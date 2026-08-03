“It’s me or Marty”: Shaynna Blaze threatens The Block walkout over fiery clash

NEED TO KNOW Tensions are reaching boiling point on The Block between judges Shaynna Blaze and Marty Fox .

between judges and . The duo have reportedly never truly clicked since realtor Marty joined the show in 2023 as a replacement for long-time judge Neale Whitaker .

as a replacement for long-time judge . Marty is allegedly upset that Shaynna and fellow Block judge Darren Palmer are doing their own show together, a new renovation series called 1 Euro House.

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The new season of The Block has only just begun, and it looks like it’s not just the contestants causing chaos on the Mount Eliza worksite.

New Idea hears relations between judges Shaynna Blaze and Marty Fox are tenser than ever, and it’s making the atmosphere behind the scenes increasingly awkward.

The duo have reportedly never truly clicked since realtor Marty joined The Block in 2023, as a replacement for long-time judge Neale Whitaker.

An on-set spy claims producers were left working overtime to keep the pair’s professional relationship running smoothly, but it hasn’t been easy.

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Tensions are reportedly flaring between Shaynna Blaze and Marty Fox over her close friendship with Darren Palmer. (Credit: Instagram/Media Mode)

But we’re told things reached a new level following news of Shaynna’s new Channel Nine spin-off project, 1 Euro House, which she’s starring in with long-time friend and fellow judge Darren Palmer.

“Things have become incredibly awkward behind the scenes,” reveals one insider. “Marty feels it’s a slap in the face that Shaynna and Darren are doing their own show together, while Shaynna doesn’t see the issue.”

“In her mind, she’s simply working with a close friend and someone she’s known for aeons. They’ve never really seen eye to eye, so inviting Marty was never something she considered.”

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We’re told the lingering tension has started to take its toll.

“Shaynna doesn’t like feeling uncomfortable at work, and she can sense everyone walking on eggshells,” maintains the source.

“It’s not the kind of environment she enjoys being in. And it’s not like Shaynna and Marty are having full-blown arguments on set.”

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“It’s more that there is a certain feeling in the air whenever they’re together. Some people – including Marty – see the new show as proof that some friendships carry more weight than others, while others simply see it as a natural collaboration between colleagues who’ve worked together for years.”

Adding further fuel to the fire, producers are now said to be quietly discussing how to keep the peace before next season begins filming.

Going hammer and tongs?! It appears Scotty doesn’t want a bar of the conflict. (Credit: Media Mode)

“They’ve managed to keep things professional this season,” the source says, “but there’s definitely chatter about whether changes may need to be made if the atmosphere doesn’t improve. The last thing producers want is for any behind-the-scenes tension to spill over and impact the show.”

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So, what could that look like? While producers are not proposing changes to the judging panel, the insider claims, “If Shaynna did give producers an ultimatum, our money would be on them backing her.”

“She’s been part of The Block for so long that she’s practically part of the furniture. Losing her would be a huge risk. It would be sad to see Marty go but, if producers felt they had to choose, many believe Shaynna would have the upper hand.”

Meanwhile, after being left out of the spin-off, Marty is open to hosting a celebrity season of The Block. Ahead of the 2026 premiere, he teased, “Would I look at something like that if the right opportunity came up? I might.”

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