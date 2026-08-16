Inside Chantel and Wyatt’s first room reveal on The Block 2026

Chantel and Wyatt are a fit and competitive pair who are ready to give The Block 2026 everything they have.
The Gold Coast-based couple met two years ago at the gym, and live with Chantel’s three young children.
Being part of the show is a dream come true for the mother, who has thought about applying for the longest time.
“I haven’t had a good partner to go on the show with until now,” she says in reference to her beau.
Chantel knows her way around tools through working with her dad and by training as a carpenter. She has received a Certificate 1V in Building and Construction and is also a qualified supervisor.
Wyatt, on the other hand, is a novice, but together, they’re ready to give the show everything they have.
Every room Adam and Jolene have renovated on The Block
Week One: Guest Bedroom
During the first week of The Block, all of the contestants were tasked with presenting a guest bedroom that’s “white, light and bright”.
The pressure was on because the Blockheads didn’t have their houses yet, and the pair with the highest score got to choose first.
It wasn’t smooth sailing for the couple, who were accused of cheating, because they broke one of the show’s cardinal rules – only contestants are allowed to paint.
When their tradie was caught painting, the other teams were outraged and called for them to be penalised.
While they were let off with just a warning, tensions boiled in the group.
Unfortunately, their painting skills did not impress the judges, with guest judge Alice Stolz saying they needed to work on it.
Even though Marty Fox loved the carpet and appreciated the spaciousness of the room, he said it was the only good thing in the room.
For him, it felt like a Victorian home, as he brutally added, “This would be Mount Eliza 35 years ago.”
Shaynna also said their design choices did not suit the home.
“This is beyond vanilla,” she lamented.
In the end, Shaynna and Alice both gave them a 7, and Marty scored their room a 6 out of 10. In the end, they came third with 20 points and with House Two.
However, things went from bad to worse when Scott Cam accused them of spending more than $10,000 over their budget, despite Chantel insisting that it wasn’t the case.
The couple felt humiliated, with the pair even threatening to quit the show. Notably, they had a showdown with Scott after he revealed it was a mistake on the show’s end, with Wyatt mainly slamming his approach.
“I don’t think anyone in the history of The Block has spoken to Scotty the way House Two did,” an insider exclusively told New Idea. “He wasn’t used to that, and it certainly wasn’t something he appreciated.”
Wyatt even accused him and the show of manufacturing the error for the sake of drama.
“He wasn’t the one working out the measurements. He wasn’t the one doing the calculations,” the insider explained in reference to Scott.
“He’s the face of the show, so he had to deliver the message exactly as production instructed. He was essentially following the script he was given.”
Week Two: Family Bathroom and Powder Room
For the second week of The Block, there were $250,000 worth of kitchen appliances in prizes on the line.
Upon entering Chantel and Wyatt’s room, the judges noticed that the toilet door opened outwards rather than inwards, which, due to legislative reasons, they might not be able to change.
Their issue with doors didn’t stop there – the closeness of the two doors separating the bathroom from the toilets means that they can’t close properly.
In their feedback, the judges suggested using a sliding toilet door instead to prevent the tight spaces between the doors.
Even though Shaynna loved the stone basin they used, she said it wasn’t the correct size for the space.
The couple didn’t finish painting the powder room, and Marty had an issue with their mirror cabinets not being integrated into the wall, saying it was distracting to look at.
Even though Shaynna loved their bath, she questioned its impractical placement, arguing that any user would hit their head against the wall.
“This real estate deserves better,” Marty vented about the rushed finishes around the bathroom. “This isn’t good. It’s amateur hour.”
Shaynna even described the minimalistic space as “boring” and “prison-like”. She urged them to think about their next bathroom as an oasis and day spa.
At the end of the week, they came third with 21.5 points overall. Darren gave them 7.5, and Marty and Shaynna gave them 7.5 out of 10.
Who are Chantel and Wyatt from The Block?
Chantel, 32, originally grew up in Wollongong but now calls Queensland home.
She is a stay-at-home mother, owns an activewear brand, and is an online fitness coach.
Wyatt, 30, originally grew up in Murwillumbah, but is now embracing his role as a stepfather. Before he stepped onto The Block, he was a rifleman in the Australian Defence Force, but was medically discharged following a type 1 diabetes diagnosis.
Now, he is a personal trainer and online fitness coach, and completed his Certificate 111 and 1V in Fitness.
See more New Idea on Google – Save us as a Preferred Source