Inside Chantel and Wyatt’s first room reveal on The Block 2026

During the first week of The Block, all of the contestants were tasked with presenting a guest bedroom that’s “white, light and bright”.

The pressure was on because the Blockheads didn’t have their houses yet, and the pair with the highest score got to choose first.

It wasn’t smooth sailing for the couple, who were accused of cheating, because they broke one of the show’s cardinal rules – only contestants are allowed to paint.

When their tradie was caught painting, the other teams were outraged and called for them to be penalised.

While they were let off with just a warning, tensions boiled in the group.

Unfortunately, their painting skills did not impress the judges, with guest judge Alice Stolz saying they needed to work on it.

Even though Marty Fox loved the carpet and appreciated the spaciousness of the room, he said it was the only good thing in the room.

For him, it felt like a Victorian home, as he brutally added, “This would be Mount Eliza 35 years ago.”

Shaynna also said their design choices did not suit the home.

“This is beyond vanilla,” she lamented.

In the end, Shaynna and Alice both gave them a 7, and Marty scored their room a 6 out of 10. In the end, they came third with 20 points and with House Two.

However, things went from bad to worse when Scott Cam accused them of spending more than $10,000 over their budget, despite Chantel insisting that it wasn’t the case.

The couple felt humiliated, with the pair even threatening to quit the show. Notably, they had a showdown with Scott after he revealed it was a mistake on the show’s end, with Wyatt mainly slamming his approach.

“I don’t think anyone in the history of The Block has spoken to Scotty the way House Two did,” an insider exclusively told New Idea. “He wasn’t used to that, and it certainly wasn’t something he appreciated.”

Wyatt even accused him and the show of manufacturing the error for the sake of drama.

“He wasn’t the one working out the measurements. He wasn’t the one doing the calculations,” the insider explained in reference to Scott.

“He’s the face of the show, so he had to deliver the message exactly as production instructed. He was essentially following the script he was given.”