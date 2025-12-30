  •  
The ultimate chicken recipe collection for all occasions

The sky's the limit with this collection of chicken recipes.
Brand logo of New Idea Food
Profile picture of Erin Roberts
Profile picture of Lauren Mills Journalist
Baked chicken thighs with roasted vegetables in a blue tray, garnished with herbs.New Idea

Chicken is cheap, versatile, and a great source of protein! However, being so popular, chicken meals are usually rotated for dinners week by week, which can get very repetitive.

Welcome to your ultimate chicken recipe collection. Whether you’re planning quick weeknight dinners, family favourites, or impressive meals for guests, this collection brings together tasty, easy-to-make recipes from around the globe. From simple one-pot wonders to bold flavour combinations, there’s something here to suit every taste and skill level. Get ready to explore fresh ideas that make cooking chicken exciting, inspiring and satisfying.

Our Best Chicken Recipes

chicken-tacos-with-sweet-corn-salsa
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Chicken Tacos with Sweet Corn Salsa

Make the most of corn with this delicious recipe.

chicken-chorizo-quesadilla
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Chicken Chorizo Quesadilla

This simple South American-inspired dish is perfect for a relaxed get-together at home.

Chicken-Schnitzel-and-Avocado-Sushi-Rolls
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Chicken Schnitzel and Avocado Sushi Rolls

A perfect lunchbox or office lunch alternative to sandwiches.

chicken-tacos-with-avocado-and-cucumber-salsa
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Chicken Tacos with Avocado and Cucumber Salsa

A must-try easy meal!

5 Ingredient Sweet Chilli and Lime Chicken Noodle Salad
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

5-Ingredient Sweet Chilli and Lime Chicken Noodle Salad

Need dinner in a flash? Well these super yum noodles – with just five ingredients – will tick every box!

chicken-and-noodle-larb-salad
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Chicken and Noodle Larb Salad

A refreshing take on chicken mince.

sumac-chicken-with-radish-cucumber-salad
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Sumac Chicken with Radish Cucumber Salad

An air fryer must try!

smoky-chicken-salad-bowls-recipe
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Smoky Chicken Salad Bowls

We guarantee you’ll be making this on repeat.

peri-peri-chicken-and-pineapple-skewers
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Peri Peri Chicken and Pineapple Skewers

Summer on a stick!

chicken-pasta-salad-with-avocado-ranch-dressing-recipe
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Chicken Pasta Salad with Avocado Ranch Dressing

With pasta, chicken, avocado, bacon AND corn, this salad will wow your tastebuds.

chicken-caesar-burger
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

15-minute Chicken Caesar Burgers

The tastiest burger EVER!

pad-see-ew-chicken-recipe
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Pad See Ew Chicken

An authentic Thai meal that you can make at home.

thai-chicken-burgers-recipe
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Thai Chicken Burgers

Our tastiest burger recipe yet!

mustard-chicken-with-broccoli-and-silverbeet
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Mustard Chicken with Broccoli and Silverbeet

A recipe you’ll want to try again.

indian-spiced-chicken-with-beetroot-raita
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Indian Spiced Chicken with Beetroot Raita

The most flavorsome chicken meal you’ll ever taste!

aussie-chicken-and-pineapple-noodle-salad
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Aussie Chicken and Pineapple Noodle Salad

Delicious! 

panko-and-parmesan-crumbed-chicken-with-tomato-salad
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Panko and Parmesan Crumbed Chicken with Tomato Salad

The chicken recipe that will change your life…

chicken-leek-and-bacon-pot-pies
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Chicken, Leek and Bacon Pot Pies

The perfect winter warmer. 

caprese-stuffed-chicken
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Caprese Stuffed Chicken

An easy dish that’s sure to impress.

cheesy-corn-chip-chicken-nuggets
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Cheesy Corn Chip Chicken Nuggets

A real crowd-pleaser!

chicken-tikka-curry-with-rice
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Chicken Tikka Curry with Rice

