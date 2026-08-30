The Block judge Marty Fox’s secret link with Chantel’s sister exposed!

NEED TO KNOW Rumours are swirling about The Block judge Marty Fox and Chantel’s sister, Tijana Bundalo ‘s connection.

judge and ‘s connection. Marty reportedly doesn’t follow Chantel , but does follow Tijana.

reportedly , but does follow Tijana. Tijana is a qualified carpenter who’s worked in the family construction business alongside Chantel.

who’s worked in the business alongside Chantel. She’s also a life coach and podcast co-host, and was a Miss World Australia NSW finalist in 2019.

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Could there be some family history between The Block judge Marty Fox and The Block‘s Chantel Green?

Eagle-eyed detectives have uncovered a rather intriguing social media connection between the realtor and Chantel’s sister, Tijana Bundalo.

Marty follows Tijana, a former Miss World Australia contestant and glamorous life coach, on Instagram – and, intriguingly, she follows him back!

Do The Block’s Marty Fox and Chantel’s sister, Tijana, know each other? (Credit: Media Mode/Instagram)

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Even more curious? Marty doesn’t appear to be following her Blockhead sister!

There’s no evidence of anything sinister between Marty and Tijana – but the mutual follow is enough to have fans asking whether the pair have a history that pre-dates Chantel’s casting on The Block.

“It’s the fact that they follow each other that has people wondering,” our source states.

“They’re obviously connected somehow, but the question is how?”

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Chantel is competing with her partner Wyatt. (Caption: Media Mode)

Who is Tijana Bundalo?

Tijana – a qualified carpenter – is Chantel’s younger sister.

In May, the Daily Mail reported that the two of them, including a third sister Danielle, worked for their family construction business.

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According to Tijana’s Instagram profile – where she boasts 31.7k followers – she is a life coach, and co-hosts female empowerment podcast She Rises with fitness influencer Ashy Bines.

“Join Ashy Bines & Tijana Bundalo as they help you conquer yourself, your goals, and rise above IT ALL. This podcast is about female empowerment and encouraging you to be your biggest, boldest & most authentic version of yourself,” the podcast description reads on Spotify.

“We help you shed the shame, grow to a new level, laugh, cry and talk about the topics everyone else is afraid to talk about.”

Tijana hosts a podcast. (Credit: Instagram)

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“Get ready to feel a breath of fresh air as we invite you into new conversations, new levels of self and new levels of PERSONAL SUCCESS.”

“With love, play, fun and spice…. Get ready for your next level self.”

In 2019, Tijana made the Top 5 for New South Wales in the Miss World Australia competition, but sadly didn’t take the crown.

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