Chicken is cheap, versatile, and a great source of protein! However, being so popular, chicken meals are usually rotated for dinners week by week, which can get very repetitive.
Welcome to your ultimate chicken recipe collection. Whether you’re planning quick weeknight dinners, family favourites, or impressive meals for guests, this collection brings together tasty, easy-to-make recipes from around the globe. From simple one-pot wonders to bold flavour combinations, there’s something here to suit every taste and skill level. Get ready to explore fresh ideas that make cooking chicken exciting, inspiring and satisfying.
Our Best Chicken Recipes
This simple South American-inspired dish is perfect for a relaxed get-together at home.
A perfect lunchbox or office lunch alternative to sandwiches.
Need dinner in a flash? Well these super yum noodles – with just five ingredients – will tick every box!
With pasta, chicken, avocado, bacon AND corn, this salad will wow your tastebuds.
An authentic Thai meal that you can make at home.
For extra spice, add a teaspoon of dried chilli flakes.
This salad couldn’t be easier to make – simply shred leftover cooked chicken and mix with Asian flavours, tropical fruit, nuts and herbs.
The golden crust is thanks to slices of gluten-free bread, whizzed up and mixed with bitey parmesan. Served with gluten-free basil pesto, it’s delish.
Take Indian-style butter chicken to the next level with mango nectar – a fabulously fruity way to make your weeknight dinners more interesting!
This chicken lasagne recipe is stuffed with leek and mushrooms, and has a creamy and flavoursome Dijon mustard cheat’s sauce – great for larger group dinners.
Chicken and vegetable soup is always welcome on a chilly day, this one is ready in just over 30 minutes.
In need of a succulent entree for your next dinner party? Look no further. BBQ chicken rissoles are the perfect starter.
This milky chicken and noodle laksa is full of Malaysian flavour! It’s a perfect way to warm up a winter’s night.
This mouth-watering creamy chicken pasta salad is the perfect summer lunch! A store-bought barbecue chicken gets this filling salad on the table in just 20 minutes.
Chicken with creamy mushroom sauce on a bed of garlic potato mash.
This speedy stir-fry recipe will give you a boost of greens thanks to delicious broccoli florets. With peanut butter satay sauce, it’s full of rich flavour.
Now this is a super fast, super easy weeknight dinner that you’ll be making time and time again!
This one-pot wonder is SO lip-smacking good!
This Indian-inspired salad is a delicious way to enjoy a twist on one of your favourite cuisines.
This quick-fix weeknight meal will delight with its fruity flavour fusion.
A classic winter warmer served with crunchy pesto croutons, YUM!
Chicken, Mushroom and Bacon Lasagne
Combining Sweet Chilli Chicken Tenders with fresh lettuce, pineapple and onions, this recipe is a quick and tasty take on a classic chicken taco.
There are at least three ways you can enjoy this popular creamy chicken dish, try it as Tuscan chicken (spooned into vol-au-vents) or wrapped in tortillas and baked for a fabulous burrito option.
This baked version of the popular favourite is SO yum – you’ll be begging for more!
Rice noodles with chicken and veggies sizzle in a teriyaki and smokey barbecue sauce.
Create a satisfying meal with minimal cooking. This tandoori chicken salad is made with coriander, avo and cucumber, and served with an easy yoghurt dressing.
Put a deliciously sticky spin on a roast chicken with this Asian variation.
Try this chicken curry for a fast, weeknight dinner the whole fam will love. With oriental veggies and roasted cashews, it’s a deliciously creamy comfort dinner.
Mixed marinated olives, semi-dried tomatoes, fresh feta and garlic potatoes make for one exciting chicken tray bake.
This is a brilliant recipe to have up your sleeve, as it takes just half an hour with ingredients you’ll likely have handy in the kitchen.
Take your butter chicken curry to an all-new level with this delicious pie version!
Using Ingham’s Frozen Chicken Chipees, these tasty wraps are perfect for a mid-week meal. Combining the delicious chicken with spinach, lettuce, avocado, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes and garlic & herb white bean dip, this is a tasty wrap that will leave the family feeling full.
These delicious quesadillas are packed full of tasty Mexican-spiced chicken and topped with lashings of cheese, sour cream and avocado.
This easy weeknight dinner is ready in a flash – and so yum!
This just might be the world’s easiest – and tastiest dinner!
With frozen chicken nuggets, ready-made by Ingham’s, this recipe couldn’t be easier for an at-home “fakeaway” option.
This healthy bowl combines sweet chilli chicken tenders with rice, cucumber, green onion, herbs and peanut sauce. It takes 30 minutes to make, and is sure to become a go-to dish in your household.
Warm up the family with this tasty Moroccan-inspired comfort meal.
A delicious bowl of comfort.
Get your veggie and protein fix in one quick and easy meal.
Chicken and Bacon Casserole
Prep 20 mins, Cook 1 hour
Singapore Chicken and Noodles
Prep 20 mins, Cook 15 mins
Mediterranean Chicken Wraps
Prep 20 mins
Tuscan Chicken with Asparagus and Tomatoes
Prep 15 mins, Cook 20 mins
Mexican Tortilla Chicken
Prep 5 mins, Cook 4 hours
Chicken Jambalaya
Prep 15 mins, Cook 30 mins
Taco Crumbed Chicken Bowls with Coriander Dressing
Prep 15 mins, Cook 35 mins
Tuscan Chicken Wings
Prep 15 mins, Cook 1 hour
Creamy Chicken & Veggie Pie
Prep 10 mins, Cook 50 mins
Fennel and Lemon Chicken Tray Bake
Prep 15 mins, Cook 55 mins
Butterflied Chicken with Salsa Verde
Prep 30 mins, Cook 50 mins
Honey Soy Popcorn Chicken
Prep 15 mins, Cook 20 mins
Curried Chicken Rice with Crunchy Noodles
Prep 5 mins, Cook 20 mins
Mexican Chicken and Rice with Corn and Avocado Salsa
Prep 15 mins, Cook 35 mins
Donna Hay’s Double-Spiced Fried Chicken
This recipe is from Donna’s book, Sunshine, Lemons and Sea Salt.
Donna Hay’s Harissa Chicken and Feta Baked Garlic Bread
This recipe is from Donna’s book, Sunshine, Lemons and Sea Salt.
We adore the bold flavours in this dish.