For extra spice, add a teaspoon of dried chilli flakes.

baked-moroccan-chicken-and-pearl-couscous-recipe
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Baked Moroccan Chicken and Pearl Couscous 

This hearty dish is sure to satisfy. 

thai-chicken-salad
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Thai Chicken Salad

This salad couldn’t be easier to make – simply shred leftover cooked chicken and mix with Asian flavours, tropical fruit, nuts and herbs.

gluten-free-chicken-kiev-with-garlic-butter
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Gluten-Free Chicken Kiev with Garlic Butter

The golden crust is thanks to slices of gluten-free bread, whizzed up and mixed with bitey parmesan. Served with gluten-free basil pesto, it’s delish.

thai-green-chicken-curry-pies
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Thai Green Chicken Curry Pies

Put your pie maker to use!

mango-butter-chicken
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Mango Butter Chicken

Take Indian-style butter chicken to the next level with mango nectar – a fabulously fruity way to make your weeknight dinners more interesting!

chicken-leek-and-mushroom-lasagne
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Chicken, Leek and Mushroom Lasagne

This chicken lasagne recipe is stuffed with leek and mushrooms, and has a creamy and flavoursome Dijon mustard cheat’s sauce – great for larger group dinners.

fried-curried-chicken-noodles
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Fried Curried Chicken Noodles

You won’t be able to resist going back for seconds.

chicken-vegetable-soup
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Chicken and Vegetable Soup

Chicken and vegetable soup is always welcome on a chilly day, this one is ready in just over 30 minutes.

bbq-chicken-rissoles
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

BBQ Chicken Rissoles

In need of a succulent entree for your next dinner party? Look no further. BBQ chicken rissoles are the perfect starter.

malaysian-chicken-laksa
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Malaysian Chicken Laska

This milky chicken and noodle laksa is full of Malaysian flavour! It’s a perfect way to warm up a winter’s night.

creamy-chicken-pasta-salad
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Creamy Chicken Pasta Salad

This mouth-watering creamy chicken pasta salad is the perfect summer lunch! A store-bought barbecue chicken gets this filling salad on the table in just 20 minutes.

chicken-with-mushroom-sauce-garlic-mash
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Chicken with Mushroom Sauce and Garlic Mash

Chicken with creamy mushroom sauce on a bed of garlic potato mash.

satay-chicken-noodles
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Satay Chicken Noodles

This speedy stir-fry recipe will give you a boost of greens thanks to delicious broccoli florets. With peanut butter satay sauce, it’s full of rich flavour.

5-ingredient-chicken-and-zucchini-lasagne
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

5-Ingredient Chicken and Zucchini Lasagne

Now this is a super fast, super easy weeknight dinner that you’ll be making time and time again!

chilli-apricot-chicken
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Chilli Apricot Chicken

This one-pot wonder is SO lip-smacking good!

Chicken tikka salad
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Chicken Tikka Salad

This Indian-inspired salad is a delicious way to enjoy a twist on one of your favourite cuisines.

curried-apricot-chicken-with-coconut-rice
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Curried Apricot Chicken with Coconut Rice

This quick-fix weeknight meal will delight with its fruity flavour fusion.

cream-of-chicken-soup
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Cream of Chicken Soup

A classic winter warmer served with crunchy pesto croutons, YUM!

chicken-mushroom-bacon-lasagne
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Chicken, Mushroom and Bacon Lasagne

sweet chilli chicken tenders
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Sweet Chilli Tenders Chicken Tacos

Combining Sweet Chilli Chicken Tenders with fresh lettuce, pineapple and onions, this recipe is a quick and tasty take on a classic chicken taco.

3-ingredient-creamy-chicken-herbs
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

3-Ingredient Creamy Chicken and Herbs

There are at least three ways you can enjoy this popular creamy chicken dish, try it as Tuscan chicken (spooned into vol-au-vents) or wrapped in tortillas and baked for a fabulous burrito option.

guilt-free-honey-sriracha-popcorn-chicken
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Guilt-Free Honey Sriracha Popcorn Chicken

This baked version of the popular favourite is SO yum – you’ll be begging for more!

smokey-barbecue-chicken-noodles
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Smokey Barbecue Chicken Noodles

Rice noodles with chicken and veggies sizzle in a teriyaki and smokey barbecue sauce.

