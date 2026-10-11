Family steps in: The Block’s Chantel and Wyatt on the brink

Rumours of Blockheads Chantel and Wyatt’s split have resurfaced – and this time, New Idea hears family is getting involved.

Advertisement

According to a family insider, Chantel’s younger sister Tijana has moved in with the couple, prompting fears the state of their relationship has hit an all-time low, while a series of cryptic social media posts have raised eyebrows among those close to them.

According to our source, posts referencing betrayal, loyalty and not being able to trust those closest to you have sent tongues wagging.

One story Chantel reportedly shared on her private Instagram account read, “The ones who are against you believe in your power the most”.

Wyatt and Chantel bicker on the show. (Credit: Media Mode)

Advertisement

It comes as Chantel, 32, and Wyatt, 30, have been under increasing pressure since finishing their build and filming wrapped.

“Everyone is wondering who she is talking about,” our source explains.

“Obviously people are pointing the finger at the relationship, but nobody really knows what is going on inside that house.”

The timing couldn’t be worse, as Chantel and Wyatt have already become increasingly isolated from their fellow contestants since filming wrapped.

Advertisement

Chantel’s sister has reportedly moved in with them. (Credit: Supplied)

They have reportedly left a group chat with fellow Blockheads and are ignoring phone calls, only adding fuel to the fire that all is not well.

“At this point, they just want to be done with it. They feel like everything has gone against them,” says our source of the pair.

With relationships fractured – and their return for the all-important auction already surrounded by tension, friends are reportedly questioning whether the couple will even make it to the big day still together.

Advertisement

Other cast members have said they weren’t that close with Chantel and Wyatt as they kept to themselves. (Credit: Nine)

Now, with Chantel’s sister reportedly moving into their home, insiders are watching the situation closely.

“There’s definitely a feeling that something has shifted,” the insider explains.

“People are asking whether they’re going to arrive at the auction as a united couple or whether everything could fall apart before they get there.”

Advertisement

For now, neither Chantel nor Wyatt have publicly addressed the state of their relationship, or given any context to their cryptic social media posts.

But, after one of the most turbulent The Block experiences of the season, it’s safe to say the pressure is mounting.