minutes
You won’t feel guilty eating these healthy cookies!
Gooey Nutella Chocolate Cookies
Prep 45 minutes, Cook 12 minutes
Take chocolate biccies to the next level with oozing drops of your favourite choc-hazelnut spread.
Double-Choc Red Velvet Cookies
Prep 15 minutes, Cook 15 minutes
The best of both worlds!
5-Ingredient Chewy Coconut Cookies
Prep 30 minutes, Cook 30 minutes
These. Taste. So. So. Good.
5-Ingredient Chewy Banana Cereal Cookies
Prep 5 minutes, Cook 15 minutes
These on-the-go snacks are great for lunchboxes – and so, so easy!
Oatmeal Cornflake Cookies
Cook 35 minutes
Lunchbox item or after-school snack – the choice is yours!
4-Ingredient Choc Mint Cookies
Prep 20 minutes, Cook 20 minutes
A block of chocolate, packet cake mix, eggs and butter is all you need!
Red Velvet and White Choc Cookies
Prep 20 minutes, Cook 40 minutes
You’re going to want to make a double batch of these beauties – they’ll go fast!
Chocolate Fudge Stuffed Choc Chip Cookie Slice
Prep 30 minutes, Cook 25 minutes
Yum, yum and yum!
Chunky Macadamia, Cranberry and White Choc Cookies
Prep 25 minutes, Cook 15 minutes
You’re going to need to make a double batch of these, because they’ll be gone in seconds!
Classic Choc Chip Cookies
Prep 25 minutes, Cook 15 minutes
The choc chip cookie really is probably THE baking staple. Everyone has made them, everyone loves them, so you’ll love this recipe.
Air Fryer Choc Chip Cookies
Cook 45 minutes
These giant air fryer choc chip cookies will have you going back for seconds. A treat the whole family can enjoy!
Lolly Gobble Caramel Popcorn Cookies
Cook 40 minutes
These Lolly Gobble Caramel Popcorn Cookies are a delight to eat. You won’t be able to stop at just one!
Paw Cookies
Prep 28 minutes, Cook 12 minutes
Your little ones will love this sweet snack.
Berry Choc-Chip Cookie Pizza
Prep 15 minutes, Cook 20 Minutes
If you’re after making a cookie that lasts longer, look no further than this one!
Donna Hay’s Pistachio Choc Chip Cookies
Cook 14 minutes
If you’re as obsessed with pistachio as we are, these are meant for you!
With any Donna Hay recipe, you are in safe hands.