Tandoori Chicken Salad
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Tandoori Chicken Salad

Create a satisfying meal with minimal cooking. This tandoori chicken salad is made with coriander, avo and cucumber, and served with an easy yoghurt dressing.

sticky-chinese-chicken
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Sticky Chinese Chicken

Put a deliciously sticky spin on a roast chicken with this Asian variation. 

yellow-curry-chicken-vegetable-stir-fry
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Yellow Curry Chicken and Vegetable Stir-Fry

Try this chicken curry for a fast, weeknight dinner the whole fam will love. With oriental veggies and roasted cashews, it’s a deliciously creamy comfort dinner.

mediterranean-chicken-bake
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Mediterranean Chicken Bake

Mixed marinated olives, semi-dried tomatoes, fresh feta and garlic potatoes make for one exciting chicken tray bake.

creamy-ricotta-chicken-casserole
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Creamy Ricotta Chicken Casserole

This is a brilliant recipe to have up your sleeve, as it takes just half an hour with ingredients you’ll likely have handy in the kitchen.

butter-chicken-curry-pie
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Butter Chicken Curry Pie

Take your butter chicken curry to an all-new level with this delicious pie version!

chicken chipees
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Chicken Chipees Wraps

Using Ingham’s Frozen Chicken Chipees, these tasty wraps are perfect for a mid-week meal. Combining the delicious chicken with spinach, lettuce, avocado, feta cheese, cherry tomatoes and garlic & herb white bean dip, this is a tasty wrap that will leave the family feeling full. 

mexican-chicken-quesadillas
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Mexican Chicken Quesadillas

These delicious quesadillas are packed full of tasty Mexican-spiced chicken and topped with lashings of cheese, sour cream and avocado.

baked-pesto-chicken
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

5-Ingredient Cheesy Pesto Baked Chicken

This easy weeknight dinner is ready in a flash – and so yum!

4-ingredient-teriyaki-chicken-rice
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

4-Ingredient Teriyaki Chicken Rice

This just might be the world’s easiest – and tastiest dinner!

chicken nugget sliders
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Chicken Nugget Sliders

With frozen chicken nuggets, ready-made by Ingham’s, this recipe couldn’t be easier for an at-home “fakeaway” option. 

chicken and rice bowl
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Sweet Chilli Tenders Rice Bowl

This healthy bowl combines sweet chilli chicken tenders with rice, cucumber, green onion, herbs and peanut sauce. It takes 30 minutes to make, and is sure to become a go-to dish in your household. 

Chicken and Apricot Tagine
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Chicken and Apricot Tagine

Warm up the family with this tasty Moroccan-inspired comfort meal.

Spicy Cantonese Chicken Fried Rice
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Spicy Cantonese Chicken Fried Rice

A delicious bowl of comfort.

Moroccan Chicken Tray Bake
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Moroccan Chicken Tray Bake

Get your veggie and protein fix in one quick and easy meal.

Chicken and Bacon Casserole
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Chicken and Bacon Casserole

Prep 20 mins, Cook 1 hour

It’s the ultimate comfort meal.

Singapore Chicken and Noodles
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Singapore Chicken and Noodles

Prep 20 mins, Cook 15 mins

You can whip these up in no time!

Mediterranean Chicken Wraps
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Mediterranean Chicken Wraps

Prep 20 mins

Just four steps to make? Yes please!

Tuscan Chicken with Asparagus and Tomatoes
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Tuscan Chicken with Asparagus and Tomatoes

Prep 15 mins, Cook 20 mins

Perfect for spring and summer entertaining!

Mexican Tortilla Chicken
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Mexican Tortilla Chicken

Prep 5 mins, Cook 4 hours

Minimal input, maximum flavour!

