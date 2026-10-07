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The Block 2026’s staggering reserve has FINALLY been revealed

Where does this leave the contestants?
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The Block 2026Media Mode/Channel Nine

We only have to wait a few more weeks until The Block 2026 auction, but the reserve price has already been revealed.

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Even though the date of the auction hasn’t been confirmed by Channel Nine, fans have already been given an idea of how much the homes will be priced at.

While last year’s $2.99 million reserve price caused an uproar, with two of the homes not selling on the day, in 2026, the price will be much higher.

The Domain listings for this year’s homes confirm the reserve will be between $3.6 million and $3.9 million, citing the median house price for the area as $1.65 million.

For Lisa and Rosco’s auctioneer, Mark Nunn Buxton says closer to $3.6 million is best for the Mount Eliza homes come auction day.

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The Block 2026 Domain listing
Domain has already released a range for The Block 2026 reserve. (Credit: Domain)

“These properties represent really, really good value with the views of the ocean,” he exclusively tells New Idea. “They’ve got elevators in them. They’re extremely high-end homes, great locations. The first season The Block’s ever had of ocean views, so it’s a really big drawcard.”

Even though it will be much higher than last year’s reserve, he explains that the surrounding properties are worth between $3 million and $6 million.

“It’s certainly a different ball game this season, you’re surrounded by really high calibre homes.”

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Mark believes all five homes will have the same reserve price; however, another property expert previously told New Idea that isn’t the best idea.

Of the five property lots, Houses 1, 2 and 3 have unobstructed views of the sea, while Houses 4 and 5’s views are blocked by trees.

The first three houses sit on about 1,000 square metres of land and are positioned on a higher slope, with the whole of Port Phillip Bay visible from the top floor.

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The Block 2026
The Block 2026 homes are expected to have reserve prices exceeding $3.6 million. (Credit: Media Mode)

Because of this  Senior Buyer Agent at Industry Insider Property in Toorak, Andrew Date said two reserve prices should be set to reflect their differences.

“If they’re not, they’re crazy because the high side has significantly better views, so they’re worth more,” he explained to New Idea before the 2026 season aired.

“If they’re not different in reserve prices, I’d be flabbergasted.”

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“A lot of the time on The Block, the reserve prices are very, very similar, but the two on the low side are clearly worth less.”

Profile picture of Briannah Devlin
Briannah Devlin Content Producer

Briannah is passionate about all things entertainment and reality TV, so New Idea is obviously the perfect fit! She is always keen to talk about all things pop culture and reality TV,  art, food, and books, and analyse and critique red carpet moments. Before this, she worked for three years as a regional journalist in the Southern Highlands, covering everything from property to the arts and council affairs. Throughout university, she interned across radio, podcasting, print, and magazines while she studied a Bachelor of Communications in Journalism. With a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies also under her belt, Briannah studied French in Australia and then overseas, when she went to live in Bordeaux in the South of France. When she’s not sniffing out a story, she’s reading, doing Reformer Pilates, listening to a podcast, or sewing up a storm.

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