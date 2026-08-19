“We got dismissed”: The Block’s Chantel and Wyatt double down on budget drama

Chantel and Wyatt have hit back at criticism over their reaction to The Block‘s budget drama.

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The couple were wrongly accused of blowing their budget in Week 1, and speaking to New Idea, they have doubled down on their reaction.

“I stand by our reactions 100%,” Chantel, 32, tells us.

“I was feeling very uncomfortable in the whole situation.

“It was a 24-hour period, and you see about five minutes on TV, so it’s really hard to get across exactly what happened, what was said, who we spoke to, and conversations we had in the car that prompted us to want to leave.

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Chantel and Wyatt have doubled down on their reaction to The Block budget drama. (Credit: Media Mode)

“So I definitely stick by our reactions, and I think especially, you know, with people saying that we overreacted: I was just feeling really uncomfortable.”

Wyatt, 30, agrees, claiming the drama had actually started days earlier, when host Scott Cam had a stern reaction to their comment about being stitched up.

“Everyone else, the plasterers thought he was just having a joke, but he was full serious and angry at us for saying we’re getting stitched up because we generally thought we’re getting stitched up, you know,” he explains.

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Wyatt says things only worsened with the “cheating” controversy, explaining that they were upset when Foreman Dan told the group they had help with painting for days, when that wasn’t the case.

“So, that’s where that whole integrity thing came from. It’s like, okay, you just clearly don’t trust what I’m saying,” Wyatt adds.

Tensions had already risen by the time they were accused of massively overspending on their budget, which was actually revealed to be a production error.

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While viewers have criticised Chantel and Wyatt for “overreacting” in their threat to walk out, the couple claim the saga spanned 24 hours and involved multiple conversations with Scott and the show’s Head of Finance.

“We just got dismissed,” Wyatt argues, standing by his reaction.

“We just felt like people weren’t trying to be honest with us and let us leave, so we just felt really uncomfortable.

“That was very frustrating because now we’re just being made out to look like we’re either stealing money or I don’t know what they’re trying to say, but they’re basically just dismissing us and not letting us have our say.”

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Scott Cam was forced to apologise to the couple over a production error. (Credit: Channel Nine)

Wyatt says Chantel felt “unsafe” in the environment, which led him to support her and threaten to leave.

“I don’t regret how we reacted at all,” Chantel adds.

“And we had a lot of time that night to really kind of almost stew on it because nobody wanted to let us know what was happening, why there was this mistake, they wouldn’t let us clear our name.

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“So, it just felt like this situation could have been handled better in my opinion, but we are obviously very appreciative we got an apology that explained everything that happened the night before.”

Ultimately, it was the on-camera apology from production that persuaded them to stay, as well as the support from their fellow contestants.

Thankfully for the couple, they were redeemed in Week Two when they won the CommBank budget challenge, allowing them to turn over a new leaf.

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