Chicken Jambalaya
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Chicken Jambalaya

Prep 15 mins, Cook 30 mins

Packed with flavour, it’s sure to be a winner!

Taco Crumbed Chicken Bowls with Coriander Dressing
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Taco Crumbed Chicken Bowls with Coriander Dressing

Prep 15 mins, Cook 35 mins

The whole fam will love these!

Tuscan Chicken Wings
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Tuscan Chicken Wings

Prep 15 mins, Cook 1 hour

Full of flavour and all made in one pan!

Creamy Chicken & Veggie Pie
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Creamy Chicken & Veggie Pie

Prep 10 mins, Cook 50 mins

Tender chicken, creamy sauce and golden flaky pastry? Yes please!

Fennel and Lemon Chicken Tray Bake
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Fennel and Lemon Chicken Tray Bake

Prep 15 mins, Cook 55 mins

It’s a Greek flavour explosion!

Butterflied Chicken with Salsa Verde
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Butterflied Chicken with Salsa Verde

Prep 30 mins, Cook 50 mins

It will leave everyone wanting more!

Honey Soy Popcorn Chicken
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Honey Soy Popcorn Chicken

Prep 15 mins, Cook 20 mins

It’s one of Australia’s most popular chicken dinners – find out why!

Curried Chicken Rice with Crunchy Noodles
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Curried Chicken Rice with Crunchy Noodles

Prep 5 mins, Cook 20 mins

This delicious recipe will have your family fighting for seconds!

Mexican Chicken and Rice with Corn and Avocado Salsa
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Mexican Chicken and Rice with Corn and Avocado Salsa

Prep 15 mins, Cook 35 mins

Try this one-pan dinner winner!

Donna Hay’s Double-Spiced Fried Chicken
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Donna Hay’s Double-Spiced Fried Chicken

This recipe is from Donna’s book, Sunshine, Lemons and Sea Salt.

This is outrageously good!

Donna Hay’s Harissa Chicken and Feta Baked Garlic Bread
(Credits: © Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Donna Hay’s Harissa Chicken and Feta Baked Garlic Bread

This recipe is from Donna’s book, Sunshine, Lemons and Sea Salt.

We adore the bold flavours in this dish.

Profile picture of Erin Roberts
Erin Roberts Content Producer

After completing a Bachelor of Communication in Creative Writing at UTS and a Graduate Certificate in Editing and Electronic Publishing at Macquarie University, Erin finally found her dream job at Are Media in 2022, working across New Idea Food, Diabetic Living, Women's Weekly Food, and Better Homes & Gardens. During her time at Are Media, Erin has worked across both print and digital titles. Although a writer and sub-editor by training, Erin is a passionate foodie at heart. When off-duty, you’ll find Erin in her happy place - her kitchen - baking up a storm, or pounding the pavement as a (very) amateur runner. One of her proudest moments was the first time her macarons had ‘feet’. Erin was also one of the masses who learnt to make sourdough during lockdown, and still bakes fresh loaves for her family each week. Erin is a mum to two boys who are very supportive of her hobby and are enthusiastic taste testers!

Profile picture of Lauren Mills
Journalist Lauren Mills Digital Content Producer

Lauren Mills currently works as a Digital Content Producer for Are Media. She writes primarily for New Idea though she also occasionally produces stories for other publications under the company name such as Now To Love and Who. Lauren began her studies at RMIT University in 2021, studying for a Bachelor of Communications, majoring in Journalism. As part of her time at RMIT, she completed a semester abroad where she continued her degree at North Carolina State University in the United States. Lauren later moved to South Australia and transferred her course to the University of South Australia where her degree transformed into a Bachelor of Journalism and Professional Writing - she then began her career in media in September 2023. Lauren produces articles covering all things fashion, health, beauty, and entertainment but particularly enjoys writing about travel, the latest TV shows, upcoming movies, and shopping content, however, her passion lies in all things music.

